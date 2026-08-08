What is the share price of Muthoot Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muthoot Capital Services is ₹257.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Muthoot Capital Services? The Muthoot Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Muthoot Capital Services? The market cap of Muthoot Capital Services is ₹430.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Muthoot Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Muthoot Capital Services are ₹264.70 and ₹257.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Muthoot Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muthoot Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muthoot Capital Services is ₹319.95 and 52-week low of Muthoot Capital Services is ₹176.40 as on .

How has the Muthoot Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Muthoot Capital Services has shown returns of -2.81% over the past day, 17.84% for the past month, 12.46% over 3 months, -6.49% over 1 year, -13.86% across 3 years, and -9.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Muthoot Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muthoot Capital Services are 17.94 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global