Here's the live share price of Bharat Seats along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Seats has gained 124.84% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Seats has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|214.6
|223.58
|10
|215.69
|221.63
|20
|226.53
|220.54
|50
|205.8
|211
|100
|190.57
|198.83
|200
|185.79
|182.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Seats remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:49 PM IST IST
|Bharat Seats - Approval Of Notice Of Postal Ballot For Seeking Shareholders' Approval For The Appointment Of Directors And En
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Bharat Seats - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:19 PM IST IST
|Bharat Seats - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Bharat Seats - Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors As Per Regulation 30 And 33 Of The Securities And Exchange Board
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Bharat Seats - Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors As Per Regulation 30 And 33 Of The Securities And Exchange Board
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Seats Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1986PLC023540 and registration number is 023540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1950.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Seats is ₹240.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Seats is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Seats is ₹1,512.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Seats are ₹244.00 and ₹221.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Seats stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Seats is ₹263.55 and 52-week low of Bharat Seats is ₹103.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Seats has shown returns of 7.66% over the past day, 2.71% for the past month, 19.66% over 3 months, 125.02% over 1 year, 58.35% across 3 years, and 38.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Seats are 32.68 and 6.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global