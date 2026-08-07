Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Avantha group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Avantha group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|685.65
|4.75
|0.70
|1.42
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.65
|-18.35
|-6.85
|1764.10
The top gainers among the Avantha group stocks today are Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances (up 0.70%). On the other hand, the top losers include Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 6.85%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Avantha Group has a strong presence in the , and consumer durables industry.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Avantha group here.
Aside of the Avantha Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.