Here's the live share price of Jay Bharat Maruti along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-21.9
|47.78
|38.16
|54.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.56
|15.64
|16.75
|16.28
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-2.13
|-12.21
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.84
|33.29
|21.83
|56.67
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-1.51
|0.03
|8.8
|9.55
|-1.2
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|36.3
|39.18
|40.04
|34.7
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|18.9
|-0.96
|10.79
|73.64
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|21.15
|18.56
|24.3
|74.69
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|6.92
|18.13
|30.14
|103.01
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|9.66
|3.64
|-0.67
|-9.56
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-1.18
|-9.8
|-16.93
|22.75
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|0.01
|24.67
|20.15
|52.76
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|11.67
|42.67
|69.17
|61.25
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-2.27
|0.56
|8.58
|-13.27
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-4.75
|-6.83
|-14.8
|-22.38
|-8.1
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|4.31
|17.89
|43.38
|127.28
|58.3
|38.59
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-1.17
|-15.26
|-7.11
|-17.63
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-17.9
|-10.99
|8.64
|-13.14
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|1.58
|19.49
|30.85
|41.35
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|2.12
|-7.89
|9.86
|10.22
|8.2
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jay Bharat Maruti has gained 54.29% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.28%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (56.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Jay Bharat Maruti has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|158.09
|158.77
|10
|162.09
|161.39
|20
|173.28
|164.55
|50
|157.69
|155.19
|100
|123.92
|137.08
|200
|108.48
|118.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jay Bharat Maruti remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding fell to 1.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:21 PM IST IST
|Jay Bharat Marut - Intimation Of Request Received W.R.T. Special Window For Transfer And Demat Of Physical Shares
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Jay Bharat Marut - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|Jay Bharat Marut - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Jay Bharat Marut - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|Jay Bharat Marut - Notice Of 39Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130DL1987PLC027342 and registration number is 027342. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2550.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Bharat Maruti is ₹139.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jay Bharat Maruti is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jay Bharat Maruti is ₹1,509.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jay Bharat Maruti are ₹143.80 and ₹139.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Bharat Maruti stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Bharat Maruti is ₹206.50 and 52-week low of Jay Bharat Maruti is ₹75.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jay Bharat Maruti has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -25.79% for the past month, 45.68% over 3 months, 60.29% over 1 year, 2.15% across 3 years, and 10.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jay Bharat Maruti are 10.92 and 2.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global