What is the share price of ACI Infocom? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACI Infocom is ₹1.69 as on .

What kind of stock is ACI Infocom? The ACI Infocom is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACI Infocom? The market cap of ACI Infocom is ₹18.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ACI Infocom? Today’s highest and lowest price of ACI Infocom are ₹1.69 and ₹1.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACI Infocom? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACI Infocom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACI Infocom is ₹2.00 and 52-week low of ACI Infocom is ₹0.86 as on .

How has the ACI Infocom performed historically in terms of returns? The ACI Infocom has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 29.01% for the past month, 33.07% over 3 months, -10.11% over 1 year, 12.09% across 3 years, and 4.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACI Infocom? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACI Infocom are -10.84 and 1.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global