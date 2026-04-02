As we step into the new financial year, corporate India is all set to begin its earnings season. Major Indian firms will announce their FY26 financials in April along with their Q4 results and may also declare dividends.

The Indian IT sector in particular will be in the limelight as technology stocks have been battered by concerns over AI-led disruptions. The financial performance of TCS will be in special focus, as the firm is the first to announce numbers. .

So when are these earnings due? And will any dividend be announced?

Here’s all you need to know:

1.TCS Q4 results, dividend announcement on April 9

The IT firm has scheduled its board meeting for Thursday, April 9, to announce its financial performance for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The company will announce its Q4FY26 performance, along with the financials of its subsidiaries.

TCS will also recommend a final dividend for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders. In February, the company paid out a special dividend of Rs 46 to its shareholders, while its total interim dividend amount for the previous three quarters stands at Rs 33.

2. Wipro Q4 results: Timing and dividend track record

The company will declare its results for the fourth quarter of FY26 on April 16. Wipro has also stated that the result will be announced post market trading hours. The Indian stock market starts its regular trading at 9:15 AM IST and closes at 3:30 PM.

This essentially means the result will be declared after 3:30 PM. No announcement has been made on the payment of any interim or final dividend. Wipro’s total amount paid out in interim dividends for FY26 currently stands at Rs 11 per equity share.

3. HCL Tech to announce Q4 results on April 21

This IT major will announce its financial results for FY26 and consider the payment of an interim dividend on April 21. The company has scheduled a two-day board meeting which will commence on April 20.

The company’s total interim dividend payout over the past three quarters stands at Rs 36. The financial performance of the company will be closely monitored as, in February, its CEO, C Vijayalumar, had warned that the domestic IT services industry faces a painful reinvention as AI takes over traditional business models.

4. Persistent Systems to declare financials on April 21

The IT company has scheduled a two-day board meeting to consider its quarterly financial results and also the financial performance of its subsidiaries. The board meeting will be held from April 20 to April 21.

Persistent Systems will announce its financial performance on April 21 and also recommend a final dividend for FY26. In Q3, the company paid an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share.

5. Infosys Q4 results, dividend announcement on April 23

The company’s board meeting is scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, to approve and review its consolidated financial results. The IT major’s financial performance will remain in focus as, in February, it announced a collaboration with Anthropic. The company will announce its financial performance on April 23.

For FY26, the company’s board will also recommend a final dividend. In November, the firm paid out an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share, while for FY25, it paid a final dividend of Rs 22.

Over the past few years, Infosys has been following a pattern of paying out one interim dividend along with a final dividend.

Conclusion

The IT results are some of the first set of earnings that are being announced. The attention will be on order book outlook and the attrition levels.