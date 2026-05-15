Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 15 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹276, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹276,420, reflecting a loss of 5.09% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,764.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 276 291 14.81 5.09% 10 gm 2,764 2,912 148.10 5.09% 1 Kg 276,420 291,230 14,810.00 5.09% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices fell below $81 an ounce on Friday, recording a second straight session of declines as broader weakness across the metals complex intensified amid rising US inflation concerns and growing expectations of higher interest rates.

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Recent data showed US wholesale inflation accelerated in April at its fastest pace since 2022, while consumer prices registered their sharpest rise since 2023. Inflationary pressures have been largely driven by the prolonged Iran war and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted global energy flows and supported the US dollar.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Markets have now fully ruled out the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate cut this year, while some traders are increasingly pricing in a potential rate hike by December. Despite the recent correction, silver had outperformed other precious metals earlier this week due to stronger industrial demand expectations from electronics, solar panels, and other applications dependent on silver’s high electrical conductivity.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 277 ( 14.82 ) 2,768 ( 148.20 ) 276,790 ( 14,820.00 ) Bangalore 277 ( 14.82 ) 2,766 ( 148.20 ) 276,640 ( 14,820.00 ) Chennai 277 ( 14.86 ) 2,772 ( 148.60 ) 277,220 ( 14,860.00 ) Delhi 276 ( 14.79 ) 2,759 ( 147.90 ) 275,940 ( 14,790.00 ) Hyderabad 277 ( 14.83 ) 2,769 ( 148.30 ) 276,860 ( 14,830.00 ) Kolkata 276 ( 14.79 ) 2,761 ( 147.90 ) 276,050 ( 14,790.00 ) Mumbai 276 ( 14.81 ) 2,764 ( 148.10 ) 276,420 ( 14,810.00 ) Pune 276 ( 14.81 ) 2,764 ( 148.10 ) 276,420 ( 14,810.00 ) Surat 277 ( 14.82 ) 2,768 ( 148.20 ) 276,790 ( 14,820.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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