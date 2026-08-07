Here's the live share price of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies has gained 7.14% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|502.93
|509.84
|10
|516.48
|511.3
|20
|517.56
|513.92
|50
|513.34
|510.07
|100
|487.69
|500.29
|200
|487.92
|500.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Automotive Stampings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Automotive Stampings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Automotive Stampings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Automotive Stampings - Board Comments On Fine Levied By The Stock Exchanges
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Automotive Stampings - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28932PN1990PLC016314 and registration number is 016314. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 890.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is ₹505.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is ₹801.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are ₹510.55 and ₹504.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automotive Stampings and Assemblies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is ₹656.50 and 52-week low of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies is ₹377.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Automotive Stampings and Assemblies has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, -1.71% for the past month, -9.51% over 3 months, 7.14% over 1 year, 8.2% across 3 years, and 52.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies are 26.88 and 22.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global