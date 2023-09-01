Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.77
|2.71
|17.42
|44.81
|12.68
|6.06
|-10.93
|2.99
|-3.02
|13.61
|33.52
|7.39
|56.35
|7.57
|0.24
|9.24
|90.15
|169.38
|272.38
|1,541.11
|989.01
|11.83
|13.94
|22.32
|68.15
|53.19
|362.63
|127.51
|7.81
|19.04
|43.94
|72.69
|92.80
|768.51
|470.17
|5.85
|-1.84
|32.55
|53.69
|48.06
|323.83
|99.02
|24.46
|17.37
|28.95
|69.25
|30.94
|426.84
|159.46
|-0.63
|-3.56
|21.82
|45.01
|43.30
|289.34
|81.61
|10.83
|4.06
|67.79
|173.72
|105.29
|658.83
|285.89
|-3.98
|2.93
|38.65
|75.36
|75.68
|67.82
|4.52
|10.83
|4.64
|30.77
|66.81
|42.22
|37.20
|37.20
|0.40
|-8.38
|69.43
|99.16
|61.70
|169.31
|32.01
|13.45
|31.44
|35.86
|106.09
|151.93
|506.28
|878.70
|4.38
|-0.18
|27.12
|36.87
|-3.17
|1,842.11
|620.32
|14.71
|41.90
|33.10
|77.27
|110.40
|413.60
|413.60
|7.77
|23.02
|33.33
|32.25
|-24.36
|103.03
|-44.01
|-0.42
|9.13
|37.44
|17.42
|-1.26
|4.42
|-55.29
|-4.07
|20.45
|25.44
|32.50
|10.99
|16.80
|16.80
|4.43
|12.47
|8.41
|7.15
|4.62
|24.89
|-49.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100GJ1985PLC007958 and registration number is 007958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1706.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹586.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is 20.27 and PB ratio of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is 1.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹58.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹66.20 and 52-week low of Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is ₹35.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.