What is the share price of Jay Bharat Maruti? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Bharat Maruti is ₹139.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Jay Bharat Maruti? The Jay Bharat Maruti is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Bharat Maruti? The market cap of Jay Bharat Maruti is ₹1,509.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jay Bharat Maruti? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Bharat Maruti are ₹143.80 and ₹139.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jay Bharat Maruti? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Bharat Maruti stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Bharat Maruti is ₹206.50 and 52-week low of Jay Bharat Maruti is ₹75.00 as on .

How has the Jay Bharat Maruti performed historically in terms of returns? The Jay Bharat Maruti has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -25.79% for the past month, 45.68% over 3 months, 60.29% over 1 year, 2.15% across 3 years, and 10.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jay Bharat Maruti? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Bharat Maruti are 10.92 and 2.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global