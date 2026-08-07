Here's the live share price of Coromandel Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Coromandel Engineering Company
|4.75
|-3.89
|-39.17
|-32.80
|-18.05
|10.83
|12.78
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Coromandel Engineering Company has declined 18.05% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Coromandel Engineering Company has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.84
|52.32
|10
|52.67
|52.75
|20
|54
|53.96
|50
|58.94
|59.91
|100
|73.02
|66.67
|200
|74.69
|68.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Coromandel Engineering Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Coromandel Engg. Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Unaudited Financials For The Quarter Ended 3
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Coromandel Engg. Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Coromandel Engg. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 03:23 AM IST IST
|Coromandel Engg. Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|May 26, 2026, 04:00 AM IST IST
|Coromandel Engg. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74910TN1947PLC000343 and registration number is 000343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coromandel Engineering Company is ₹55.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coromandel Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Coromandel Engineering Company is ₹194.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Coromandel Engineering Company are ₹57.43 and ₹52.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coromandel Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coromandel Engineering Company is ₹114.93 and 52-week low of Coromandel Engineering Company is ₹48.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Coromandel Engineering Company has shown returns of 3.84% over the past day, -1.88% for the past month, -37.89% over 3 months, -16.34% over 1 year, 11.6% across 3 years, and 13.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coromandel Engineering Company are 1,163.12 and 14.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global