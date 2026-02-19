When jewellery stocks are in the news, you can be sure which stocks are being talked about. They are familiar names, the shopping anchors, the high-street groups, the brands that measure achievement in showroom launches, wedding collections, and festive footfalls.

Beyond the Showroom: The B2B Luxury Economy

The spotlight hardly ever moves away from the glittering retail façade. But under the neon signs and wedding campaigns, a different luxury economy hums quietly.

It does not pursue footfall. It does not broadcast on prime-time television. It does not expand through store count.

Instead, it ships completed, diamond-studded jewellery across oceans. It supplies some of the world’s largest retailers.

And in the fastest-growing section of India’s diamond exports, one lab-grown diamond jewellery company has developed a position that has industry insiders watching closely.

That company is Goldiam International.

If you haven’t heard much about it, that may be the point.

Because the most powerful players in a value chain are not always the ones closest to the consumer. Sometimes they are the ones closest to the margin.

The Shift Nobody Talked About, Until It Was Too Late

For years, India’s diamond narrative revolved around natural stones — cut, polished, and sent to the US and Europe.

The business was volume-driven, price-sensitive, and intensely cyclic. When global demand softened and natural diamond inventories stacked up, profit margins across the industry thinned.

That was the moment of reckoning.

While much of the sector contemplated whether the slowdown was interim, Goldiam made a structural call: move firmly into lab-grown diamond jewellery.

Not cautiously. Not experimentally. All the way.

The 90% Pivot: Decoding Goldiam’s Financial Structural Call

In its latest Q3 FY26 investor presentation, the company revealed that 90.5% of its sales mix came from lab-grown diamond jewellery.

That number changes the lens through which you look at the business.

US Consumer Adoption and the Engagement Ring Shift

It signals that Goldiam is no longer bound to the unpredictability of the traditional natural diamond cycle.

It has moved itself inside a segment where consumer adoption in the US has grown sharply, specifically in wedding jewellery, fashion pieces, and younger demographics pursuing affordability without compromising aesthetics.

Lab-grown diamonds are no longer niche. In many US retail chains, they now make up a significant and rising share of engagement ring sales.

Retailers have reacted by increasing shelf space and marketing budgets for LGDs.

Even Titan, which owns Tanishq, has ventured into lab-grown diamond jewellery.

Goldiam, however, didn’t wait for the industry consensus. It built capability, expanded design capabilities, and reoriented its export strategy early.

By the time the story shifted, it was already there.

The Numbers That Don’t Make Headlines — But Should

Stories are compelling. Numbers are decisive.

In its Q3 FY26 investor presentation, the company stated a consolidated revenue of ~₹340 crore, growing 18% YoY.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹91 crore, and Profit after tax AT of ₹68 crore (excluding exceptional items), translating into an EBITDA margin of 26.7% and a PAT margin of 20.1%.

For a jewellery exporter, those margins stand out.

This position places Goldiam squarely inside the segment, seeing fundamental growth in Western markets, particularly in bridal and everyday fine jewellery.

While much of India’s conventional diamond trade is still grappling with pricing compression, Goldiam is operating in a market where US consumer acceptance of lab-grown stones has surged.

In an industry often labelled as low-margin and working-capital heavy, giving a ~26.7% operating margin in a competitive export environment is not incidental. It indicates product mix and controlled execution.

Lab-grown diamond jewellery is design-intensive, higher value-added, and less dependent on raw material price changes than plain gold or commoditised diamond trading. When managed well, it gives superior economics.

The pivot was not incremental. It was organizational.

Goldiam quietly moved from being part of the old natural-diamond cycle to becoming central to the new lab-grown one.

And the numbers suggest it is executing that shift with conviction.

Exports: Where the Real Story Lies

India is still the global hub for cutting and polishing diamonds. But the high-value layer, finished, design-led, export-ready diamond jewellery, is more focused than the broader trade.

Goldiam operates almost entirely in that premium export zone.

The company’s Q3 numbers reflect a strong US-facing business model, supported by direct sales relationships, online platforms, and US-based origination models.

Per Reuters, the company also announced fresh export orders of ₹80 crorereceived in February 2026 for the manufacturing and export of LGD’s to be executed on or before 30th April 2026, adding to short-term revenue visibility.

