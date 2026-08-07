Here's the live share price of ACI Infocom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ACI Infocom has declined 10.11% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, ACI Infocom has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.31
|1.44
|10
|1.44
|1.42
|20
|1.4
|1.4
|50
|1.29
|1.34
|100
|1.27
|1.3
|200
|1.29
|1.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ACI Infocom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|ACI Infocom - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|ACI Infocom - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|ACI Infocom - Cancellation Of Board Meeting
|Jun 25, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|ACI Infocom - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising Pursuant To Regulation 29 (1) (D) Of The Securities Exchange And Boar
|May 30, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|ACI Infocom - Audited Standalone Financial Statements And Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026 Alo
Source: Dion Global
ACI Infocom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1982PLC175476 and registration number is 175476. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACI Infocom is ₹1.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ACI Infocom is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ACI Infocom is ₹18.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ACI Infocom are ₹1.69 and ₹1.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACI Infocom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACI Infocom is ₹2.00 and 52-week low of ACI Infocom is ₹0.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ACI Infocom has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 29.01% for the past month, 33.07% over 3 months, -10.11% over 1 year, 12.09% across 3 years, and 4.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACI Infocom are -10.84 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global