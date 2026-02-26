Indian equities are trading under mild pressure around midday on February 26, 2026. The Nifty hovered near 25,450, while the Sensex traded around 82,120, lower by roughly 0.18%. The indices were not collapsing, but the tone was cautious. Beneath the benchmark levels, however, individual counters were moving with far sharper intent.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies share price was up 0.32% by midday on February 26, 2026 after a session of downtrend. This was followed by the US announcement of a preliminary countervailing duty of 125.87% on certain Indian solar imports, in addition to the broader 10% tariffs imposed from February 24.

Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks share price was up 14.95% by midday after signing an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios. Arnob Roy of Tejas Networks said the partnership would accelerate wireless innovation for global telecom operators, while NEC noted that the collaboration supports supply-chain diversification.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price was down 0.87% by midday slightly recovering after falling as much as 7.21% earlier in the session. The decline followed reports that Vellayan Subbiah may divest exposure to the company while consolidating his position in Tube Investments of India and CG Power and Industrial Solutions. However the company came up with clarification later on. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited on Thursday denied a media report claiming that its Executive Chairman Vellayan Subbiah would exit the company as part of a Murugappa family settlement, calling the speculation “factually incorrect and entirely baseless.”

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India share price was up 15.17% by midday after rising as much as 15.98% earlier in the session. The rally followed its December quarter results for CY25, where net profit rose 50.11% year-on-year to Rs 66.5 crore from Rs 44.3 crore. Revenue from operations increased 47.04% to Rs 251 crore compared with Rs 170.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Domestic sales grew 23% aided by the relaunch of recalled products, while export sales surged 9.3 times on a low base. For the full year 2025, revenue stood at Rs 878.4 crore, up 21%, and profit after tax rose 33% to Rs 240.1 crore.

Afcons Infrastructure

Afcons Infrastructure share price was down 4.4% after the company informed exchanges that Société Autoroutiere Du Gabon terminated an EPC contract valued at approximately 113.03 million euros. The contract involved the design, construction and upgradation of National Road NR1 in Gabon. Afcons stated that around 93.47% of the project had already been completed and opened to traffic, with certain balance portions pending land handover.

Balu Forge Industries

Balu Forge Industries share price was up 10%, hitting the upper circuit by midday after the company signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding for the supply of large calibre ammunition shells from its Belgaum facility. The company described this as a continuation of its defence consumables strategy following its onboarding onto the NATO supply chain.

Tata Motors and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Tata Motors share price was up about 3% by midday. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price also gained around 3%, touching a three-month high during the session, aided by strong trading volumes.

Graphite India

Graphite India share price was up 1.4% by midday after hitting an over four-year high earlier in the session. The stock has rallied sharply in recent sessions, gaining about 8% over the past two trading days and about 24% since the beginning of February.

Sanofi India

Sanofi India share price was down 3.31% by midday after reporting a 32% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.7 crore for the December quarter, compared with Rs 91.3 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations declined to Rs 419.8 crore from Rs 514.9 crore year-on-year. The divergence between Sanofi India and its demerged consumer healthcare entity was evident in the market’s reaction, with investors responding differently to their respective quarterly performances.