What is the share price of Sudal Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudal Industries is ₹32.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Sudal Industries? The Sudal Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sudal Industries? The market cap of Sudal Industries is ₹26.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sudal Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sudal Industries are ₹34.95 and ₹32.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sudal Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudal Industries is ₹111.23 and 52-week low of Sudal Industries is ₹28.25 as on .

How has the Sudal Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sudal Industries has shown returns of -4.03% over the past day, -9.87% for the past month, -42.15% over 3 months, -62.49% over 1 year, 77.49% across 3 years, and 41.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sudal Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sudal Industries are -29.12 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global