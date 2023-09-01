Name
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sudal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21541MH1979PLC021541 and registration number is 021541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sudal Industries Ltd. is ₹6.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sudal Industries Ltd. is -0.22 and PB ratio of Sudal Industries Ltd. is -0.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudal Industries Ltd. is ₹9.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudal Industries Ltd. is ₹10.67 and 52-week low of Sudal Industries Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.