India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of TPG-backed Jana Holdings, the holding company of listed Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB), and Jana Capital to default after the entities extended the repayment schedule by six months to end of December.

The rating agency has also placed Jana SFB’s ₹3,750 crore of NCDs and ₹2 lakh of fixed deposits on Rating Watch with Negative implications.

Jana Holdings and Jana Capital together had repayments of around ₹4,200 crore, including principal and accrued interest, due on June 30.

“While the entities had previously met debt repayments through refinancing, they were unable to do so on this occasion,” Ind-Ra, the rating agency said on Wednesday.

“Consequently, the tenure extension has been undertaken to avoid a potential default on the original due date, and has therefore been treated as a distressed debt exchange and a default.”

Jana Capital is a core investment company that promoted Jana Holdings as the non-operative financial holding company of Jana SFB. Jana Holdings owns about 16.9% in the bank. Both entities are non-operating and have no cash flows of their own. They were expected to repay the NCDs either through a stake sale in the bank or by refinancing.

In April, Jana Holdings divested a 4.9% stake in Jana SFB to the TVS Group for ₹193 crore, with the proceeds intended to partly service the upcoming debt obligations.

Meanwhile, Jana SFB said its promoters had received approval from debenture holders to extend the repayment date from June 30 to December 31. The repayment is proposed to be made from the proceeds of the planned monetisation of their shareholding in the bank.

The bank said the restructuring relates solely to the debt obligations of its promoter entities and has no impact on its financial position or operations. It added that it is neither a borrower, guarantor nor obligor with respect to the debt obligations of Jana Holdings and Jana Capital.

The bank said Jana Holdings’ stake in the bank has reduced to 16.9% from about 44% over the years, and has not infused capital into the bank since June 2022. “The last sale transaction of JHL was to TVS Motors Limited aggregating to 4.90% of the paid up share capital of the Bank,” Jana SFB said.

The bank added that once Jana Holdings’ shareholding falls below 9.99%, it plans to seek reclassification from the promoter category to the public category, subject to the required regulatory and statutory approvals. Shares of Jana Small Finance Bank closed flat at ₹465 on the NSE.