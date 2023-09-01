Follow Us

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. Share Price

MUNJAL AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹58.65 Closed
-2.41-1.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.15₹61.15
₹58.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.60₹66.20
₹58.65
Open Price
₹60.10
Prev. Close
₹60.10
Volume
4,98,258

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R160.52
  • R262.33
  • R363.52
  • Pivot
    59.33
  • S157.52
  • S256.33
  • S354.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.360.43
  • 1050.6160.42
  • 2051.2559.64
  • 5051.6756.88
  • 10047.1953.46
  • 20047.1750.76

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.772.7117.4244.8112.686.06-10.93
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.8313.9422.3268.1553.19362.63127.51
7.8119.0443.9472.6992.80768.51470.17
5.85-1.8432.5553.6948.06323.8399.02
24.4617.3728.9569.2530.94426.84159.46
-0.63-3.5621.8245.0143.30289.3481.61
10.834.0667.79173.72105.29658.83285.89
-3.982.9338.6575.3675.6867.824.52
10.834.6430.7766.8142.2237.2037.20
0.40-8.3869.4399.1661.70169.3132.01
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.38-0.1827.1236.87-3.171,842.11620.32
14.7141.9033.1077.27110.40413.60413.60
7.7723.0233.3332.25-24.36103.03-44.01
-0.429.1337.4417.42-1.264.42-55.29
-4.0720.4525.4432.5010.9916.8016.80
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Munjal Auto Industries Ltd.

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100GJ1985PLC007958 and registration number is 007958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1706.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Munjal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anju Sudhir Munjal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anuj Munjal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikram Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Chawla
    Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Sanghvi
    Director
  • Mr. Ramkisan Devidayal
    Director
  • Mr. Sudesh Kumar Duggal
    Director
  • Mr. Jal Ratanshaw Patel
    Director
  • Ms. Avi Sabavala
    Director

FAQs on Munjal Auto Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹586.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is 20.27 and PB ratio of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is 1.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹58.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹66.20 and 52-week low of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹35.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

