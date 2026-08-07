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Automobile Corporation Of Goa Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUTOMOBILE CORPORATION OF GOA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Automobile Corporation Of Goa along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,830.20 Closed
-3.26₹ -61.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Automobile Corporation Of Goa Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,725.05₹1,882.40
₹1,830.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,410.50₹2,403.00
₹1,830.20
Open Price
₹1,860.00
Prev. Close
₹1,891.90
Volume
9,805

Source: Dion Global

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.2-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.621.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.86.16-1.245.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.372.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.62.078.58-14.956.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.8-22.38-8.1-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.338.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.3-7.11-17.7-17.228.75
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.252.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Automobile Corporation Of Goa has declined 9.19% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Automobile Corporation Of Goa has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,157.932,167.42
102,203.362,185.57
202,257.072,209.09
502,183.072,166.59
1001,988.332,063.64
2001,890.831,970.42

Source: Dion Global

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Automobile Corporation Of Goa remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Automobile Corporation Of Goa Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTAutomobile Corpn. - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTAutomobile Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 02:26 PM IST ISTAutomobile Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat
Jul 23, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTAutomobile Corpn. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 03:36 AM IST ISTAutomobile Corpn. - Proceedings Of The 46Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.

Source: Dion Global

About Automobile Corporation Of Goa

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911GA1980PLC000400 and registration number is 000400. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bodies, including cabs for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 933.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yatin Kakodkar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pranab Ghosh
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Girish Wagh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkata Gopal Ramanan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Badshah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Srinivasagopalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Renu Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rekha Bagry
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Kudtarkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Automobile Corporation Of Goa Share Price

What is the share price of Automobile Corporation Of Goa?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automobile Corporation Of Goa is ₹1,830.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Automobile Corporation Of Goa?

The Automobile Corporation Of Goa is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Automobile Corporation Of Goa?

The market cap of Automobile Corporation Of Goa is ₹1,114.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Automobile Corporation Of Goa?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Automobile Corporation Of Goa are ₹1,882.40 and ₹1,725.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Automobile Corporation Of Goa?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automobile Corporation Of Goa stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automobile Corporation Of Goa is ₹2,403.00 and 52-week low of Automobile Corporation Of Goa is ₹1,410.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Automobile Corporation Of Goa performed historically in terms of returns?

The Automobile Corporation Of Goa has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -20.2% for the past month, -13.02% over 3 months, -9.2% over 1 year, 11.97% across 3 years, and 28.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Automobile Corporation Of Goa?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Automobile Corporation Of Goa are 19.20 and 3.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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