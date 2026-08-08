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P G Foils Share Price

NSE
BSE

P G FOILS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of P G Foils along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹226.30 Closed
5.50₹ 11.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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P G Foils Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹219.00₹235.00
₹226.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.50₹294.00
₹226.30
Open Price
₹219.90
Prev. Close
₹214.50
Volume
90,738

Source: Dion Global

P G Foils Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
P G Foils		19.216.087.76-17.75-1.07-3.914.12
Arfin India		-1.451.67-8.1615.08140.5424.9668.42
Belding India		-0.94-29.51-29.69-54.6123.1351.4776.32
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries		-4.21-3.049.32-7.7-21.9389.4654.63
Euro Panel Products		2.44-1.4-7.71-10.77-26.77-7.78-4.74
Hind Aluminium Industries		6.011.96-6.22-1.9455.1838.9521.12
Jivial Industries		1.14-36.21-50.59-50.59-50.59-20.94-13.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, P G Foils has declined 1.07% compared to peers like Arfin India (140.54%), Belding India (123.13%), Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (-21.93%). From a 5 year perspective, P G Foils has underperformed peers relative to Arfin India (68.42%) and Belding India (76.32%).

P G Foils Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

P G Foils Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5186.79186.26
10182.37185.32
20185.34186.77
50197.63194.35
100205.72202.72
200211.71211.87

Source: Dion Global

P G Foils Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, P G Foils remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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P G Foils Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTP G Foils - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited (Standalone) Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June
Jul 14, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTP G Foils - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTP G Foils - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 28, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTP G Foils - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
May 28, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTP G Foils - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment Of Cost Auditor

Source: Dion Global

About P G Foils

P G Foils Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203GJ1979PLC008050 and registration number is 008050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 318.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj P Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sahil Pankaj Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sakshi Sahil Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendrakumar Ambalal Porwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kataria
    Independent Director

FAQs on P G Foils Share Price

What is the share price of P G Foils?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P G Foils is ₹226.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is P G Foils?

The P G Foils is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of P G Foils?

The market cap of P G Foils is ₹266.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of P G Foils?

Today’s highest and lowest price of P G Foils are ₹235.00 and ₹219.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of P G Foils?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P G Foils stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P G Foils is ₹294.00 and 52-week low of P G Foils is ₹165.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the P G Foils performed historically in terms of returns?

The P G Foils has shown returns of 5.5% over the past day, 15.84% for the past month, 8.54% over 3 months, 3.14% over 1 year, -3.91% across 3 years, and 4.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of P G Foils?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P G Foils are -32.39 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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