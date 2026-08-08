Here's the live share price of NDR Auto Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NDR Auto Components has declined 14.90% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, NDR Auto Components has outperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|811.88
|821.58
|10
|814.28
|820.11
|20
|826.54
|822.94
|50
|825.5
|818.31
|100
|779.98
|807.35
|200
|802.31
|811.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NDR Auto Components remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|NDR Auto Components - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|NDR Auto Components - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|NDR Auto Components - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requir
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|NDR Auto Components - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|NDR Auto Components - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
NDR Auto Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29304DL2019PLC347460 and registration number is 347460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of car seats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 822.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NDR Auto Components is ₹826.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NDR Auto Components is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NDR Auto Components is ₹1,964.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NDR Auto Components are ₹835.00 and ₹814.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NDR Auto Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NDR Auto Components is ₹1,185.00 and 52-week low of NDR Auto Components is ₹607.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NDR Auto Components has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, -4.6% for the past month, 2.07% over 3 months, -14.9% over 1 year, 56.66% across 3 years, and 55.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NDR Auto Components are 31.64 and 5.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global