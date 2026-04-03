Bank Holiday April 2026 | Good Friday Bank Holiday –In case you are thinking that tomorrow is a good time to visit your nearby bank branch, we regret to inform you that financial institutions across the majority of cities will observe closure on April 3 on the occasion of Good Friday.

Cities where banks are open

While Good Friday is a gazetted holiday by the Government of India, bank branches will still be functional in some cities. As per the RBI holiday calendar, financial institutions will remain open in the cities of Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, and Srinagar.

Banks open on Saturday

However, you can still plan a visit for the next day, i.e., Saturday, April 4, because banks will be open following their usual weekly schedule.

Friday’s closure will mark the third bank holiday for this week. Banks were closed on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, for Ram Navami, followed by a closure on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, for annual account closing as per RBI guidelines.

What is Good Friday?

Good Friday is an important holy day in Christianity, observed on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. The day marks the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Many Christians observe it by attending church services, praying, and fasting.

Good Friday 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on April 3? April Holidays Today’s Status This Week Date Occasion Cities 2nd Saturday closure All Ambedkar Jayanti + Regional Festivals (Baisakhi, Tamil New Year, Bohag Bihu, etc.) All / Select Bengali New Year, Vishu, Himachal Day Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram Bohag Bihu Guwahati only Basava Jayanti + Akshaya Tritiya Bengaluru only Garia Puja Agartala only 4th Saturday closure All Most bank branches across India are CLOSED today for Good Friday — a gazetted holiday under the RBI holiday calendar. Most Cities CLOSED Tomorrow — April 4 (Saturday) OPEN Cities Where Banks Are Open Today Agartala Chandigarh Guwahati Jaipur Jammu Srinagar Date Day Reason Tuesday Ram Navami Wednesday Annual A/C Closing (RBI) Friday Good Friday Financial Express InfoGenIE

Upcoming bank holidays

Banks across major cities in India will remain shut on April 14 for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Financial institutions will also observe closure for local festivals such as Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Biju, Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year’s Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba, and Baisakhi on the same day.

Banks across the cities of Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed on April 15 for Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Bohag Bihu, Vishu, and Himachal Day.

Banks will be closed in Assam’s city of Guwahati on April 16 for the regional festival of Bohag Bihu.

Banks will observe closure on April 20 across the city of Bengaluru for the festivals of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

Financial institutions will remain shut in Tripura’s capital city of Agartala on April 21 for the regional festival of Garia Puja.