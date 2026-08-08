What is the share price of Sacheta Metals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sacheta Metals is ₹3.82 as on .

What kind of stock is Sacheta Metals? The Sacheta Metals is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sacheta Metals? The market cap of Sacheta Metals is ₹47.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sacheta Metals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sacheta Metals are ₹3.88 and ₹3.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sacheta Metals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sacheta Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sacheta Metals is ₹6.10 and 52-week low of Sacheta Metals is ₹3.51 as on .

How has the Sacheta Metals performed historically in terms of returns? The Sacheta Metals has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -2.05% for the past month, -4.74% over 3 months, -11.57% over 1 year, 0.51% across 3 years, and 0.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sacheta Metals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sacheta Metals are 23.76 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global