Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AUTOMOTIVE STAMPINGS AND ASSEMBLIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹405.35 Closed
-1.91-7.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹403.15₹416.00
₹405.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹249.00₹515.80
₹405.35
Open Price
₹416.00
Prev. Close
₹413.25
Volume
53,774

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1413.32
  • R2421.08
  • R3426.17
  • Pivot
    408.23
  • S1400.47
  • S2395.38
  • S3387.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5387.22402.25
  • 10392.77399.06
  • 20399.1396.6
  • 50422.85384.25
  • 100435.79368.19
  • 200471.06362.61

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.29-0.2727.0136.76-3.261,840.43619.70
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.7313.8522.2268.0053.05362.23127.32
8.2619.5444.5573.4293.61772.18472.57
6.11-1.5932.8854.0848.43324.8999.52
25.2818.1429.8070.3631.80430.31161.17
-0.53-3.4621.9545.1643.45289.7681.81
11.194.4068.33174.62105.96661.31287.16
-3.513.4439.3476.2376.5568.645.03
10.694.5130.6066.5942.0437.0237.02
0.55-8.2569.6699.4461.93169.6932.19
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
-3.692.8017.5244.9412.786.15-10.86
14.4441.5732.7976.85109.90412.39412.39
8.2623.5833.9532.86-24.01103.96-43.75
0.269.8738.3718.22-0.595.13-54.98
-3.1721.5926.6333.7512.0417.9117.91
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. Share Holdings

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28932PN1990PLC016314 and registration number is 016314. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 607.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Bhargava
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bharat Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Goel
    Director
  • Ms. Bhavna Bindra
    Director
  • Mr. Prakash Gurav
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Dey
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Mahendra
    Director

FAQs on Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.?

The market cap of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. is ₹643.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. is 56.35 and PB ratio of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. is -23.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. is ₹405.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. is ₹515.80 and 52-week low of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd. is ₹249.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data