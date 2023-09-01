What is the Market Cap of Sacheta Metals Ltd.? The market cap of Sacheta Metals Ltd. is ₹36.67 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sacheta Metals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sacheta Metals Ltd. is 17.55 and PB ratio of Sacheta Metals Ltd. is 0.98 as on .

What is the share price of Sacheta Metals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sacheta Metals Ltd. is ₹19.17 as on .