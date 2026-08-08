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Munjal Auto Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUNJAL AUTO INDUSTRIES

Hero Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Munjal Auto Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹102.10 Closed
-2.02₹ -2.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Munjal Auto Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.80₹104.95
₹102.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.22₹114.95
₹102.10
Open Price
₹104.95
Prev. Close
₹104.20
Volume
21,307

Source: Dion Global

Munjal Auto Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Munjal Auto Industries has gained 41.77% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Munjal Auto Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Munjal Auto Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Munjal Auto Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5102.35103.42
10102.4103.08
20102.99102.41
5098.4298.52
10089.0393.19
20085.5488.88

Source: Dion Global

Munjal Auto Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Munjal Auto Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Munjal Auto Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTMunjal Auto Ind. - Notice Convening 41St Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Monday, August 31, 2026, At 3.00 P.M. (IST) Thr
Aug 07, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTMunjal Auto Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTMunjal Auto Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results
Jul 30, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTMunjal Auto Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 08, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTMunjal Auto Ind. - Intimation Regarding Change In Branch Address Of Registrar & Share Transfer Agent (MCS Share Transfer Agen

Source: Dion Global

About Munjal Auto Industries

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100GJ1985PLC007958 and registration number is 007958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1438.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Munjal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anju Munjal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anuj Munjal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Atul Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Vakil
    Director
  • Mr. Sameer Khera
    Director
  • Ms. Avi Sabavala
    Director

FAQs on Munjal Auto Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Munjal Auto Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munjal Auto Industries is ₹102.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Munjal Auto Industries?

The Munjal Auto Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Munjal Auto Industries?

The market cap of Munjal Auto Industries is ₹1,021.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Munjal Auto Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Munjal Auto Industries are ₹104.95 and ₹101.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munjal Auto Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munjal Auto Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munjal Auto Industries is ₹114.95 and 52-week low of Munjal Auto Industries is ₹67.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Munjal Auto Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Munjal Auto Industries has shown returns of -2.02% over the past day, -1.74% for the past month, 19.03% over 3 months, 41.77% over 1 year, 22.32% across 3 years, and 9.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Munjal Auto Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munjal Auto Industries are 23.35 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Munjal Auto Industries News

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