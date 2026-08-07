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List of KK Birla group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of KK Birla group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on KK Birla group stocks here.

KK Birla Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Palash Securities		92.715.826.706.99
SIL Investments		450.8017.804.110.46
HT Media		27.800.903.3513.20
Digicontent		25.950.451.7611.10
Ganges Securities		122.901.901.570.03
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Magadh Sugar & Energy		515.05-3.65-0.700.31
Avadh Sugar & Energy		598.00-6.00-0.993.94
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		450.25-8.75-1.9111.52
Hindustan Media Ventures		98.54-5.18-4.992.26
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the KK Birla group stocks today are Palash Securities (up 6.70%) and SIL Investments (up 4.11%). On the other hand, the top losers include Hindustan Media Ventures (down 4.99%) and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (down 1.91%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

KK Birla Group has a strong presence across industries, including fertilisers, and sugar.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the KK Birla group here.

Aside of the KK Birla Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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