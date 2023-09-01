Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.10
|-6.20
|19.75
|46.31
|57.37
|94.79
|-22.54
|2.63
|-3.44
|13.28
|33.03
|6.96
|55.85
|7.69
|-1.58
|7.36
|87.09
|164.15
|266.54
|1,509.90
|969.14
|11.67
|13.79
|22.03
|67.79
|53.00
|362.38
|127.16
|7.99
|19.30
|44.18
|73.02
|92.84
|732.88
|481.44
|8.93
|1.24
|36.63
|58.60
|52.15
|334.96
|103.89
|24.14
|17.66
|28.80
|68.76
|31.14
|432.96
|158.80
|4.58
|3.37
|10.74
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|0.41
|-2.73
|22.67
|46.15
|43.81
|291.21
|81.53
|9.84
|3.43
|66.67
|171.00
|103.75
|647.10
|280.16
|-4.11
|3.10
|38.49
|75.04
|75.36
|66.90
|4.47
|11.15
|4.80
|31.08
|66.96
|42.45
|37.49
|37.49
|0.26
|-8.57
|68.44
|99.09
|60.83
|170.57
|30.83
|-0.50
|14.98
|86.90
|96.20
|57.19
|359.78
|86.22
|0.63
|10.46
|55.00
|65.25
|66.02
|146.78
|89.09
|12.55
|28.73
|32.85
|102.96
|147.01
|491.65
|642.94
|4.35
|-0.42
|27.53
|36.92
|-3.08
|1,831.19
|609.00
|-3.56
|2.84
|17.43
|44.85
|12.87
|6.33
|-10.85
|16.27
|37.14
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|8.25
|23.12
|33.44
|32.36
|-23.63
|89.10
|-39.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bharat Seats Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1986PLC023540 and registration number is 023540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 817.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Seats Ltd. is ₹398.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Seats Ltd. is 17.6 and PB ratio of Bharat Seats Ltd. is 2.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Seats Ltd. is ₹127.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Seats Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Seats Ltd. is ₹144.45 and 52-week low of Bharat Seats Ltd. is ₹77.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.