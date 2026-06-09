Nomura raised its price target on Titan Company marginally to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,950, implying an upside of 18%. This surge in price target came on the back of increased revenue guidance, high growth visibility, expansion, and other key factors. The brokerage house retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

Increased revenue guidance

Nomura factored in Titan’s revised management guidance from its Investor Day, which increased the revenue CAGR for the Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya (TMZ) segment to almost 19%, up from the previous range of 15–20%.

“While management has not shared guidance on EBIT margins, its EBIT growth expectation of 16% translates to a margin contraction of 100 basis points from its earlier guided range of 11% due to a higher mix of gold coins and an increased proportion of gold value in the studded jewellery,” said Nomura.

High growth visibility

There is strong visibility for continued growth across all major segments, leading Nomura to raise its sales forecasts for FY27-FY29 by 1–2%. The firm projects a healthy EPS CAGR of 21% over the FY26–29 period.

Strong performance in non-jewellery segments

Beyond the core jewellery business, Nomura said robust growth expectations for other divisions through FY30, including Caratlane (23.1% revenue CAGR), Watches (20% revenue CAGR), and Eyewear (22% revenue CAGR).

Ambitious “Vision 2030” expansion

The management’s long-term strategy includes aggressive retail expansion, targeting a total of 1,400 stores by FY30. This involves adding 40 new Tanishq stores and 60 new Mia stores annually, alongside scaling the Beyon lab-grown diamond brand to 100 stores.

“Titan aims to increase its India TMZ (including Beyon) market share from 8.5% to 11% by FY30,” said Nomura.

Improving profitability and international success

Titan’s international business turned EBIT positive in FY26. Furthermore, while jewellery margins may face slight pressure, Nomura believes this is expected to be offset by higher profitability in other businesses, such as Eyewear and Watches, which are benefiting from premiumisation and market share gains.

Titan Company share price performance

The share price of Titan Company has risen 1.8% in the last five trading days. However, the stock has dropped 1.9% in the past one month and has given a return of 7.22% in the past six months. Titan Company’s share price has increased 17% over the previous 12 months.

Titan Company Q4FY26

Titan Company reported a consolidated net profit growth of 35% year-on-year to Rs 1,179 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26. Its total income jumped 46% to around Rs 20,300 crore in Q4, one of the strongest quarterly performances in the company’s history.

Despite increased gold prices, the company’s jewellery portfolio surged 50% YoY to around Rs 18,195 crore during the quarter.

Also, the board proposed a dividend of Rs 15 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26.