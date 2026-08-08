Here's the live share price of Maitri Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maitri Enterprises
|10.65
|21.88
|13.75
|39.29
|36.64
|19.93
|39.51
|Century Extrusions
|16.62
|23.01
|5.85
|7.47
|-2.40
|30.49
|11.82
|Sacheta Metals
|0.26
|-2.05
|-4.74
|-8.83
|-11.57
|0.51
|0.53
|Sudal Industries
|12.18
|-9.87
|-42.15
|-40.46
|-62.49
|77.49
|41.54
|Associated Coaters
|-1.47
|-1.47
|-8.59
|7.36
|14.20
|-9.35
|-5.72
|Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
|3.69
|11.60
|-6.52
|-14.80
|-31.17
|-28.38
|-14.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maitri Enterprises has gained 36.64% compared to peers like Century Extrusions (-2.40%), Sacheta Metals (-11.57%), Sudal Industries (-62.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Maitri Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Century Extrusions (11.82%) and Sacheta Metals (0.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.21
|39.85
|10
|41.53
|40.17
|20
|39.03
|39.9
|50
|38.41
|37.98
|100
|33.31
|35.82
|200
|33.61
|34.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maitri Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Maitri Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 02:34 AM IST IST
|Maitri Enterprises - Results-Financial Results For Period Ended 31St March 2026
|May 29, 2026, 02:23 AM IST IST
|Maitri Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
|May 25, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Maitri Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of 2Nd Board Meeting Of F.Y. 2026-27 To Be Held On Friday, May 2
|May 01, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Maitri Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Maitri Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45208GJ1991PLC016853 and registration number is 016853. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maitri Enterprises is ₹40.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maitri Enterprises is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maitri Enterprises is ₹18.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maitri Enterprises are ₹40.95 and ₹38.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maitri Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maitri Enterprises is ₹46.55 and 52-week low of Maitri Enterprises is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maitri Enterprises has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 21.88% for the past month, 13.75% over 3 months, 36.64% over 1 year, 19.93% across 3 years, and 39.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maitri Enterprises are 29.83 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global