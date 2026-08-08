Here's the live share price of Sacheta Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sacheta Metals
|0.26
|-2.05
|-4.74
|-8.83
|-11.57
|0.51
|0.53
|Century Extrusions
|16.62
|23.01
|5.85
|7.47
|-2.40
|30.49
|11.82
|Sudal Industries
|12.18
|-9.87
|-42.15
|-40.46
|-62.49
|77.49
|41.54
|Maitri Enterprises
|10.65
|21.88
|13.75
|39.29
|36.64
|19.93
|39.51
|Associated Coaters
|-1.47
|-1.47
|-8.59
|7.36
|14.20
|-9.35
|-5.72
|Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
|3.69
|11.60
|-6.52
|-14.80
|-31.17
|-28.38
|-14.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sacheta Metals has declined 11.57% compared to peers like Century Extrusions (-2.40%), Sudal Industries (-62.49%), Maitri Enterprises (36.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sacheta Metals has underperformed peers relative to Century Extrusions (11.82%) and Sudal Industries (41.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.85
|3.85
|10
|3.85
|3.85
|20
|3.85
|3.85
|50
|3.86
|3.86
|100
|3.89
|3.91
|200
|4.07
|4.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sacheta Metals saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Sacheta Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Sacheta Metals - Finanical Results For 30.06.2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Sacheta Metals - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Sacheta Metals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 12, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Sacheta Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Sacheta Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1990PLC013784 and registration number is 013784. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Extrusions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sacheta Metals is ₹3.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sacheta Metals is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sacheta Metals is ₹47.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sacheta Metals are ₹3.88 and ₹3.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sacheta Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sacheta Metals is ₹6.10 and 52-week low of Sacheta Metals is ₹3.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sacheta Metals has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -2.05% for the past month, -4.74% over 3 months, -11.57% over 1 year, 0.51% across 3 years, and 0.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sacheta Metals are 23.76 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global