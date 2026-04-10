The widening conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran (which escalated sharply since 28 February 2026) has created a “risk-off” sentiment. However, aluminium stocks like Hindalco have been in the thick of things as aluminium prices remain extremely volatile.

Hindalco is the world’s largest aluminium company by revenue, while also holding a prominent position in copper and specialty alumina on a global scale.

Through its subsidiary Novelis, it has established itself as a global leader in flat-rolled aluminium products.

Let’s take a look at some factors that could determine the stock price in the future.

Positive Factors that Could Work for the Hindalco Stock

Here’s a detailed look at the key positive factors that could currently support or drive Hindalco’s stock performance:

Fresh supply disruption: Middle East smelter attacks

Recent incidents in the Middle East have impacted major aluminium production facilities. Strikes attributed to Iran have targeted Emirates Global Aluminium and Aluminium Bahrain, resulting in considerable damage and interruptions to production. Supply disruptions have been pushing prices of aluminium higher.

Robust global demand prospects

Aluminium remains a critical material for electric vehicles, renewable energy projects, and infrastructure development. With growing global emphasis on green energy and electrification, demand for aluminium continues to rise steadily.

China’s supply limitations

China’s aluminium production has been constrained by strict environmental regulations and recurring power shortages. These restrictions curtail global supply, helping sustain elevated price levels.

Cost control exercise

Looking ahead, the management in a recent earnings concall said that they remain committed to a 3-year goal of permanently reducing cost structure by US$ 300 m by FY28 exit. Additionally, scrap prices continue to move in a positive direction, supporting margin improvement.

Rapid Expansion Plans

Hindalco Industries is set to complete its Bay Minette 600 Kt greenfield rolling and recycling facility this year. The project aims to address the rising customer demand for automotive applications, beverage packaging, and aluminium specialty products.

This should help boost revenues of the company in the coming quarters.

Key Factors that You Should Watch

Commodity price cyclicality

Hindalco’s earnings are tightly linked to global aluminium prices, which are determined by demand-supply dynamics on exchanges like the LME.

When global growth is strong, aluminium prices rise and margins expand, but during slowdowns, prices can correct sharply. As costs don’t fall as quickly as prices, profitability can drop disproportionately. This makes earnings volatile and difficult to predict.

Rising debt due to aggressive capex

Hindalco is investing heavily in expanding its downstream and global footprint, particularly through Novelis. While this is aimed at long-term growth, it requires substantial capital outlay. As a result, the company’s debt levels may rise over the next few years.

Execution risks in expansion projects

Large-scale projects, especially international ones, carry execution risks such as delays, cost overruns, and operational inefficiencies. Projects like the Bay Minette plant are strategically important but complex in nature. If timelines slip or costs escalate beyond initial estimates, returns on capital employed can be diluted.

Aluminium cycle turning down

The metals sector typically moves in cycles, and there are increasing signs that the current upcycle may be nearing its peak. If aluminium prices start declining due to weaker global demand or excess supply, Hindalco’s earnings could come under pressure.

Historically, metal stocks tend to correct well before earnings actually decline, as markets price in future weakness. This makes timing critical for investors in such cyclical businesses.

A Look at Some Fundamental Parameters of Hindalco

Price to earnings ratio (trailing) 13.4 ROCE 14.3 ROE 12.9 Price to book (trailing) 1.5 Dividend Yield 0.5

Source: Equitymaster

The stock is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 13.4 times, while the price to book is 1.5 times.

The stock’s price to book is lower when compared to NALCO’s price to book of 3.5 times. In terms of price to earnings, it is slightly higher when compared to NALCO’s PE of 12.4 times.

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However, while both these companies are into aluminium their size and scale differ. Hindalco has significant exposure to value added products and massive global operations. So, it is not a strict apple-to-apple comparison.

Should You Consider the Stock of Hindalco?

Hindalco gains from strong global aluminium demand, diversified operations through Novelis, and long-term tailwinds from EVs and packaging.

However, risks remain as aluminium prices may remain volatile, which could hurt margins, while rising capex could increase debt and pressure returns.

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Evaluating fundamentals is crucial for Hindalco Industries as it helps assess cyclical earnings, debt from capex, and valuation versus peers.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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