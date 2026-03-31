As we step into the new financial year, markets are bracing for the year-end results of major Indian corporations along with some major announcements. Companies like Vedanta, CPCL, and TVS Holdings, amongst others, have announced their interim dividends.

Stocks of Crisil and Sanofi India will also be in the limelight as the companies have declared their final dividends.

So, in case you don’t miss out on any major payouts, here are the top five dividend payouts to watch out for in April.

1. Vedanta to payout interim dividend of Rs 11

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta recently approved its third interim dividend payout of Rs 11 per share for FY26. The dividend will be paid on each equity share of Rs 1, amounting to a total of Rs 4,300 crore.

The payout will likely occur in mid-April, as the record date was set for March 28. In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, it will pay the dividend to eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Prior to this, the company had paid a total of Rs 23 per share in two interim dividends.

The first payout of Rs 7 per share came in June, followed by a much larger Rs 16 per share announced in August. Together, these distributions have resulted in a cash outgo of over Rs 8,600 crore.

2. TVS Holdings sets April 2 record date for interim dividend

The company’s board of directors in March declared an interim dividend of Rs 86 per share of face value Rs 5 each. With this, the total dividend payout stands at Rs 174 crore.

The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for this payout has been fixed for April 2, and, abiding by the law, the payout will likely occur in mid-April.

3. Chennai Petroleum to pay Rs 8 interim dividend

For FY26, the IOC’s subsidiary has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share, having a face value of Rs 10 each. The record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been fixed for April 2, while eligible shareholders will receive the payout on or before April 25.

4. Crisil to pay Rs 28 final dividend

The brokerage has announced a final dividend of Rs 28 per share of Rs 1 each for FY26. The record date for the same has been fixed for April 3, and eligible shareholders will receive the amount by April 23.

Previously, the rating agency has paid a total of Rs 33 per share in three interim dividends.

5. Sanofi India to pay Rs 48 final dividend

The biopharma firm has announced a final dividend of Rs 48 per share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The company has fixed April 22 as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible for the payout.

What is a record date?

The record date is the cut-off date fixed by the company for ascertaining shareholder eligibility. In simple terms, on this date, the company checks its records to decide which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend.

If you are a shareholder and your name appears in the company’s records on or before this date, you are eligible for the dividend. However, if you buy the shares after the record date, you will not get that dividend.