Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of KK Birla group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on KK Birla group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Palash Securities
|92.71
|5.82
|6.70
|6.99
|SIL Investments
|450.80
|17.80
|4.11
|0.46
|HT Media
|27.80
|0.90
|3.35
|13.20
|Digicontent
|25.95
|0.45
|1.76
|11.10
|Ganges Securities
|122.90
|1.90
|1.57
|0.03
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|515.05
|-3.65
|-0.70
|0.31
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|598.00
|-6.00
|-0.99
|3.94
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|450.25
|-8.75
|-1.91
|11.52
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|98.54
|-5.18
|-4.99
|2.26
The top gainers among the KK Birla group stocks today are Palash Securities (up 6.70%) and SIL Investments (up 4.11%). On the other hand, the top losers include Hindustan Media Ventures (down 4.99%) and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (down 1.91%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
KK Birla Group has a strong presence across industries, including fertilisers, and sugar.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the KK Birla group here.
Aside of the KK Birla Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.