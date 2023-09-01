Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-21.51
|25.00
|64.63
|55.17
|0
|175.51
|58.82
|-4.01
|1.95
|41.96
|34.48
|66.75
|194.59
|266.59
|1.17
|11.51
|30.55
|29.15
|6.28
|118.31
|-48.60
|-3.15
|-10.78
|31.54
|28.71
|162.44
|405.16
|17.60
|0.70
|-0.62
|-10.25
|10.14
|80.95
|80.95
|80.95
|2.07
|-13.30
|-15.41
|-28.38
|-58.91
|67.25
|-64.84
|27.21
|-3.13
|-11.03
|-38.07
|-88.08
|-79.58
|-85.77
|-9.45
|-9.25
|-35.62
|-4.85
|216.92
|415.00
|649.09
|5.28
|-1.71
|1.10
|-18.62
|-37.55
|-43.96
|-67.68
|-9.23
|-26.95
|-41.63
|-29.48
|-25.15
|102.66
|-23.75
|5.18
|5.60
|6.88
|12.82
|5.60
|594.74
|131.58
|0
|0
|7.41
|7.41
|7.19
|-3.10
|8.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ACI Infocom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1982PLC175476 and registration number is 175476. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ACI Infocom Ltd. is ₹14.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ACI Infocom Ltd. is 103.85 and PB ratio of ACI Infocom Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACI Infocom Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACI Infocom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACI Infocom Ltd. is ₹1.90 and 52-week low of ACI Infocom Ltd. is ₹.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.