What is the Market Cap of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.? The market cap of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. is ₹643.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. is 56.35 and PB ratio of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. is -23.52 as on .

What is the share price of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. is ₹405.35 as on .