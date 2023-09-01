Follow Us

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AUTOMOBILE CORPORATION OF GOA LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,549.00 Closed
-0.13-2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,498.80₹1,550.00
₹1,549.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹661.20₹1,655.00
₹1,549.00
Open Price
₹1,550.00
Prev. Close
₹1,551.00
Volume
5,269

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,566.4
  • R21,583.8
  • R31,617.6
  • Pivot
    1,532.6
  • S11,515.2
  • S21,481.4
  • S31,464

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5976.121,548
  • 10974.911,520.23
  • 20981.161,460.13
  • 50990.871,318.85
  • 100935.361,169.7
  • 200927.061,045.59

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
8.931.2436.6358.6052.15334.96103.89
24.1417.6628.8068.7631.14432.96158.80
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.2523.1233.4432.36-23.6389.10-39.31
4.10-6.2019.7546.3157.3794.79-22.54

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. Share Holdings

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd.

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35911GA1980PLC000400 and registration number is 000400. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bodies, including cabs for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 281.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shrinivas Dempo
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. O V Ajay
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Girish Wagh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Srivastava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Badshah
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Yatin Kakodkar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vaijayanti Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagesh Pinge
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G V Ramanan
    Additional Director

FAQs on Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd.?

The market cap of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is ₹943.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is 31.8 and PB ratio of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is 4.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is ₹1,549.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is ₹1,655.00 and 52-week low of Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd. is ₹661.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

