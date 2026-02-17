The markets have recovered from early lows, and the Sensex recovered close to 600 points from intra-day lows. The Nifty is now trading above 25,700 while the Sensex hovered close to 83,500.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

IT stocks rebound; Infosys leads

After enduring sustained selling in recent sessions on concerns over AI-led disruption, IT stocks found support. The Nifty IT index surged 2.31%, with all 10 constituents trading higher. Infosys rose over 3% to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,407 after announcing a collaboration with AI safety and research firm Anthropic.

The partnership will integrate Anthropic’s Claude models with Infosys Topaz AI offerings to develop enterprise AI solutions across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development. The collaboration begins with a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence in telecommunications.

Coforge, Persistent Systems, and HCL Technologies Ltd. also featured among the top gainers on the index. UBS, in a recent note, observed that the Nifty IT had declined around 13% over the past two weeks amid concerns that rapid advances in agentic AI could disrupt the traditional staff augmentation model.

Defence stocks rally

Shares of defence equipment makers were firmly in the green as French President Emmanuel Macron began his four-day visit to India. The Nifty India Defence index rose as much as 1.25%, with all 18 constituents trading higher on expectations that India and France could advance discussions on the proposed acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet President Macron in Mumbai. The Prime Minister’s Office stated that the leaders will review progress in the India-France Strategic Partnership and focus on expanding cooperation into new and emerging areas, along with exchanging views on regional and global matters.

Cochin Shipyard emerged as the top gainer in the defence index, climbing nearly 6% to Rs 1,554 after being declared the lowest bidder for constructing five Next Generation Survey Vessels for the Indian Navy. The estimated order value stands at around Rs 5,000 crore. Paras Defence and Space Technologies, MTAR Technologies, Dynamatic Technologies, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, and Bharat Electronics rose between 1.14% and 2.34%.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering surged nearly 10% to hit an intraday high of Rs 123.4 after securing an order worth Rs 219.18 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation for design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of signalling equipment in connection with the proposed line under MUTP-IIIA.

Despite the rally, its Q3 FY26 numbers were mixed. Revenue for the December 2025 quarter declined to Rs 1,040 crore from Rs 1,085 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company sold 2,072 wagons during the quarter, reported foundry sales of 7,647 MT, and freight division sales of Rs 842 crore. Net profit declined to Rs 38 crore from Rs 47 crore year-on-year, although operating profit improved to Rs 105.2 crore from Rs 102.8 crore. The order book stood at Rs 5,661 crore as of Q3 FY26, reflecting steady domestic demand and export prospects.

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,240 after announcing that its wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Power Development Ltd will sell 100% of equity and convertible instruments in Nabha Power Ltd to Torrent Power Ltd. The expected completion date is on or before June 30, 2026, and L&T will receive Rs 3,660.87 crore from the transaction.

Nabha Power operates a 1,400 MW supercritical coal-fired thermal plant in Punjab. Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan described the move as aligned with L&T’s objective of unlocking value and strengthening core businesses.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric Mobility extended its decline, falling as much as 5.1% to a record low of Rs 27.36. Over the past four sessions, the stock has dropped 12.92%. It is down 83% from its all-time high of Rs 157 recorded on August 20, 2024, and has fallen 64% from its IPO price of Rs 76.

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure rose nearly 1% to an intraday high of Rs 264.30 after the company said its board will meet on February 20 to consider fundraising. The proposal includes raising capital through equity shares via public or private placements, including a qualified institutional placement or rights issue, subject to regulatory approvals.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises gained 3% in intraday trade, touching Rs 2,252.6 before settling around Rs 2,232. The buying followed the company’s commitment to invest $100 billion by 2035 in renewable-energy-powered, AI-ready hyperscale data centres.

The company stated that the direct investment could catalyse an additional $150 billion across related sectors such as server manufacturing, electrical infrastructure, and sovereign cloud platforms, potentially creating a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem over the decade.

Easy Trip Planners

Easy Trip Planners continued its sharp rally, rising 19.9% to Rs 9.50, the highest level since August 21, 2025. The stock has surged 44% in two sessions following a fundraise plan announcement.