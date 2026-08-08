Here's the live share price of Munjal Auto Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Munjal Auto Industries has gained 41.77% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Munjal Auto Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|102.35
|103.42
|10
|102.4
|103.08
|20
|102.99
|102.41
|50
|98.42
|98.52
|100
|89.03
|93.19
|200
|85.54
|88.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Munjal Auto Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Munjal Auto Ind. - Notice Convening 41St Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Monday, August 31, 2026, At 3.00 P.M. (IST) Thr
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Munjal Auto Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Munjal Auto Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Munjal Auto Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Munjal Auto Ind. - Intimation Regarding Change In Branch Address Of Registrar & Share Transfer Agent (MCS Share Transfer Agen
Source: Dion Global
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100GJ1985PLC007958 and registration number is 007958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1438.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munjal Auto Industries is ₹102.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Munjal Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Munjal Auto Industries is ₹1,021.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Munjal Auto Industries are ₹104.95 and ₹101.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munjal Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munjal Auto Industries is ₹114.95 and 52-week low of Munjal Auto Industries is ₹67.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Munjal Auto Industries has shown returns of -2.02% over the past day, -1.74% for the past month, 19.03% over 3 months, 41.77% over 1 year, 22.32% across 3 years, and 9.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munjal Auto Industries are 23.35 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.
Source: Dion Global