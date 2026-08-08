Here's the live share price of P G Foils along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|P G Foils
|19.2
|16.08
|7.76
|-17.75
|-1.07
|-3.91
|4.12
|Arfin India
|-1.45
|1.67
|-8.16
|15.08
|140.54
|24.96
|68.42
|Belding India
|-0.94
|-29.51
|-29.69
|-54.6
|123.13
|51.47
|76.32
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|-4.21
|-3.04
|9.32
|-7.7
|-21.93
|89.46
|54.63
|Euro Panel Products
|2.44
|-1.4
|-7.71
|-10.77
|-26.77
|-7.78
|-4.74
|Hind Aluminium Industries
|6.01
|1.96
|-6.22
|-1.94
|55.18
|38.95
|21.12
|Jivial Industries
|1.14
|-36.21
|-50.59
|-50.59
|-50.59
|-20.94
|-13.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, P G Foils has declined 1.07% compared to peers like Arfin India (140.54%), Belding India (123.13%), Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (-21.93%). From a 5 year perspective, P G Foils has underperformed peers relative to Arfin India (68.42%) and Belding India (76.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|186.79
|186.26
|10
|182.37
|185.32
|20
|185.34
|186.77
|50
|197.63
|194.35
|100
|205.72
|202.72
|200
|211.71
|211.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, P G Foils remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|P G Foils - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited (Standalone) Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|P G Foils - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|P G Foils - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 28, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|P G Foils - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|May 28, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|P G Foils - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment Of Cost Auditor
Source: Dion Global
P G Foils Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203GJ1979PLC008050 and registration number is 008050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 318.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P G Foils is ₹226.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The P G Foils is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of P G Foils is ₹266.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of P G Foils are ₹235.00 and ₹219.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P G Foils stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P G Foils is ₹294.00 and 52-week low of P G Foils is ₹165.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The P G Foils has shown returns of 5.5% over the past day, 15.84% for the past month, 8.54% over 3 months, 3.14% over 1 year, -3.91% across 3 years, and 4.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P G Foils are -32.39 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global