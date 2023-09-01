Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.55
|-8.25
|69.66
|99.44
|61.93
|169.69
|32.19
|2.99
|-3.02
|13.61
|33.52
|7.39
|56.35
|7.57
|0.24
|9.24
|90.15
|169.38
|272.38
|1,541.11
|989.01
|11.73
|13.85
|22.22
|68.00
|53.05
|362.23
|127.32
|8.26
|19.54
|44.55
|73.42
|93.61
|772.18
|472.57
|6.11
|-1.59
|32.88
|54.08
|48.43
|324.89
|99.52
|25.28
|18.14
|29.80
|70.36
|31.80
|430.31
|161.17
|-0.53
|-3.46
|21.95
|45.16
|43.45
|289.76
|81.81
|11.19
|4.40
|68.33
|174.62
|105.96
|661.31
|287.16
|-3.51
|3.44
|39.34
|76.23
|76.55
|68.64
|5.03
|10.69
|4.51
|30.60
|66.59
|42.04
|37.02
|37.02
|13.45
|31.44
|35.86
|106.09
|151.93
|506.28
|878.70
|4.29
|-0.27
|27.01
|36.76
|-3.26
|1,840.43
|619.70
|-3.69
|2.80
|17.52
|44.94
|12.78
|6.15
|-10.86
|14.44
|41.57
|32.79
|76.85
|109.90
|412.39
|412.39
|8.26
|23.58
|33.95
|32.86
|-24.01
|103.96
|-43.75
|0.26
|9.87
|38.37
|18.22
|-0.59
|5.13
|-54.98
|-3.17
|21.59
|26.63
|33.75
|12.04
|17.91
|17.91
|4.43
|12.47
|8.41
|7.15
|4.62
|24.89
|-49.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130DL1987PLC027342 and registration number is 027342. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2079.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is ₹1,236.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is 35.62 and PB ratio of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is 2.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is ₹285.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is ₹343.90 and 52-week low of Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd. is ₹128.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.