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Baroda Extrusion Share Price

NSE
BSE

BARODA EXTRUSION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Baroda Extrusion along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.35 Closed
0.85₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Baroda Extrusion Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.28₹8.54
₹8.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.51₹13.93
₹8.35
Open Price
₹8.39
Prev. Close
₹8.28
Volume
40,521

Source: Dion Global

Baroda Extrusion Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Baroda Extrusion		0.48-1.76-11.64-8.0417.2846.2426.19
Hindustan Copper		8.988.22-5.68-10.38122.2253.5231.21
Precision Wires India		12.0411.682.9859.41140.5063.4369.96
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		3.84-1.21-8.2468.1437.8736.5620.56
KSH International		7.2313.1542.44144.81153.8636.4220.48
Ram Ratna Wires		3.1114.361.8643.4336.8142.2766.92
Onix Solar Energy		-12.36-23.78-33.636.6863.68173.24134.93
Bhagyanagar India		3.820.2028.57133.71338.8777.2751.49
JTL Defence		07.3692.68158.118,759.68471.11136.02
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		31.3633.49-11.09-48.1250.53150.0373.30
Parmeshwar Metal		1.043.040.4638.74179.8530.0217.06
Cubex Tubings		4.71-1.18-23.60-30.89-7.2626.3924.75
Shilp Gravures		10.56-2.75-12.59-18.39-33.716.355.17
Shalimar Wires Industries		1.68-10.71-3.20-2.29-10.67-3.4920.88
MSR India		0-18.04-31.17-33.47-4.22-33.25-23.84
N D Metal Industries		00-4.77-19.85-12.5926.4925.92
Krupalu Metals		-1.21-16.21-10.81-27.79-54.28-22.96-14.49

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Baroda Extrusion has gained 17.28% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Baroda Extrusion has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).

Baroda Extrusion Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Baroda Extrusion Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.28.32
108.238.29
208.298.33
508.588.51
1008.658.65
2008.738.68

Source: Dion Global

Baroda Extrusion Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Baroda Extrusion remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Baroda Extrusion Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTBaroda Extrusion - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Baroda Extrusion Limited Will Be Held On
Jul 13, 2026, 03:59 PM IST ISTBaroda Extrusion - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTBaroda Extrusion - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 30, 2026, 04:56 PM IST ISTBaroda Extrusion - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 29, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTBaroda Extrusion - Appointment Of Investor Relations (IR) Firm And Specific Email ID For Investor Relations:

Source: Dion Global

About Baroda Extrusion

Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ1991PLC016200 and registration number is 016200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 182.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parasmal Kanugo
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yadunandan Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rikesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suryasnata Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Baroda Extrusion Share Price

What is the share price of Baroda Extrusion?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baroda Extrusion is ₹8.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Baroda Extrusion?

The Baroda Extrusion is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baroda Extrusion?

The market cap of Baroda Extrusion is ₹162.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Baroda Extrusion?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Baroda Extrusion are ₹8.54 and ₹8.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baroda Extrusion?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baroda Extrusion stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baroda Extrusion is ₹13.93 and 52-week low of Baroda Extrusion is ₹6.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Baroda Extrusion performed historically in terms of returns?

The Baroda Extrusion has shown returns of 0.85% over the past day, -1.76% for the past month, -11.64% over 3 months, 17.28% over 1 year, 46.24% across 3 years, and 26.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baroda Extrusion?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baroda Extrusion are 22.13 and 6.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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