MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ1991PLC016200 and registration number is 016200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is ₹40.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is -11.54 and PB ratio of Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is -1.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is ₹2.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baroda Extrusion Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is ₹3.80 and 52-week low of Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is ₹1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.