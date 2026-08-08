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Maitri Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAITRI ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Maitri Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.95 Closed
5.00₹ 1.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maitri Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.81₹40.95
₹40.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.10₹46.55
₹40.95
Open Price
₹38.81
Prev. Close
₹39.00
Volume
154

Source: Dion Global

Maitri Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maitri Enterprises		10.6521.8813.7539.2936.6419.9339.51
Century Extrusions		16.6223.015.857.47-2.4030.4911.82
Sacheta Metals		0.26-2.05-4.74-8.83-11.570.510.53
Sudal Industries		12.18-9.87-42.15-40.46-62.4977.4941.54
Associated Coaters		-1.47-1.47-8.597.3614.20-9.35-5.72
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions		3.6911.60-6.52-14.80-31.17-28.38-14.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maitri Enterprises has gained 36.64% compared to peers like Century Extrusions (-2.40%), Sacheta Metals (-11.57%), Sudal Industries (-62.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Maitri Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Century Extrusions (11.82%) and Sacheta Metals (0.53%).

Maitri Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maitri Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.2139.85
1041.5340.17
2039.0339.9
5038.4137.98
10033.3135.82
20033.6134.25

Source: Dion Global

Maitri Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maitri Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maitri Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTMaitri Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 02:34 AM IST ISTMaitri Enterprises - Results-Financial Results For Period Ended 31St March 2026
May 29, 2026, 02:23 AM IST ISTMaitri Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
May 25, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTMaitri Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of 2Nd Board Meeting Of F.Y. 2026-27 To Be Held On Friday, May 2
May 01, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTMaitri Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Maitri Enterprises

Maitri Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45208GJ1991PLC016853 and registration number is 016853. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rameshlal Bullchand Ambwani
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Jaikishan Rameshlal Ambwani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sarla Jaikishan Ambwani
    Director
  • Mr. Harishkumar Ishwarlal Motwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sureshkumar Lakhwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Ambwani
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Maitri Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Maitri Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maitri Enterprises is ₹40.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maitri Enterprises?

The Maitri Enterprises is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maitri Enterprises?

The market cap of Maitri Enterprises is ₹18.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maitri Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maitri Enterprises are ₹40.95 and ₹38.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maitri Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maitri Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maitri Enterprises is ₹46.55 and 52-week low of Maitri Enterprises is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maitri Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maitri Enterprises has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 21.88% for the past month, 13.75% over 3 months, 36.64% over 1 year, 19.93% across 3 years, and 39.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maitri Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maitri Enterprises are 29.83 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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