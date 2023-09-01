Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.45
|31.44
|35.86
|106.09
|151.93
|506.28
|878.70
|2.99
|-3.02
|13.61
|33.52
|7.39
|56.35
|7.57
|0.24
|9.24
|90.15
|169.38
|272.38
|1,541.11
|989.01
|11.73
|13.85
|22.22
|68.00
|53.05
|362.23
|127.32
|8.26
|19.54
|44.55
|73.42
|93.61
|772.18
|472.57
|6.11
|-1.59
|32.88
|54.08
|48.43
|324.89
|99.52
|25.28
|18.14
|29.80
|70.36
|31.80
|430.31
|161.17
|-0.53
|-3.46
|21.95
|45.16
|43.45
|289.76
|81.81
|11.19
|4.40
|68.33
|174.62
|105.96
|661.31
|287.16
|-3.51
|3.44
|39.34
|76.23
|76.55
|68.64
|5.03
|10.69
|4.51
|30.60
|66.59
|42.04
|37.02
|37.02
|0.55
|-8.25
|69.66
|99.44
|61.93
|169.69
|32.19
|4.29
|-0.27
|27.01
|36.76
|-3.26
|1,840.43
|619.70
|-3.69
|2.80
|17.52
|44.94
|12.78
|6.15
|-10.86
|14.44
|41.57
|32.79
|76.85
|109.90
|412.39
|412.39
|8.26
|23.58
|33.95
|32.86
|-24.01
|103.96
|-43.75
|0.26
|9.87
|38.37
|18.22
|-0.59
|5.13
|-54.98
|-3.17
|21.59
|26.63
|33.75
|12.04
|17.91
|17.91
|4.43
|12.47
|8.41
|7.15
|4.62
|24.89
|-49.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, F. Dividend & Bonus
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & Bonus
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NDR Auto Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29304DL2019PLC347460 and registration number is 347460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of car seats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NDR Auto Components Ltd. is ₹672.17 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of NDR Auto Components Ltd. is 27.34 and PB ratio of NDR Auto Components Ltd. is 3.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDR Auto Components Ltd. is ₹565.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDR Auto Components Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDR Auto Components Ltd. is ₹576.70 and 52-week low of NDR Auto Components Ltd. is ₹210.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.