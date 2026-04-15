Sensex Today Updates, Nifty 50, Stock Market Live: The markets are going to be back in action after a 1-day midweek break. Early trends suggest a positive opening, with GIFT Nifty trading higher by around 300 points, or nearly 1%, in the early hours.

This is encouraging for investors after the sharp selling seen on Monday when the Nifty and the Sensex ended with nearly 1% cut on Monday. The geo-political tension continue to be a key aspect to monitor.

Let’s take a look at the 5 factors set to impact today’s trade

US-Iran talks: Scope for any headway?

A key factor that the markets are watching closely is the possibility of fresh talks between the US and Iran. According to recent updates, both sides may resume negotiations soon, raising hopes of easing tensions that have disrupted global energy markets.

Statements from US officials indicate a willingness to reach an agreement, with comments suggesting that “they want a deal” and that a resolution could be positive for both sides if key conditions are met.

India-US talks focus on Strait of Hormuz

Another big developments influencing market sentiment is the recent conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The two leaders held a 40-minute call discussing the ongoing situation in West Asia, especially the concerns around the Strait of Hormuz.

PM Modi confirmed the conversation on X, saying, “Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump.” He added, “We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.”

Highlighting the global concern, he further said, “We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.”

Crude slides

Oil prices fell more than 6% to near $90/bbl levels as US considers further talks with Iran.

Asian markets steady

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region started the session on a positive note . Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix indices moved higher, while South Korea’s Kospi saw a strong jump of nearly 3% and the Kosdaq also gained over 1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up modestly.

Q4 Earnings season underway

Apart from global cues, several companies are set to announce their quarterly results today. These include Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and GM Breweries.

Stay tuned for updates on Sensex, Nifty and big share market news





Live Updates