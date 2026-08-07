What is the share price of Bharat Seats? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Seats is ₹240.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Seats? The Bharat Seats is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Seats? The market cap of Bharat Seats is ₹1,512.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Seats? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Seats are ₹244.00 and ₹221.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Seats? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Seats stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Seats is ₹263.55 and 52-week low of Bharat Seats is ₹103.75 as on .

How has the Bharat Seats performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Seats has shown returns of 7.66% over the past day, 2.71% for the past month, 19.66% over 3 months, 125.02% over 1 year, 58.35% across 3 years, and 38.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Seats? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Seats are 32.68 and 6.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global