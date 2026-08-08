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Sudal Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUDAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Sudal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.15 Closed
-4.03₹ -1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sudal Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.00₹34.95
₹32.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.25₹111.23
₹32.15
Open Price
₹34.95
Prev. Close
₹33.50
Volume
4,747

Source: Dion Global

Sudal Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sudal Industries		12.18-9.87-42.15-40.46-62.4977.4941.54
Century Extrusions		16.6223.015.857.47-2.4030.4911.82
Sacheta Metals		0.26-2.05-4.74-8.83-11.570.510.53
Maitri Enterprises		10.6521.8813.7539.2936.6419.9339.51
Associated Coaters		-1.47-1.47-8.597.3614.20-9.35-5.72
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions		3.6911.60-6.52-14.80-31.17-28.38-14.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sudal Industries has declined 62.49% compared to peers like Century Extrusions (-2.40%), Sacheta Metals (-11.57%), Maitri Enterprises (36.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sudal Industries has outperformed peers relative to Century Extrusions (11.82%) and Sacheta Metals (0.53%).

Sudal Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sudal Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.6730.84
1030.7531.13
2033.5832.61
5038.3337.34
10045.2143.79
20057.8551.87

Source: Dion Global

Sudal Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sudal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sudal Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTSudal Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 03:02 AM IST ISTSudal Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 20
May 31, 2026, 02:59 AM IST ISTSudal Industries - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 21, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTSudal Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 3
Apr 11, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTSudal Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Sudal Industries

Sudal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21541MH1979PLC021541 and registration number is 021541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudarshan S Chokhani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh V Ashar
    CFO & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Shyantanu S Chokhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Lalit Vijaykumar Maharshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhuri Gajanan Ahire
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjeet Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sudal Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sudal Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudal Industries is ₹32.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sudal Industries?

The Sudal Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sudal Industries?

The market cap of Sudal Industries is ₹26.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sudal Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sudal Industries are ₹34.95 and ₹32.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sudal Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudal Industries is ₹111.23 and 52-week low of Sudal Industries is ₹28.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sudal Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sudal Industries has shown returns of -4.03% over the past day, -9.87% for the past month, -42.15% over 3 months, -62.49% over 1 year, 77.49% across 3 years, and 41.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sudal Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sudal Industries are -29.12 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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