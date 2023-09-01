Follow Us

BARODA EXTRUSION LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.70 Closed
2.270.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Baroda Extrusion Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.60₹2.77
₹2.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.38₹3.80
₹2.70
Open Price
₹2.64
Prev. Close
₹2.64
Volume
53,001

Baroda Extrusion Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.78
  • R22.86
  • R32.95
  • Pivot
    2.69
  • S12.61
  • S22.52
  • S32.44

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.862.65
  • 102.892.65
  • 202.992.66
  • 503.312.67
  • 1003.692.65
  • 2004.42.76

Baroda Extrusion Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.453.45-6.9021.08-22.19542.861,127.27
15.3311.0749.6962.8642.78355.18166.22
12.576.5922.6653.5768.71511.87215.56
11.841.9543.30104.4367.86698.08334.40
5.53-0.9338.2847.1259.77304.0794.68
2.31-3.4747.0187.386.23321.910.52
9.82-0.859.7930.5852.78247.60187.99
00-9.74-16.5629.4857.7742.50
9.002.19-15.06-33.40-49.14-74.27-96.60

Baroda Extrusion Ltd. Share Holdings

Baroda Extrusion Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Baroda Extrusion Ltd.

Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ1991PLC016200 and registration number is 016200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parasmal Kanugo
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yadunandan Patel
    Director
  • Ms. Rina Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Rikesh Shah
    Director

FAQs on Baroda Extrusion Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Baroda Extrusion Ltd.?

The market cap of Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is ₹40.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Baroda Extrusion Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is -11.54 and PB ratio of Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is -1.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Baroda Extrusion Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is ₹2.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baroda Extrusion Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baroda Extrusion Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is ₹3.80 and 52-week low of Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is ₹1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

