Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.22
|4.51
|12.95
|44.01
|98.38
|-13.04
|-59.01
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1994PLC007726 and registration number is 007726. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 397.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is ₹664.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is 8.13 and PB ratio of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is ₹403.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is ₹425.70 and 52-week low of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is ₹195.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.