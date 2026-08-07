What is the share price of Baroda Extrusion? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baroda Extrusion is ₹8.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Baroda Extrusion? The Baroda Extrusion is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baroda Extrusion? The market cap of Baroda Extrusion is ₹162.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Baroda Extrusion? Today’s highest and lowest price of Baroda Extrusion are ₹8.54 and ₹8.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baroda Extrusion? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baroda Extrusion stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baroda Extrusion is ₹13.93 and 52-week low of Baroda Extrusion is ₹6.51 as on .

How has the Baroda Extrusion performed historically in terms of returns? The Baroda Extrusion has shown returns of 0.85% over the past day, -1.76% for the past month, -11.64% over 3 months, 17.28% over 1 year, 46.24% across 3 years, and 26.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baroda Extrusion? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baroda Extrusion are 22.13 and 6.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global