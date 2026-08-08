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NDR Auto Components Share Price

NSE
BSE

NDR AUTO COMPONENTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of NDR Auto Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹826.00 Closed
1.71₹ 13.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NDR Auto Components Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹814.55₹835.00
₹826.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹607.55₹1,185.00
₹826.00
Open Price
₹827.90
Prev. Close
₹812.10
Volume
1,453

Source: Dion Global

NDR Auto Components Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NDR Auto Components has declined 14.90% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, NDR Auto Components has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

NDR Auto Components Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NDR Auto Components Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5811.88821.58
10814.28820.11
20826.54822.94
50825.5818.31
100779.98807.35
200802.31811.53

Source: Dion Global

NDR Auto Components Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NDR Auto Components remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NDR Auto Components Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTNDR Auto Components - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTNDR Auto Components - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTNDR Auto Components - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requir
Jul 27, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTNDR Auto Components - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 27, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTNDR Auto Components - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About NDR Auto Components

NDR Auto Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29304DL2019PLC347460 and registration number is 347460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of car seats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 822.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Kapur
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Rohit Relan
    Co-Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Rajat Bhandari
    Executive Director & Company Secretary
  • Mr. Pranav Relan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ayush Relan
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shyamla Khera
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vanita Chhabra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Relan
    Director

FAQs on NDR Auto Components Share Price

What is the share price of NDR Auto Components?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDR Auto Components is ₹826.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NDR Auto Components?

The NDR Auto Components is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NDR Auto Components?

The market cap of NDR Auto Components is ₹1,964.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NDR Auto Components?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NDR Auto Components are ₹835.00 and ₹814.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NDR Auto Components?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDR Auto Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDR Auto Components is ₹1,185.00 and 52-week low of NDR Auto Components is ₹607.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NDR Auto Components performed historically in terms of returns?

The NDR Auto Components has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, -4.6% for the past month, 2.07% over 3 months, -14.9% over 1 year, 56.66% across 3 years, and 55.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NDR Auto Components?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NDR Auto Components are 31.64 and 5.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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