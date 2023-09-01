Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.30
|-8.96
|-16.16
|25.34
|-10.39
|59.23
|-1.07
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|0
|1.77
|44.11
|118.19
|132.62
|141.50
|16.83
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.59
|0.97
|60.44
|90.05
|261.14
|1,158.92
|965.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74910TN1947PLC000343 and registration number is 000343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹123.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is -26.02 and PB ratio of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is -6.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹37.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹26.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.