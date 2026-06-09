Life insurers reported 5% year-on-year growth in new business premium (NBP) in May, the slowest monthly expansion in more than eight months, as the impact of the GST rate reduction on premium collections faded after supporting double-digit growth in the preceding months.

The industry’s total new business premium stood at ₹32,030.84 crore in May, compared with ₹30,463.21 crore in the same month last year, according to data released by the Life Insurance Council. The slowdown comes a month after life insurers reported their highest monthly growth in NBP in more than two years. In April, the industry’s NBP had risen 39% year-on-year to ₹30,550 crore.

According to the May data, state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 3% growth in NBP to ₹19,042 crore, while the 26-member private life insurance industry posted an 8% increase to ₹12,989 crore. Both LIC and private life insurers had reported strong double-digit growth in recent months after the government exempted individual life insurance products, including term life policies, from GST in September 2025.

Among major private insurers, SBI Life Insurance reported a 10% decline in new business premium to ₹2,668.38 crore in May, while HDFC Life Insurance posted a 15% fall to ₹2,577.10 crore. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported premium income of ₹1,602.64 crore, compared with ₹1,407.25 crore in May 2025. Bajaj Life Insurance nearly doubled its premium collections to ₹1,235.93 crore during the month. The number of policies sold by life insurers remained largely flat at 1.67 million in May.