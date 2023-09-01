Sudal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21541MH1979PLC021541 and registration number is 021541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of aluminium from alumina and by other methods and products of aluminium and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.