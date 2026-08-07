Here's the live share price of Baroda Extrusion along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.48
|-1.76
|-11.64
|-8.04
|17.28
|46.24
|26.19
|Hindustan Copper
|8.98
|8.22
|-5.68
|-10.38
|122.22
|53.52
|31.21
|Precision Wires India
|12.04
|11.68
|2.98
|59.41
|140.50
|63.43
|69.96
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|3.84
|-1.21
|-8.24
|68.14
|37.87
|36.56
|20.56
|KSH International
|7.23
|13.15
|42.44
|144.81
|153.86
|36.42
|20.48
|Ram Ratna Wires
|3.11
|14.36
|1.86
|43.43
|36.81
|42.27
|66.92
|Onix Solar Energy
|-12.36
|-23.78
|-33.63
|6.68
|63.68
|173.24
|134.93
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.82
|0.20
|28.57
|133.71
|338.87
|77.27
|51.49
|JTL Defence
|0
|7.36
|92.68
|158.11
|8,759.68
|471.11
|136.02
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|31.36
|33.49
|-11.09
|-48.12
|50.53
|150.03
|73.30
|Parmeshwar Metal
|1.04
|3.04
|0.46
|38.74
|179.85
|30.02
|17.06
|Cubex Tubings
|4.71
|-1.18
|-23.60
|-30.89
|-7.26
|26.39
|24.75
|Shilp Gravures
|10.56
|-2.75
|-12.59
|-18.39
|-33.71
|6.35
|5.17
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|1.68
|-10.71
|-3.20
|-2.29
|-10.67
|-3.49
|20.88
|MSR India
|0
|-18.04
|-31.17
|-33.47
|-4.22
|-33.25
|-23.84
|N D Metal Industries
|0
|0
|-4.77
|-19.85
|-12.59
|26.49
|25.92
|Krupalu Metals
|-1.21
|-16.21
|-10.81
|-27.79
|-54.28
|-22.96
|-14.49
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Baroda Extrusion has gained 17.28% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Baroda Extrusion has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.2
|8.32
|10
|8.23
|8.29
|20
|8.29
|8.33
|50
|8.58
|8.51
|100
|8.65
|8.65
|200
|8.73
|8.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Baroda Extrusion remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Baroda Extrusion - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Baroda Extrusion Limited Will Be Held On
|Jul 13, 2026, 03:59 PM IST IST
|Baroda Extrusion - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Baroda Extrusion - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 30, 2026, 04:56 PM IST IST
|Baroda Extrusion - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 29, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Baroda Extrusion - Appointment Of Investor Relations (IR) Firm And Specific Email ID For Investor Relations:
Source: Dion Global
Baroda Extrusion Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109GJ1991PLC016200 and registration number is 016200. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 182.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baroda Extrusion is ₹8.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Baroda Extrusion is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Baroda Extrusion is ₹162.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Baroda Extrusion are ₹8.54 and ₹8.28.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baroda Extrusion stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baroda Extrusion is ₹13.93 and 52-week low of Baroda Extrusion is ₹6.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Baroda Extrusion has shown returns of 0.85% over the past day, -1.76% for the past month, -11.64% over 3 months, 17.28% over 1 year, 46.24% across 3 years, and 26.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baroda Extrusion are 22.13 and 6.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global