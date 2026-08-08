What is the share price of Maitri Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maitri Enterprises is ₹40.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Maitri Enterprises? The Maitri Enterprises is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maitri Enterprises? The market cap of Maitri Enterprises is ₹18.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maitri Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maitri Enterprises are ₹40.95 and ₹38.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maitri Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maitri Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maitri Enterprises is ₹46.55 and 52-week low of Maitri Enterprises is ₹22.10 as on .

How has the Maitri Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Maitri Enterprises has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 21.88% for the past month, 13.75% over 3 months, 36.64% over 1 year, 19.93% across 3 years, and 39.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maitri Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maitri Enterprises are 29.83 and 3.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global