GE Aerospace is expanding and upgrading its manufacturing facility in Pune. The company has announced a fresh investment of Rs 100 crore in the facility. This takes the total investment in the last three years to Rs 510 crore. The facility’s expanded capabilities will help meet growing global demand across aircraft engine programmes.

GE Aerospace’s Pune manufacturing facility is a key part of the company’s global supply chain, producing critical components for commercial aircraft engines. The Pune facility supports component production for several GE Aerospace and CFM engine programs, including the GE90, GEnx, GE9X and CFM LEAP engines.

These engine programmes power a broad range of commercial aviation platforms serving airlines globally. The latest upgrades will further expand the facility’s capabilities and support component production across GE Aerospace’s engine programmes. CFM International is a 50-50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

According to GE, the investment will support new welding technologies, advanced inspection equipment, precision tools, gauges, fixtures, and additional infrastructure enhancements designed to increase production capacity, enhance process precision, and support the delivery of high-quality components for customers worldwide.

Previous investments focused on advancing manufacturing processes, automation, and capability enhancements for next-generation engine components.

“This continued investment reflects GE Aerospace’s long-term commitment to India and our confidence in the Pune facility’s role within our global manufacturing network,” Vishwajit Singh, managing director, Pune manufacturing facility, GE Aerospace, said. This facility has grown into a high-capability aerospace manufacturing hub, strengthening India’s supplier ecosystem and contributing to GE Aerospace’s global supply chain, Singh said.

GE Aerospace’s Pune facility has been manufacturing aero-engine parts for GE’s commercial engine factories. GE Aerospace set up a multi-modal facility in Pune, India, in 2015, which made products for GE Aviation, GE Renewable, GE Power, GE Transportation, and Baker Hughes.

In April 2024, GE Aerospace announced an investment of $ 30 million (Rs 240 crore) to expand its manufacturing operations. In November ’25, the company announced a $ 14 million (Rs 120 crore) investment to expand capacity.

The India facility works with more than 300 suppliers locally and a network of 2,200 GE Aerospace suppliers in India. These suppliers contribute components such as castings, manifolds, subassemblies, connectors and engine parts. According to Singh, the advancement of their supplier ecosystem underscored India’s expanding role in the global aerospace landscape.

“Through focused collaboration and capability development, our partners are helping reinforce a resilient and competitive manufacturing base. Their contribution strengthens not only our operations but also the broader aerospace value chain,” he said.

GE Aerospace’s defence engines and systems also power the Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk1 and helicopters, and the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier battleships and frigates. GE Aerospace recently signed a contract with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to establish an in-country depot facility for the F404 -IN20 engines that power the IAF’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas fleet.