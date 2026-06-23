The Advit Jewels IPO opens today. It is entirely a fresh issue of Rs 165.16 crore, and 1.20 crore equity shares are on offer. The bidding for the IPO shares will close on June 25. The price band for the IPO is RS 130-138 per share.

Advit Jewels IPO: GMP

The company’s shares are trading at a premium of Rs 64 or 46.4% in the grey market. This implies an estimated listing price of Rs 202, based on the upper end of the price band. This translates into an expected profit of Rs 6,400 on a single lot.

However, it is important to note that trading shares in the grey market is not official. The premium is often an indicator of investor sentiment, and the actual listing price could be very different.

Advit Jewels IPO: Allotment, listing timeline

Share allotment is expected to be finalised on June 29, while eligible shareholders will receive the shares in their demat accounts on June 30, and the refund process will also take place on the same date.

As per the tentative schedule, the jewellery firm is likely to hit the bourses, the NSE and the BSE, on July 01.

Advit Jewels IPO: Lot Size

Retail investors are required to bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 100 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 13,800, based on the upper end. For small non-institutional investors, the lot size stands at 15, equating to 1,500 shares, and big NIIs are required to bid for a minimum of 73 lots.

Advit Jewels IPO objectives

Its operating capital needs and debt repayment will be the primary uses of the issue’s gross proceeds. According to the company’s RHP, a substantial portion of the total float, which is Rs 65 crore, will be allocated towards raw materials, work-in-progress, finished goods, and trade receivables.

Additionally, Advit Jewels would use Rs 65 crore to pay back its outstanding debts. The company’s total outstanding borrowings as of May 22, 2026, were Rs 75.12 crore. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Advit Jewels IPO: BRLM and registrar

Holani Consultants worked as the book-running manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.

Advit Jewels IPO: Key Risks

The jewellery maker’s IPO is vulnerable to several risks, some of which include

-Heavy reliance on precious metals like gold and diamonds and their price volatility

-The company’s business operations are heavily concentrated in Jaipur city; any disruptions here make it vulnerable to regional risks.

Additionally, risks associated with inventory management, high attrition rate, limited number of suppliers and procurers, and seasonal fluctuations should be watched out for.

Disclaimer: Investment in equity shares and public issues involves significant market risks. This report is purely informational and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or financial advice to buy or subscribe to any securities. Grey market premiums (GMP) are entirely unofficial, unregulated, and should not be relied upon as indicators of guaranteed listing performance. Bidders are advised to independently review the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before allocation. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.