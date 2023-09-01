Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Maitri Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAITRI ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Aluminium - Extrusions | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.18 Closed
4.971.43
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maitri Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.18₹30.18
₹30.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.96₹41.05
₹30.18
Open Price
₹30.18
Prev. Close
₹28.75
Volume
1,194

Maitri Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.18
  • R230.18
  • R330.18
  • Pivot
    30.18
  • S130.18
  • S230.18
  • S330.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.0526.53
  • 1035.6625.17
  • 2036.1524.36
  • 5037.4223.92
  • 10037.8924.65
  • 20047.2827.22

Maitri Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.5015.1948.014.76-16.74297.11255.90
6.9010.3410.3425.81-13.86182.7546.88
2.90-3.285.457.76-13.8433.53-60.53
0.57-8.71-22.68-45.37-27.81272.37561.21
27.3663.9178.3533.1923.8019.3664.78
010.53-22.22-52.27-65.2955.56-28.81

Maitri Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Maitri Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Maitri Enterprises Ltd.

Maitri Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45208GJ1991PLC016853 and registration number is 016853. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rameshlal B Ambwani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jaikishan R Ambwani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sarla Jaikishan Ambwani
    Director
  • Mr. Harish Motwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Lakhwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maitri Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maitri Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Maitri Enterprises Ltd. is ₹13.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maitri Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maitri Enterprises Ltd. is 41.06 and PB ratio of Maitri Enterprises Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maitri Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maitri Enterprises Ltd. is ₹30.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maitri Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maitri Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maitri Enterprises Ltd. is ₹41.05 and 52-week low of Maitri Enterprises Ltd. is ₹18.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data