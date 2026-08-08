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Sacheta Metals Share Price

NSE
BSE

SACHETA METALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Sacheta Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.82 Closed
-0.78₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sacheta Metals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.78₹3.88
₹3.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.51₹6.10
₹3.82
Open Price
₹3.87
Prev. Close
₹3.85
Volume
74,545

Source: Dion Global

Sacheta Metals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sacheta Metals		0.26-2.05-4.74-8.83-11.570.510.53
Century Extrusions		16.6223.015.857.47-2.4030.4911.82
Sudal Industries		12.18-9.87-42.15-40.46-62.4977.4941.54
Maitri Enterprises		10.6521.8813.7539.2936.6419.9339.51
Associated Coaters		-1.47-1.47-8.597.3614.20-9.35-5.72
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions		3.6911.60-6.52-14.80-31.17-28.38-14.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sacheta Metals has declined 11.57% compared to peers like Century Extrusions (-2.40%), Sudal Industries (-62.49%), Maitri Enterprises (36.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sacheta Metals has underperformed peers relative to Century Extrusions (11.82%) and Sudal Industries (41.54%).

Sacheta Metals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sacheta Metals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.853.85
103.853.85
203.853.85
503.863.86
1003.893.91
2004.074.02

Source: Dion Global

Sacheta Metals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sacheta Metals saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sacheta Metals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTSacheta Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 25, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTSacheta Metals - Finanical Results For 30.06.2026
Jul 20, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTSacheta Metals - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTSacheta Metals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 12, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTSacheta Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Sacheta Metals

Sacheta Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1990PLC013784 and registration number is 013784. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Extrusions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satishkumar K Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Chetaben S Shah
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankitkumar S Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav S Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kashyap Badheka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Zarna Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayeshkumar J Vakhariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Dilip Sanghvi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sacheta Metals Share Price

What is the share price of Sacheta Metals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sacheta Metals is ₹3.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sacheta Metals?

The Sacheta Metals is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sacheta Metals?

The market cap of Sacheta Metals is ₹47.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sacheta Metals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sacheta Metals are ₹3.88 and ₹3.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sacheta Metals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sacheta Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sacheta Metals is ₹6.10 and 52-week low of Sacheta Metals is ₹3.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sacheta Metals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sacheta Metals has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -2.05% for the past month, -4.74% over 3 months, -11.57% over 1 year, 0.51% across 3 years, and 0.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sacheta Metals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sacheta Metals are 23.76 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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