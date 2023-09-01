Follow Us

BHARAT SEATS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹127.00 Closed
1.892.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharat Seats Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹124.00₹128.25
₹127.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.00₹144.45
₹127.00
Open Price
₹128.25
Prev. Close
₹124.65
Volume
17,924

Bharat Seats Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1128.83
  • R2130.67
  • R3133.08
  • Pivot
    126.42
  • S1124.58
  • S2122.17
  • S3120.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 585124.72
  • 1085.61124.93
  • 2083.14126.03
  • 5081.54124.98
  • 10079.49117.87
  • 20075.63107.62

Bharat Seats Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.10-6.2019.7546.3157.3794.79-22.54
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
8.931.2436.6358.6052.15334.96103.89
24.1417.6628.8068.7631.14432.96158.80
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.2523.1233.4432.36-23.6389.10-39.31

Bharat Seats Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Seats Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bharat Seats Ltd.

Bharat Seats Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1986PLC023540 and registration number is 023540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 817.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Relan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Relan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Girish Narain Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shyamla Khera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Varma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nisha Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Venkat Challa
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Shigetoshi Torii
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Bharat Seats Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Seats Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Seats Ltd. is ₹398.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Seats Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Seats Ltd. is 17.6 and PB ratio of Bharat Seats Ltd. is 2.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Seats Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Seats Ltd. is ₹127.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Seats Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Seats Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Seats Ltd. is ₹144.45 and 52-week low of Bharat Seats Ltd. is ₹77.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

