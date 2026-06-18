As a clutch of long-time investors prepare to cash out through the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) initial public offering (IPO), the exchange’s largest shareholder is making a very different bet.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which owns 10.72% of NSE, has chosen not to participate in the offer for sale (OFS), despite sitting on substantial gains after more than three decades as a shareholder.

The decision suggests that LIC views the IPO not as an exit opportunity but as the beginning of the exchange’s next phase of growth. Market participants say LIC appears to be betting that NSE’s dominant position in India’s capital markets, coupled with its strong profitability and cash generation, could continue to create value long after the listing.

“LIC’s decision is consistent with its long-term investment philosophy. It may believe that NSE still has significant compounding potential despite its already large scale,” said Yatin Singh, chief executive officer, investment banking, Emkay Global Financial Services. He added that the insurer may see greater value in retaining exposure to a business that continues to generate strong cash flows rather than monetising its stake at this stage.

Monopolistic Moat

Analysts point out that NSE occupies a unique position within India’s financial system. The exchange dominates cash equities, futures and options trading, enjoys industry-leading margins and operates a debt-free balance sheet. Such characteristics make it an attractive long-term holding for an institution such as LIC, whose liabilities extend over decades.

“The biggest shareholder choosing not to sell is a positive signal for the market,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities. “It indicates that LIC sees further value unlocking after listing and remains constructive on the exchange’s long-term prospects.”

Apart from potential capital appreciation, dividend income could also be a factor. Robin Arya, founder and chief executive officer of GoalFi, said NSE’s strong profitability and cash generation make it well suited to an investor such as LIC.

“NSE is a market-infrastructure franchise with strong margins, robust cash flows and the ability to generate sizeable dividends. For an institution with long-dated liabilities, there is merit in remaining invested rather than taking a one-time gain,” Arya said.

Regulatory Comfort

The insurer’s stance is also consistent with comments made by LIC MD & CEO R Doraiswamy last month. He had indicated that NSE was diluting only a small portion of its equity and that participation from every shareholder was not necessary for the success of the issue. He had also suggested that LIC remained well within regulatory ownership limits and therefore faced no immediate pressure to reduce its holding.

By staying invested, LIC will also benefit from the enhanced liquidity and price discovery that come with listing. Unlike shareholders seeking an immediate exit, it will have the flexibility to monetise part of its holding at a later date should market conditions or portfolio requirements warrant such a move.

LIC is not alone in retaining its stake. Prominent investors including Premji Invest, Radhakishan Damani, Sunil Kant Munjal and Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan have also chosen not to participate in the OFS. Yet LIC’s decision carries particular significance given its position as the exchange’s largest shareholder and one of its earliest backers.