Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

ACI Infocom Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACI INFOCOM

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of ACI Infocom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.69 Closed
4.97₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ACI Infocom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.53₹1.69
₹1.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.86₹2.00
₹1.69
Open Price
₹1.69
Prev. Close
₹1.61
Volume
5,27,242

Source: Dion Global

ACI Infocom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ACI Infocom has declined 10.11% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, ACI Infocom has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

ACI Infocom Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ACI Infocom Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.311.44
101.441.42
201.41.4
501.291.34
1001.271.3
2001.291.37

Source: Dion Global

ACI Infocom Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ACI Infocom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

ACI Infocom Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTACI Infocom - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising
Jul 15, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTACI Infocom - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTACI Infocom - Cancellation Of Board Meeting
Jun 25, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTACI Infocom - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising Pursuant To Regulation 29 (1) (D) Of The Securities Exchange And Boar
May 30, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTACI Infocom - Audited Standalone Financial Statements And Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026 Alo

Source: Dion Global

About ACI Infocom

ACI Infocom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1982PLC175476 and registration number is 175476. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Krishna Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemantkumar S Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Dhanuka
    Additional Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Dhanuka
    Additional Director

FAQs on ACI Infocom Share Price

What is the share price of ACI Infocom?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACI Infocom is ₹1.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ACI Infocom?

The ACI Infocom is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACI Infocom?

The market cap of ACI Infocom is ₹18.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ACI Infocom?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ACI Infocom are ₹1.69 and ₹1.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACI Infocom?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACI Infocom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACI Infocom is ₹2.00 and 52-week low of ACI Infocom is ₹0.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ACI Infocom performed historically in terms of returns?

The ACI Infocom has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 29.01% for the past month, 33.07% over 3 months, -10.11% over 1 year, 12.09% across 3 years, and 4.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACI Infocom?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACI Infocom are -10.84 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ACI Infocom News

More ACI Infocom News
Market Pulse