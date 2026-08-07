What is the share price of Coromandel Engineering Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coromandel Engineering Company is ₹55.83 as on .

What kind of stock is Coromandel Engineering Company? The Coromandel Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coromandel Engineering Company? The market cap of Coromandel Engineering Company is ₹194.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Coromandel Engineering Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Coromandel Engineering Company are ₹57.43 and ₹52.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coromandel Engineering Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coromandel Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coromandel Engineering Company is ₹114.93 and 52-week low of Coromandel Engineering Company is ₹48.90 as on .

How has the Coromandel Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Coromandel Engineering Company has shown returns of 3.84% over the past day, -1.88% for the past month, -37.89% over 3 months, -16.34% over 1 year, 11.6% across 3 years, and 13.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coromandel Engineering Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coromandel Engineering Company are 1,163.12 and 14.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global