Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130DL1987PLC027342 and registration number is 027342. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2079.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.