The order book as of December 31, 2025, was ₹180 crore, with execution expected over the next three to four months, indicating healthy forward demand.

When benchmarked against industry lab-grown export data from trade bodies, Goldiam’s LGD-heavy export revenues correspond to a significant percentage of India’s finished LGD jewellery exports into key Western markets.

In certain product categories and channels, its share becomes excessively significant.

This is the “quiet dominance” that does not show up in mall count metrics.

The Balance Sheet Most Retail Investors Haven’t Noticed

There is something else about the Q3 disclosure that rarely features in market chatter.

As of December 31, 2025, Goldiam had over ₹504 crore in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. For a company generating quarterly revenue of around ₹340 crore, that is a significant financial muscle.

A strong cash position means:

Cushion against gold and diamond price changes

Ability to scale US-based operations

Flexibility to participate in online platforms and brand initiatives

Protection during export instability

In a sector where working capital can choke progress, such liquidity is quite powerful.

Goldiam’s balance sheet gives it optionality.

And optionality, in markets, is underrated.

Why LGDs Matter Now

If you zoom out, the timing is almost movie-like.

In the US, Goldiam’s key export market, lab-grown diamonds have moved from novelty to mainstream. Younger buyers are looking for affordability, sustainability narratives, and design over geological rarity.

Retailers are giving more shelf space to LGDs. Bridal acceptance is growing. Price gaps between natural and lab-grown stones have widened.

India, already the global hub for diamond cutting and jewellery manufacturing, is the natural beneficiary.

But not every exporter catches that shift evenly.

Goldiam’s 90%+ LGD export mix hints that it has set its chips firmly on that table.

And for now, the bet is paying.

Risks: Not All That Glitters Is Stable

The quiet luxury thesis is powerful, but not immune to risk.

US tariff corrections over the past year have generated instability in Indian jewellery exports. Rapid global LGD capacity growth could compress realisations.

Moreover, consumer outlook cycles in the US are still vulnerable to interest rates and discretionary spending patterns.

However, Goldiam’s cash buffer and high-margin structure provide it with a shock absorption capacity that many traditional exporters don’t have.

Why You Didn’t Hear About It Sooner

There’s a psychological element to markets.

Retail brands are easy to understand. You can walk into a store, see a crowd, and measure footfall. Export manufacturers are invisible.

No billboards.

No celebrity ambassadors.

No festive campaigns.

Just order books and margins.

Goldiam lives in that invisibility.

Its customers are global retailers, online platforms, and branded international sellers. Its success is measured not in domestic store additions but in repeat export contracts.

That makes it less glamorous and sometimes less evident.

Until the margins start showing up.

Is It Too Late?

That is the inevitable question.

Markets are not blind. The stock has seen a re-rating over the past few years. Investors have noticed the LGD pivot. The stock price grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 36% over the last three years.

Goldiam 3-Year Share Price Trend

source: screener.in

But the real question is not what happened. It is what happens next.

Can 20%+ net margins sustain as global LGD supply increases?

Will US discretionary demand stay strong?

Can Goldiam scale its D2C presence without profit margin dilution?

If lab-grown diamond adoption continues rising in Western markets, and if Goldiam maintains its design and execution edge, the profits could compound further.

If the LGD segment becomes crowded and pricing squeezes, the margins could normalise.

That tension, growth versus endurance, is where the story now sits.

The Real Luxury Is Invisible

The Indian jewellery story is often narrated in terms of wedding demand, gold prices, and retail expansion.

But the more fundamental shift is occurring upstream, in design studios, cutting floors, and export centres that transport finished lab-grown diamond jewellery into global markets.

But sometimes the more gripping stories unfold offstage.

Goldiam International does not lead prime-time discussions. It does not depend on mall traffic. It does not build brand recall through advertising blitzes.

Instead, it builds something subtler: Export-heavy, high-margin, design-led jewellery flows that feed into global markets.

In a sector reshaping the future of diamonds, it has positioned itself not as a follower, but as a specialist.

Not brash.

Not showy.

But increasingly difficult to overlook.

And that, perhaps, is the most powerful kind of luxury, the one you discover just before everyone else does.

