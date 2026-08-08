What is the share price of NDR Auto Components? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDR Auto Components is ₹826.00 as on .

What kind of stock is NDR Auto Components? The NDR Auto Components is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NDR Auto Components? The market cap of NDR Auto Components is ₹1,964.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NDR Auto Components? Today’s highest and lowest price of NDR Auto Components are ₹835.00 and ₹814.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NDR Auto Components? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDR Auto Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDR Auto Components is ₹1,185.00 and 52-week low of NDR Auto Components is ₹607.55 as on .

How has the NDR Auto Components performed historically in terms of returns? The NDR Auto Components has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, -4.6% for the past month, 2.07% over 3 months, -14.9% over 1 year, 56.66% across 3 years, and 55.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NDR Auto Components? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NDR Auto Components are 31.64 and 5.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global