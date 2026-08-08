Here's the live share price of Sudal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sudal Industries
|12.18
|-9.87
|-42.15
|-40.46
|-62.49
|77.49
|41.54
|Century Extrusions
|16.62
|23.01
|5.85
|7.47
|-2.40
|30.49
|11.82
|Sacheta Metals
|0.26
|-2.05
|-4.74
|-8.83
|-11.57
|0.51
|0.53
|Maitri Enterprises
|10.65
|21.88
|13.75
|39.29
|36.64
|19.93
|39.51
|Associated Coaters
|-1.47
|-1.47
|-8.59
|7.36
|14.20
|-9.35
|-5.72
|Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
|3.69
|11.60
|-6.52
|-14.80
|-31.17
|-28.38
|-14.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sudal Industries has declined 62.49% compared to peers like Century Extrusions (-2.40%), Sacheta Metals (-11.57%), Maitri Enterprises (36.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sudal Industries has outperformed peers relative to Century Extrusions (11.82%) and Sacheta Metals (0.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.67
|30.84
|10
|30.75
|31.13
|20
|33.58
|32.61
|50
|38.33
|37.34
|100
|45.21
|43.79
|200
|57.85
|51.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sudal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Sudal Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 03:02 AM IST IST
|Sudal Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 20
|May 31, 2026, 02:59 AM IST IST
|Sudal Industries - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 21, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Sudal Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 3
|Apr 11, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Sudal Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Sudal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21541MH1979PLC021541 and registration number is 021541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudal Industries is ₹32.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sudal Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sudal Industries is ₹26.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sudal Industries are ₹34.95 and ₹32.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudal Industries is ₹111.23 and 52-week low of Sudal Industries is ₹28.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sudal Industries has shown returns of -4.03% over the past day, -9.87% for the past month, -42.15% over 3 months, -62.49% over 1 year, 77.49% across 3 years, and 41.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sudal Industries are -29.12 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global