Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹403.75 Closed
4.2716.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹386.00₹408.00
₹403.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹195.15₹425.70
₹403.75
Open Price
₹386.00
Prev. Close
₹387.20
Volume
1,52,932

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1411.33
  • R2420.67
  • R3433.33
  • Pivot
    398.67
  • S1389.33
  • S2376.67
  • S3367.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5256.16387.02
  • 10253.51382.27
  • 20250.19380.02
  • 50226.91375.01
  • 100203.03355.2
  • 200247.05326.87

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.224.5112.9544.0198.38-13.04-59.01
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1994PLC007726 and registration number is 007726. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 397.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Thomas John Muthoot
    Chairman
  • Mr. Thomas George Muthoot
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Thomas Muthoot
    Director
  • Mr. K M Abraham
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A P Kurian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thomas Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Radha Unni
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is ₹664.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is 8.13 and PB ratio of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is ₹403.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is ₹425.70 and 52-week low of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. is ₹195.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

