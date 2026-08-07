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Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUTOMOTIVE STAMPINGS AND ASSEMBLIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹505.25 Closed
-0.86₹ -4.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹504.15₹510.55
₹505.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹377.10₹656.50
₹505.25
Open Price
₹509.10
Prev. Close
₹509.65
Volume
604

Source: Dion Global

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies has gained 7.14% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5502.93509.84
10516.48511.3
20517.56513.92
50513.34510.07
100487.69500.29
200487.92500.39

Source: Dion Global

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTAutomotive Stampings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTAutomotive Stampings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTAutomotive Stampings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 24, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTAutomotive Stampings - Board Comments On Fine Levied By The Stock Exchanges
Jul 24, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTAutomotive Stampings - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Automotive Stampings and Assemblies

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28932PN1990PLC016314 and registration number is 016314. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 890.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Goel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Prakash Gurav
    Director
  • Ms. Bhavna Bindra
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Mahendra
    Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Dey
    Director

FAQs on Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Share Price

What is the share price of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is ₹505.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Automotive Stampings and Assemblies?

The Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies?

The market cap of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is ₹801.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are ₹510.55 and ₹504.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automotive Stampings and Assemblies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is ₹656.50 and 52-week low of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is ₹377.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Automotive Stampings and Assemblies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Automotive Stampings and Assemblies has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, -1.71% for the past month, -9.51% over 3 months, 7.14% over 1 year, 8.2% across 3 years, and 52.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are 26.88 and 22.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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