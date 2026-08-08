What is the share price of P G Foils? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P G Foils is ₹226.30 as on .

What kind of stock is P G Foils? The P G Foils is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of P G Foils? The market cap of P G Foils is ₹266.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of P G Foils? Today’s highest and lowest price of P G Foils are ₹235.00 and ₹219.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of P G Foils? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P G Foils stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P G Foils is ₹294.00 and 52-week low of P G Foils is ₹165.50 as on .

How has the P G Foils performed historically in terms of returns? The P G Foils has shown returns of 5.5% over the past day, 15.84% for the past month, 8.54% over 3 months, 3.14% over 1 year, -3.91% across 3 years, and 4.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of P G Foils? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P G Foils are -32.39 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global