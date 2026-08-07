Here's the live share price of Automobile Corporation Of Goa along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.2
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.6
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.8
|6.16
|-1.2
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.3
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.6
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.9
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.8
|-22.38
|-8.1
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.3
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.3
|-7.11
|-17.7
|-17.22
|8.75
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.2
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Automobile Corporation Of Goa has declined 9.19% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Automobile Corporation Of Goa has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,157.93
|2,167.42
|10
|2,203.36
|2,185.57
|20
|2,257.07
|2,209.09
|50
|2,183.07
|2,166.59
|100
|1,988.33
|2,063.64
|200
|1,890.83
|1,970.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Automobile Corporation Of Goa remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Automobile Corpn. - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Automobile Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 02:26 PM IST IST
|Automobile Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Automobile Corpn. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:36 AM IST IST
|Automobile Corpn. - Proceedings Of The 46Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
Source: Dion Global
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911GA1980PLC000400 and registration number is 000400. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bodies, including cabs for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 933.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automobile Corporation Of Goa is ₹1,830.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Automobile Corporation Of Goa is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Automobile Corporation Of Goa is ₹1,114.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Automobile Corporation Of Goa are ₹1,882.40 and ₹1,725.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automobile Corporation Of Goa stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automobile Corporation Of Goa is ₹2,403.00 and 52-week low of Automobile Corporation Of Goa is ₹1,410.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Automobile Corporation Of Goa has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -20.2% for the past month, -13.02% over 3 months, -9.2% over 1 year, 11.97% across 3 years, and 28.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Automobile Corporation Of Goa are 19.20 and 3.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global