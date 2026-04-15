Sensex today | Stock market LIVE update: GIFT Nifty surges 300 points, Crude slides 6% – Nifty seen around 24,000 in early trade
Follow stock market live updates for Sensex and Nifty 50 today. Track movements in Asian markets, US markets, crude oil prices, top gainers and losers, and the latest news from the Indian stock market throughout the trading session.
Sensex Today Updates, Nifty 50, Stock Market Live: The markets are going to be back in action after a 1-day midweek break. Early trends suggest a positive opening, with GIFT Nifty trading higher by around 300 points, or nearly 1%, in the early hours.
This is encouraging for investors after the sharp selling seen on Monday when the Nifty and the Sensex ended with nearly 1% cut on Monday. The geo-political tension continue to be a key aspect to monitor.
Let’s take a look at the 5 factors set to impact today’s trade
US-Iran talks: Scope for any headway?
A key factor that the markets are watching closely is the possibility of fresh talks between the US and Iran. According to recent updates, both sides may resume negotiations soon, raising hopes of easing tensions that have disrupted global energy markets.
Statements from US officials indicate a willingness to reach an agreement, with comments suggesting that “they want a deal” and that a resolution could be positive for both sides if key conditions are met.
India-US talks focus on Strait of Hormuz
Another big developments influencing market sentiment is the recent conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The two leaders held a 40-minute call discussing the ongoing situation in West Asia, especially the concerns around the Strait of Hormuz.
PM Modi confirmed the conversation on X, saying, “Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump.” He added, “We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.”
Highlighting the global concern, he further said, “We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.”
Oil prices fell more than 6% to near $90/bbl levels as US considers further talks with Iran.
Asian markets steady
Markets across the Asia-Pacific region started the session on a positive note . Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix indices moved higher, while South Korea’s Kospi saw a strong jump of nearly 3% and the Kosdaq also gained over 1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up modestly.
Q4 Earnings season underway
Apart from global cues, several companies are set to announce their quarterly results today. These include Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and GM Breweries.
Stay tuned for updates on Sensex, Nifty and big share market news
Live Updates
07:29 (IST)
15 Apr 2026
Sensex, Nifty today | Stock market LIVE update: Nifty outlook
"Nifty 50 is expected to open with a sharp gap-up, extending its ongoing recovery phase. From a technical standpoint, the index is approaching a crucial resistance zone around 24,200-24,400, which was previously a strong support and is now acting as resistance. A sustained breakout above this level will be key to accelerating upward momentum, potentially driving the index towards the 24,800–25,000 range. This zone is likely to act as a critical trigger for the continuation of the bullish trend. On the downside, the 24,000 mark now emerges as an important psychological and technical support level, with stronger support placed around 23,800. Sustaining above this zone will be essential to maintain the current positive structure and preserve momentum. Overall, the outlook has turned positive, with continued strength above the 24,000 level remaining critical to sustaining bullish momentum," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
Oil prices fell for the second day on Wednesday. Hopes of fresh talks between the United States and Iran improved supply outlook. Tension around the Strait of Hormuz also showed signs of easing.
Brent crude slipped about 0.6% to around $94 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped nearly 1.1% to trade close to $90 per barrel.
06:55 (IST)
15 Apr 2026
Sensex, Nifty today | Stock market LIVE update: Market outlook
"Indian equity markets are expected to open on a positive note with a gap-up, supported by a meaningful improvement in global sentiment. Optimism has strengthened following reports of progress in the resumption of U.S.–Iran talks and early signs of de-escalation in West Asia. Asian equities are mirroring gains in U.S. markets, pointing to a broader pickup in global risk appetite. GIFT Nifty indicates a strong gap-up opening of around 100 points, building on the steady gains seen over the past two sessions and likely to set the tone for today’s domestic market open," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
"However, sentiment remains sensitive to sudden developments, and any adverse news could quickly alter market direction. Markets are currently highly news-driven, with near-term trends likely to be influenced by geopolitical developments, crude oil price movements, currency fluctuations and foreign institutional investor (FII) activity," he added.
06:42 (IST)
15 Apr 2026
Sensex, Nifty today | Stock market LIVE update: Market recap
Indian stock markets ended lower on April 13, as rising concerns over crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment after ceasefire talks between the US and Iran failed. The Sensex dropped 702.68 points, or 0.91%, to close at 76,847.57, while the Nifty also declined by 207.95 points to settle below the 23,850 mark.