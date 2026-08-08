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Muthoot Capital Services Share Price

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BSE

MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES

Muthoot Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Muthoot Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹257.25 Closed
-2.81₹ -7.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Muthoot Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹257.25₹264.70
₹257.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹176.40₹319.95
₹257.25
Open Price
₹263.00
Prev. Close
₹264.70
Volume
1,833

Source: Dion Global

Muthoot Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Muthoot Capital Services		9.5817.8412.463.73-6.49-13.86-9.16
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Muthoot Capital Services has declined 6.49% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Muthoot Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Muthoot Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Muthoot Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5227.86242.67
10221.26234.06
20221.86226.47
50209.82217.27
100205.1217.36
200232.62231.1

Source: Dion Global

Muthoot Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Muthoot Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.01%, FII holding fell to 1.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Muthoot Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTMuthoot Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 20, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTMuthoot Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 18, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTMuthoot Cap. Serv. - Intimation Of ESG Rating
Jul 17, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTMuthoot Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 17, 2026, 04:09 AM IST ISTMuthoot Cap. Serv. - Appointment/ Re-Appointment Of Directors And Appointment Of Tax Auditor

Source: Dion Global

About Muthoot Capital Services

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1994PLC007726 and registration number is 007726. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 620.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Tina Suzanne George
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Elizabeth George
    Director
  • Ms. Susan John
    Director
  • Mr. Robin Tommy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thomas Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Divya Abhishek
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Shirley Thomas
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Muthoot Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of Muthoot Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muthoot Capital Services is ₹257.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Muthoot Capital Services?

The Muthoot Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Muthoot Capital Services?

The market cap of Muthoot Capital Services is ₹430.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Muthoot Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Muthoot Capital Services are ₹264.70 and ₹257.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Muthoot Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muthoot Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muthoot Capital Services is ₹319.95 and 52-week low of Muthoot Capital Services is ₹176.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Muthoot Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Muthoot Capital Services has shown returns of -2.81% over the past day, 17.84% for the past month, 12.46% over 3 months, -6.49% over 1 year, -13.86% across 3 years, and -9.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Muthoot Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Muthoot Capital Services are 17.94 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Muthoot Capital Services News

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