NDR AUTO COMPONENTS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹565.20 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NDR Auto Components Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹565.20₹576.70
₹565.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹210.30₹576.70
₹565.20
Open Price
₹576.70
Prev. Close
₹565.20
Volume
8,642

NDR Auto Components Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1572.87
  • R2580.53
  • R3584.37
  • Pivot
    569.03
  • S1561.37
  • S2557.53
  • S3549.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5459.67543.3
  • 10454.75516.07
  • 20452.02488.95
  • 50449.01449.84
  • 100411.93406.42
  • 200406.12353.27

NDR Auto Components Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.7313.8522.2268.0053.05362.23127.32
8.2619.5444.5573.4293.61772.18472.57
6.11-1.5932.8854.0848.43324.8999.52
25.2818.1429.8070.3631.80430.31161.17
-0.53-3.4621.9545.1643.45289.7681.81
11.194.4068.33174.62105.96661.31287.16
-3.513.4439.3476.2376.5568.645.03
10.694.5130.6066.5942.0437.0237.02
0.55-8.2569.6699.4461.93169.6932.19
4.29-0.2727.0136.76-3.261,840.43619.70
-3.692.8017.5244.9412.786.15-10.86
14.4441.5732.7976.85109.90412.39412.39
8.2623.5833.9532.86-24.01103.96-43.75
0.269.8738.3718.22-0.595.13-54.98
-3.1721.5926.6333.7512.0417.9117.91
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

NDR Auto Components Ltd. Share Holdings

NDR Auto Components Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, F. Dividend & Bonus
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & Bonus
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NDR Auto Components Ltd.

NDR Auto Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29304DL2019PLC347460 and registration number is 347460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of car seats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Kapur
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Rohit Relan
    Co-Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Rajat Bhandari
    Executive Director & Company Secretary
  • Mr. Pranav Relan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ayush Relan
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shyamla Khera
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vanita Chhabra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Relan
    Director

FAQs on NDR Auto Components Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NDR Auto Components Ltd.?

The market cap of NDR Auto Components Ltd. is ₹672.17 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NDR Auto Components Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NDR Auto Components Ltd. is 27.34 and PB ratio of NDR Auto Components Ltd. is 3.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of NDR Auto Components Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDR Auto Components Ltd. is ₹565.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NDR Auto Components Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDR Auto Components Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDR Auto Components Ltd. is ₹576.70 and 52-week low of NDR Auto Components Ltd. is ₹210.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

