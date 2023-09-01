Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.50
|14.98
|86.90
|96.20
|57.19
|359.78
|86.22
|2.63
|-3.44
|13.28
|33.03
|6.96
|55.85
|7.69
|-1.58
|7.36
|87.09
|164.15
|266.54
|1,509.90
|969.14
|11.67
|13.79
|22.03
|67.79
|53.00
|362.38
|127.16
|7.99
|19.30
|44.18
|73.02
|92.84
|732.88
|481.44
|8.93
|1.24
|36.63
|58.60
|52.15
|334.96
|103.89
|24.14
|17.66
|28.80
|68.76
|31.14
|432.96
|158.80
|4.58
|3.37
|10.74
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|0.41
|-2.73
|22.67
|46.15
|43.81
|291.21
|81.53
|9.84
|3.43
|66.67
|171.00
|103.75
|647.10
|280.16
|-4.11
|3.10
|38.49
|75.04
|75.36
|66.90
|4.47
|11.15
|4.80
|31.08
|66.96
|42.45
|37.49
|37.49
|0.26
|-8.57
|68.44
|99.09
|60.83
|170.57
|30.83
|0.63
|10.46
|55.00
|65.25
|66.02
|146.78
|89.09
|12.55
|28.73
|32.85
|102.96
|147.01
|491.65
|642.94
|4.35
|-0.42
|27.53
|36.92
|-3.08
|1,831.19
|609.00
|-3.56
|2.84
|17.43
|44.85
|12.87
|6.33
|-10.85
|16.27
|37.14
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|8.25
|23.12
|33.44
|32.36
|-23.63
|89.10
|-39.31
|4.10
|-6.20
|19.75
|46.31
|57.37
|94.79
|-22.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911GA1980PLC000400 and registration number is 000400. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bodies, including cabs for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 281.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is ₹943.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is 31.8 and PB ratio of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is 4.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is ₹1,549.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is ₹1,655.00 and 52-week low of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is ₹661.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.