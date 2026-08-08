What is the share price of Munjal Auto Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munjal Auto Industries is ₹102.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Munjal Auto Industries? The Munjal Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Munjal Auto Industries? The market cap of Munjal Auto Industries is ₹1,021.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Munjal Auto Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Munjal Auto Industries are ₹104.95 and ₹101.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munjal Auto Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munjal Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munjal Auto Industries is ₹114.95 and 52-week low of Munjal Auto Industries is ₹67.22 as on .

How has the Munjal Auto Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Munjal Auto Industries has shown returns of -2.02% over the past day, -1.74% for the past month, 19.03% over 3 months, 41.77% over 1 year, 22.32% across 3 years, and 9.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Munjal Auto Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munjal Auto Industries are 23.35 and 2.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global