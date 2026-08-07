Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Muthoot group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Muthoot group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Muthoot Finance
|2886.40
|-3.60
|-0.12
|27.86
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Muthoot Capital Services
|257.25
|-7.45
|-2.81
|1.83
The top losers among the Muthoot group stocks today are Muthoot Capital Services (down 2.81%) and Muthoot Finance (down 0.12%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Muthoot Group has a strong presence in the , and finance industry.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Muthoot group here.
Aside of the Muthoot Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.