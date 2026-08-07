What is the share price of Century Extrusions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Extrusions is ₹23.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Century Extrusions? The Century Extrusions is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Century Extrusions? The market cap of Century Extrusions is ₹185.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Century Extrusions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Century Extrusions are ₹23.15 and ₹22.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Century Extrusions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Extrusions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Extrusions is ₹34.80 and 52-week low of Century Extrusions is ₹16.35 as on .

How has the Century Extrusions performed historically in terms of returns? The Century Extrusions has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 23.01% for the past month, 5.85% over 3 months, -2.4% over 1 year, 30.49% across 3 years, and 11.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Century Extrusions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Century Extrusions are 16.88 and 2.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global