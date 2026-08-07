What is the share price of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is ₹505.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Automotive Stampings and Assemblies? The Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies? The market cap of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is ₹801.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are ₹510.55 and ₹504.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automotive Stampings and Assemblies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is ₹656.50 and 52-week low of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is ₹377.10 as on .

How has the Automotive Stampings and Assemblies performed historically in terms of returns? The Automotive Stampings and Assemblies has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, -1.71% for the past month, -9.51% over 3 months, 7.14% over 1 year, 8.2% across 3 years, and 52.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are 26.88 and 22.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global