Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100GJ1985PLC007958 and registration number is 007958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1706.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.