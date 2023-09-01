Follow Us

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. Share Price

COROMANDEL ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.10 Closed
-1.72-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.35₹39.40
₹37.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.58₹49.00
₹37.10
Open Price
₹39.39
Prev. Close
₹37.75
Volume
1,754

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.88
  • R240.67
  • R341.93
  • Pivot
    37.62
  • S135.83
  • S234.57
  • S332.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.6439.69
  • 1035.4540.88
  • 2035.5741.41
  • 5037.2740.99
  • 10034.0739.59
  • 2003437.82

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.30-8.96-16.1625.34-10.3959.23-1.07
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd.

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74910TN1947PLC000343 and registration number is 000343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M M Venkatachalam
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. A Sridhar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Shamsuddin
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. G Jalaja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N V Ravi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P Nagarajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹123.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is -26.02 and PB ratio of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is -6.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹37.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹26.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

