Here's the live share price of Century Extrusions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Century Extrusions
|16.62
|23.01
|5.85
|7.47
|-2.40
|30.49
|11.82
|Sacheta Metals
|0.26
|-2.05
|-4.74
|-8.83
|-11.57
|0.51
|0.53
|Sudal Industries
|12.18
|-9.87
|-42.15
|-40.46
|-62.49
|77.49
|41.54
|Maitri Enterprises
|10.65
|21.88
|13.75
|39.29
|36.64
|19.93
|39.51
|Associated Coaters
|-1.47
|-1.47
|-8.59
|7.36
|14.20
|-9.35
|-5.72
|Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
|3.69
|11.60
|-6.52
|-14.80
|-31.17
|-28.38
|-14.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Century Extrusions has declined 2.40% compared to peers like Sacheta Metals (-11.57%), Sudal Industries (-62.49%), Maitri Enterprises (36.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Century Extrusions has underperformed peers relative to Sacheta Metals (0.53%) and Sudal Industries (41.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.08
|21.54
|10
|18.97
|20.52
|20
|18.94
|19.87
|50
|19.43
|19.72
|100
|19.78
|20.12
|200
|21.81
|20.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Century Extrusions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Century Extru. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Century Extru. - Intimation Regarding Dispatch Of Physical Letter(S) To Shareholders In Accordance With Regulation 36(1) (B)
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Century Extru. - Intimation For 38TH Annual General Meeting And Book Closure Notice
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Century Extru. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Century Extru. - Notice Of 38Th Annual General Meeting And Annual Report Of The Company, Scheduled To Be Held On 14Th August,
Source: Dion Global
Century Extrusions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203WB1988PLC043705 and registration number is 043705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Extrusions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 478.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Extrusions is ₹23.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Century Extrusions is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Century Extrusions is ₹185.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Century Extrusions are ₹23.15 and ₹22.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Extrusions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Extrusions is ₹34.80 and 52-week low of Century Extrusions is ₹16.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Century Extrusions has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 23.01% for the past month, 5.85% over 3 months, -2.4% over 1 year, 30.49% across 3 years, and 11.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Century Extrusions are 16.88 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global