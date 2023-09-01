Follow Us

SACHETA METALS LTD.

Sector : Aluminium - Extrusions | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.17 Closed
0.630.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sacheta Metals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.76₹19.65
₹19.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.25₹23.85
₹19.17
Open Price
₹19.65
Prev. Close
₹19.05
Volume
32,392

Sacheta Metals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.63
  • R220.08
  • R320.52
  • Pivot
    19.19
  • S118.74
  • S218.3
  • S317.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.218.9
  • 1019.2718.88
  • 2019.5818.89
  • 5020.4818.83
  • 10020.8918.75
  • 20025.9819.08

Sacheta Metals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.90-3.285.457.76-13.8433.53-60.53
6.9010.3410.3425.81-13.86182.7546.88
27.5015.1948.014.76-16.74297.11255.90
0.57-8.71-22.68-45.37-27.81272.37561.21
27.3663.9178.3533.1923.8019.3664.78
010.53-22.22-52.27-65.2955.56-28.81

Sacheta Metals Ltd. Share Holdings

Sacheta Metals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
08 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sacheta Metals Ltd.

Sacheta Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1990PLC013784 and registration number is 013784. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Extrusions. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satishkumar K Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Chetaben S Shah
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankitkumar S Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav S Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilipkumar S Sanghvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kashyap Badheka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Zarnaben Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sacheta Metals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sacheta Metals Ltd.?

The market cap of Sacheta Metals Ltd. is ₹36.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sacheta Metals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sacheta Metals Ltd. is 17.55 and PB ratio of Sacheta Metals Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sacheta Metals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sacheta Metals Ltd. is ₹19.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sacheta Metals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sacheta Metals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sacheta Metals Ltd. is ₹23.85 and 52-week low of Sacheta Metals Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

