Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.90
|-3.28
|5.45
|7.76
|-13.84
|33.53
|-60.53
|6.90
|10.34
|10.34
|25.81
|-13.86
|182.75
|46.88
|27.50
|15.19
|48.01
|4.76
|-16.74
|297.11
|255.90
|0.57
|-8.71
|-22.68
|-45.37
|-27.81
|272.37
|561.21
|27.36
|63.91
|78.35
|33.19
|23.80
|19.36
|64.78
|0
|10.53
|-22.22
|-52.27
|-65.29
|55.56
|-28.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|08 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sacheta Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1990PLC013784 and registration number is 013784. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Extrusions. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sacheta Metals Ltd. is ₹36.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sacheta Metals Ltd. is 17.55 and PB ratio of Sacheta Metals Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sacheta Metals Ltd. is ₹19.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sacheta Metals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sacheta Metals Ltd. is ₹23.85 and 52-week low of Sacheta Metals Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.