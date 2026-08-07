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Bharat Seats Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT SEATS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Bharat Seats along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹240.80 Closed
7.57₹ 16.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Seats Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹221.80₹244.00
₹240.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.75₹263.55
₹240.80
Open Price
₹221.80
Prev. Close
₹223.85
Volume
69,613

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Seats Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Seats has gained 124.84% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Seats has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Bharat Seats Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Seats Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5214.6223.58
10215.69221.63
20226.53220.54
50205.8211
100190.57198.83
200185.79182.4

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Seats Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Seats remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.15%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bharat Seats Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 02:49 PM IST ISTBharat Seats - Approval Of Notice Of Postal Ballot For Seeking Shareholders' Approval For The Appointment Of Directors And En
Aug 04, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTBharat Seats - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 07:19 PM IST ISTBharat Seats - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 04, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTBharat Seats - Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors As Per Regulation 30 And 33 Of The Securities And Exchange Board
Aug 04, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTBharat Seats - Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors As Per Regulation 30 And 33 Of The Securities And Exchange Board

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Seats

Bharat Seats Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1986PLC023540 and registration number is 023540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1950.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Relan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Arora
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rishabh Relan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bhattacharyya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nisha Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vanita Chhabra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarthak Behuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Venkat Challa
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Makoto Kunieda
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Bharat Seats Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Seats?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Seats is ₹240.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Seats?

The Bharat Seats is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Seats?

The market cap of Bharat Seats is ₹1,512.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Seats?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Seats are ₹244.00 and ₹221.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Seats?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Seats stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Seats is ₹263.55 and 52-week low of Bharat Seats is ₹103.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Seats performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Seats has shown returns of 7.66% over the past day, 2.71% for the past month, 19.66% over 3 months, 125.02% over 1 year, 58.35% across 3 years, and 38.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Seats?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Seats are 32.68 and 6.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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