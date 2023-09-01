Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

ACI Infocom Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ACI INFOCOM LTD.

Sector : IT Networking Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.35 Closed
-4.93-0.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ACI Infocom Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.35₹1.39
₹1.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.66₹1.90
₹1.35
Open Price
₹1.39
Prev. Close
₹1.42
Volume
3,83,371

ACI Infocom Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.38
  • R21.4
  • R31.42
  • Pivot
    1.36
  • S11.34
  • S21.32
  • S31.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.991.53
  • 100.991.54
  • 200.981.45
  • 501.161.24
  • 1001.461.1
  • 2001.571.07

ACI Infocom Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-21.5125.0064.6355.170175.5158.82
-4.011.9541.9634.4866.75194.59266.59
1.1711.5130.5529.156.28118.31-48.60
-3.15-10.7831.5428.71162.44405.1617.60
0.70-0.62-10.2510.1480.9580.9580.95
2.07-13.30-15.41-28.38-58.9167.25-64.84
27.21-3.13-11.03-38.07-88.08-79.58-85.77
-9.45-9.25-35.62-4.85216.92415.00649.09
5.28-1.711.10-18.62-37.55-43.96-67.68
-9.23-26.95-41.63-29.48-25.15102.66-23.75
5.185.606.8812.825.60594.74131.58
007.417.417.19-3.108.68

ACI Infocom Ltd. Share Holdings

ACI Infocom Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ACI Infocom Ltd.

ACI Infocom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1982PLC175476 and registration number is 175476. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kushal Chand Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemantkumar S Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Bhandari
    Director
  • Mrs. Krishna KamalKishor Vyas
    Director

FAQs on ACI Infocom Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ACI Infocom Ltd.?

The market cap of ACI Infocom Ltd. is ₹14.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ACI Infocom Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ACI Infocom Ltd. is 103.85 and PB ratio of ACI Infocom Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ACI Infocom Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACI Infocom Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACI Infocom Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACI Infocom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACI Infocom Ltd. is ₹1.90 and 52-week low of ACI Infocom Ltd. is ₹.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data