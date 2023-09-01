Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ1991PLC016200 and registration number is 016200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.