MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
P G Foils Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203GJ1979PLC008050 and registration number is 008050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 394.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of P G Foils Ltd. is ₹282.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of P G Foils Ltd. is -63.39 and PB ratio of P G Foils Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P G Foils Ltd. is ₹239.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P G Foils Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P G Foils Ltd. is ₹389.80 and 52-week low of P G Foils Ltd. is ₹132.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.