Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

P G Foils Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

P G FOILS LTD.

Sector : Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires | Smallcap | BSE
₹239.80 Closed
3.78.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

P G Foils Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.20₹241.00
₹239.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹132.90₹389.80
₹239.80
Open Price
₹237.70
Prev. Close
₹231.25
Volume
5,669

P G Foils Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1243.8
  • R2247.8
  • R3254.6
  • Pivot
    237
  • S1233
  • S2226.2
  • S3222.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5291.96239.92
  • 10291.36245.69
  • 20300.62246.62
  • 50309.55231.69
  • 100299.08218.79
  • 200327.32222.68

P G Foils Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.214.7419.8141.06-16.29217.20117.60
-7.68-5.1444.4291.1469.741,079.8694.54
-0.2110.768.9113.78-9.03385.3166.93
1.724.088.337.54-3.63-2.53-59.56
21.20-28.25-36.65-39.6395.79356.97265.57

P G Foils Ltd. Share Holdings

P G Foils Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About P G Foils Ltd.

P G Foils Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203GJ1979PLC008050 and registration number is 008050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 394.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Raj Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sahil P Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vimal Chand Dhadda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendrakumar Ambalal Porwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sakshi Sahil Shah
    Director

FAQs on P G Foils Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of P G Foils Ltd.?

The market cap of P G Foils Ltd. is ₹282.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of P G Foils Ltd.?

P/E ratio of P G Foils Ltd. is -63.39 and PB ratio of P G Foils Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of P G Foils Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P G Foils Ltd. is ₹239.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of P G Foils Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P G Foils Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P G Foils Ltd. is ₹389.80 and 52-week low of P G Foils Ltd. is ₹132.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data