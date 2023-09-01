Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sudal Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUDAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Aluminium - Extrusions | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.31 Closed
4.960.44
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sudal Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.31₹9.31
₹9.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.40₹10.67
₹9.31
Open Price
₹9.31
Prev. Close
₹8.87
Volume
1,203

Sudal Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.31
  • R29.31
  • R39.31
  • Pivot
    9.31
  • S19.31
  • S29.31
  • S39.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.228.12
  • 109.197.46
  • 208.596.73
  • 507.96.13
  • 1007.556.17
  • 2006.866.4

Sudal Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.3663.9178.3533.1923.8019.3664.78
6.9010.3410.3425.81-13.86182.7546.88
2.90-3.285.457.76-13.8433.53-60.53
27.5015.1948.014.76-16.74297.11255.90
0.57-8.71-22.68-45.37-27.81272.37561.21
010.53-22.22-52.27-65.2955.56-28.81

Sudal Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sudal Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sudal Industries Ltd.

Sudal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21541MH1979PLC021541 and registration number is 021541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudarshan S Chokhani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh V Ashar
    CFO & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Shyantanu S Chokhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jal S Thanawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalit Vijaykumar Maharshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha Dhuru
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sudal Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sudal Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sudal Industries Ltd. is ₹6.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sudal Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sudal Industries Ltd. is -0.22 and PB ratio of Sudal Industries Ltd. is -0.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sudal Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudal Industries Ltd. is ₹9.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sudal Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudal Industries Ltd. is ₹10.67 and 52-week low of Sudal Industries Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data