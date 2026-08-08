Here's the live share price of Muthoot Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Muthoot Capital Services
|9.58
|17.84
|12.46
|3.73
|-6.49
|-13.86
|-9.16
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Muthoot Capital Services has declined 6.49% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Muthoot Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|227.86
|242.67
|10
|221.26
|234.06
|20
|221.86
|226.47
|50
|209.82
|217.27
|100
|205.1
|217.36
|200
|232.62
|231.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Muthoot Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.01%, FII holding fell to 1.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Muthoot Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Muthoot Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Muthoot Cap. Serv. - Intimation Of ESG Rating
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Muthoot Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:09 AM IST IST
|Muthoot Cap. Serv. - Appointment/ Re-Appointment Of Directors And Appointment Of Tax Auditor
Source: Dion Global
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1994PLC007726 and registration number is 007726. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 620.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muthoot Capital Services is ₹257.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Muthoot Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Muthoot Capital Services is ₹430.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Muthoot Capital Services are ₹264.70 and ₹257.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muthoot Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muthoot Capital Services is ₹319.95 and 52-week low of Muthoot Capital Services is ₹176.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Muthoot Capital Services has shown returns of -2.81% over the past day, 17.84% for the past month, 12.46% over 3 months, -6.49% over 1 year, -13.86% across 3 years, and -9.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muthoot Capital Services are 17.94 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global