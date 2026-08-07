Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Coromandel Engineering Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

COROMANDEL ENGINEERING COMPANY

Murugappa Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Coromandel Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹55.83 Closed
1.71₹ 0.94
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Coromandel Engineering Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.18₹57.43
₹55.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.90₹114.93
₹55.83
Open Price
₹52.18
Prev. Close
₹54.89
Volume
2,878

Source: Dion Global

Coromandel Engineering Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Coromandel Engineering Company		4.75-3.89-39.17-32.80-18.0510.8312.78
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Coromandel Engineering Company has declined 18.05% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Coromandel Engineering Company has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Coromandel Engineering Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Coromandel Engineering Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.8452.32
1052.6752.75
205453.96
5058.9459.91
10073.0266.67
20074.6968.6

Source: Dion Global

Coromandel Engineering Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Coromandel Engineering Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Coromandel Engineering Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTCoromandel Engg. Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Unaudited Financials For The Quarter Ended 3
Jul 11, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTCoromandel Engg. Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 09, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTCoromandel Engg. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 03:23 AM IST ISTCoromandel Engg. Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
May 26, 2026, 04:00 AM IST ISTCoromandel Engg. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Coromandel Engineering Company

Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74910TN1947PLC000343 and registration number is 000343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G V Manimaran
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Ennarasu Karunesan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Baskaran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nallusamy Elangovan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rajendran Stella Isabella
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ravi Muthusamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Coromandel Engineering Company Share Price

What is the share price of Coromandel Engineering Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Coromandel Engineering Company is ₹55.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Coromandel Engineering Company?

The Coromandel Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Coromandel Engineering Company?

The market cap of Coromandel Engineering Company is ₹194.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Coromandel Engineering Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Coromandel Engineering Company are ₹57.43 and ₹52.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Coromandel Engineering Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Coromandel Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Coromandel Engineering Company is ₹114.93 and 52-week low of Coromandel Engineering Company is ₹48.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Coromandel Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Coromandel Engineering Company has shown returns of 3.84% over the past day, -1.88% for the past month, -37.89% over 3 months, -16.34% over 1 year, 11.6% across 3 years, and 13.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Coromandel Engineering Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Coromandel Engineering Company are 1,163.12 and 14.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Coromandel Engineering Company News

More Coromandel Engineering Company News
Market Pulse