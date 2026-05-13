Gold and Silver prices traded higher across both Indian and international commodity markets on May 13. On Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. , Gold June 2026 futures were trading at Rs 1,62,733 per 10 grams, up 6.06%, while Silver July 2026 futures climbed to Rs 2,96,700 per kilogram, gaining 6.32%. Copper May 2026 futures stood at Rs 1,403.75 per kg, up 0.98%, and Zinc May 2026 futures traded at Rs 363.70 per kg, higher by 0.37%. MCX iCOMDEX Base Metal Index was at 24,171.74, up 0.48%.

In the international market, Comex Gold futures were trading at 4706.9 US cents per troy ounce, up 20.2 points or 0.43%. Comex Silver futures rose to 87.100 US cents per troy ounce, gaining 1.509 points or 1.76%.

Silver ETF

Silver-ETFs also recorded strong gains during the session. Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 26.98, up 5.47%, while Nippon India Silver ETF rose 5.44% to Rs 265.73. Groww Silver ETF moved up 5.43% to Rs 27.20 and Zerodha Silver ETF gained 5.11% to Rs 28.16. HDFC Silver ETF climbed 5.54% to Rs 266.20, while ICICI Prudential Silver ETF advanced 5.25% to Rs 277.04.

Kotak Silver ETF traded at Rs 26.95 with a 5.52% gain, Angel One Silver ETF rose 4.97% to Rs 10.56 and SBI Silver ETF moved up 5.50% to Rs 272.00. Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF gained 5.38% to Rs 276.80, while Axis Silver ETF traded at Rs 275.19, higher by 5.31%.

UTI Silver ETF advanced 5.62% to Rs 268.80, DSP Silver ETF rose 5.61% to Rs 268.27 and Bandhan Silver ETF climbed 5.25% to Rs 277.10. Mirae Asset Silver ETF traded at Rs 270.60, up 5.49%, while Motilal Oswal Silver ETF gained 5.40% to Rs 273.53. Edelweiss Silver ETF moved up 5.56% to Rs 276.86 and 360 ONE Silver ETF rose 5.49% to Rs 272.78.

Gold ETF

Gold ETFs also traded firmly in the green. Tata-Gold Exchange Traded Fund rose 5.41% to Rs 15.40, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES gained 5.69% to Rs 131.70. Groww Gold ETF traded at Rs 15.55, up 5.78%, and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF climbed 5.74% to Rs 136.40.

Zerodha Gold ETF advanced 5.48% to Rs 25.03, while SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme rose 5.74% to Rs 135.66. HDFC Gold ETF traded at Rs 135.80, up 5.57%, and Angel One Gold ETF gained 5.06% to Rs 14.75.

Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund moved up 5.68% to Rs 132.96, LIC MF Gold ETF rose 5.01% to Rs 142.65 and UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund climbed 5.56% to Rs 133.75. Axis Gold ETF traded at Rs 132.92 with a 5.95% gain, while Mirae Asset Gold ETF rose 5.28% to Rs 153.82.

Birla Sun Life Gold ETF gained 5.32% to Rs 139.37, while Motilal Oswal Gold ETF traded at Rs 156.70, up 4.85%. Union Gold ETF climbed 6.41% to Rs 156.80 and Quantum Gold Fund ETF rose 5.76% to Rs 132.10.

Bandhan Gold ETF advanced 4.95% to Rs 157.85, while Invesco India Gold Exchange Traded Fund gained 4.92% to Rs 137.45. Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF traded at Rs 153.00, up 5.05%, and Edelweiss Gold ETF rose 5.23% to Rs 158.05.

DSP Gold ETF climbed 5.60% to Rs 154.57, while 360 ONE Gold ETF gained 4.85% to Rs 154.45. The Wealth Company Gold ETF traded at Rs 155.51, higher by 3.90%, while HSBC Gold ETF rose 4.49% to Rs 136.70. Choice Gold ETF moved up 4.58% to Rs 156.31.