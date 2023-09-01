Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAY BHARAT MARUTI LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹285.45 Closed
-1.76-5.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹280.00₹296.30
₹285.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹128.05₹343.90
₹285.45
Open Price
₹291.85
Prev. Close
₹290.55
Volume
70,416

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1294.73
  • R2303.67
  • R3311.03
  • Pivot
    287.37
  • S1278.43
  • S2271.07
  • S3262.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5179.32290.53
  • 10182.35291.96
  • 20181.17295.28
  • 50176.06283.73
  • 100162.12252.47
  • 200161.24218.48

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.55-8.2569.6699.4461.93169.6932.19
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.7313.8522.2268.0053.05362.23127.32
8.2619.5444.5573.4293.61772.18472.57
6.11-1.5932.8854.0848.43324.8999.52
25.2818.1429.8070.3631.80430.31161.17
-0.53-3.4621.9545.1643.45289.7681.81
11.194.4068.33174.62105.96661.31287.16
-3.513.4439.3476.2376.5568.645.03
10.694.5130.6066.5942.0437.0237.02
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.29-0.2727.0136.76-3.261,840.43619.70
-3.692.8017.5244.9412.786.15-10.86
14.4441.5732.7976.85109.90412.39412.39
8.2623.5833.9532.86-24.01103.96-43.75
0.269.8738.3718.22-0.595.13-54.98
-3.1721.5926.6333.7512.0417.9117.91
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. Share Holdings

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130DL1987PLC027342 and registration number is 027342. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2079.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Arya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Swaroop
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nishant Arya
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Esha Arya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pravin Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D P Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achintya Karati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhusudan Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhanendra Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Gandhi
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.?

The market cap of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is ₹1,236.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is 35.62 and PB ratio of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is 2.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is ₹285.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is ₹343.90 and 52-week low of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is ₹128.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data