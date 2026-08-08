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Jay Bharat Maruti Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAY BHARAT MARUTI

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jay Bharat Maruti along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹139.40 Closed
-4.98₹ -7.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jay Bharat Maruti Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹139.40₹143.80
₹139.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.00₹206.50
₹139.40
Open Price
₹139.40
Prev. Close
₹146.70
Volume
95,198

Source: Dion Global

Jay Bharat Maruti Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-21.947.7838.1654.292.1510.68
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5615.6416.7516.2820.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-2.13-12.21-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.8433.2921.8356.6734.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-1.510.038.89.55-1.245.36
ASK Automotive		19.7536.339.1840.0434.726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7518.9-0.9610.7973.6459.5259.91
Pricol		5.8221.1518.5624.374.6938.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.826.9218.1330.14103.0155.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.169.663.64-0.67-9.5629.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-1.18-9.8-16.9322.7514.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.040.0124.6720.1552.7622.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.5911.6742.6769.1761.254.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-2.270.568.58-13.2756.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-4.75-6.83-14.8-22.38-8.1-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.714.3117.8943.38127.2858.338.59
Precision Camshafts		1.74-1.17-15.26-7.11-17.63-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-17.9-10.998.64-13.1411.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.441.5819.4930.8541.3522.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.172.12-7.899.8610.228.252.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jay Bharat Maruti has gained 54.29% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.28%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (56.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Jay Bharat Maruti has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Jay Bharat Maruti Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jay Bharat Maruti Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5158.09158.77
10162.09161.39
20173.28164.55
50157.69155.19
100123.92137.08
200108.48118.72

Source: Dion Global

Jay Bharat Maruti Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jay Bharat Maruti remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding fell to 1.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jay Bharat Maruti Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:21 PM IST ISTJay Bharat Marut - Intimation Of Request Received W.R.T. Special Window For Transfer And Demat Of Physical Shares
Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTJay Bharat Marut - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTJay Bharat Marut - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTJay Bharat Marut - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 05, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTJay Bharat Marut - Notice Of 39Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Jay Bharat Maruti

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130DL1987PLC027342 and registration number is 027342. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2550.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S K Arya
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anand Swaroop
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nishant Arya
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pravin Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhusudan Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shekar Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Kakkar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Jay Bharat Maruti Share Price

What is the share price of Jay Bharat Maruti?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Bharat Maruti is ₹139.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jay Bharat Maruti?

The Jay Bharat Maruti is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Bharat Maruti?

The market cap of Jay Bharat Maruti is ₹1,509.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jay Bharat Maruti?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Bharat Maruti are ₹143.80 and ₹139.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jay Bharat Maruti?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Bharat Maruti stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Bharat Maruti is ₹206.50 and 52-week low of Jay Bharat Maruti is ₹75.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jay Bharat Maruti performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jay Bharat Maruti has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -25.79% for the past month, 45.68% over 3 months, 60.29% over 1 year, 2.15% across 3 years, and 10.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jay Bharat Maruti?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Bharat Maruti are 10.92 and 2.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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