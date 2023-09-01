Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Century Extrusions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CENTURY EXTRUSIONS LTD.

Sector : Aluminium - Extrusions | Smallcap | NSE
₹11.35 Closed
6.070.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Century Extrusions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.60₹11.50
₹11.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.60₹14.60
₹11.35
Open Price
₹10.60
Prev. Close
₹10.70
Volume
6,79,543

Century Extrusions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.63
  • R212.02
  • R312.53
  • Pivot
    11.12
  • S110.73
  • S210.22
  • S39.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.0310.76
  • 1011.1810.77
  • 2011.3410.71
  • 5011.9810.47
  • 10010.9710.25
  • 20011.310.17

Century Extrusions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

Century Extrusions Ltd. Share Holdings

Century Extrusions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Century Extrusions Ltd.

Century Extrusions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203WB1988PLC043705 and registration number is 043705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Extrusions. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 322.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikram Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepankar Bose
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Hajra
    Director
  • Mrs. Suhita Mukhopadhyay
    Director
  • Mr. Rajib Mazumdar
    Director
  • Mr. Bishwanath Choudhary
    Director

FAQs on Century Extrusions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Century Extrusions Ltd.?

The market cap of Century Extrusions Ltd. is ₹90.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Century Extrusions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Century Extrusions Ltd. is 15.9 and PB ratio of Century Extrusions Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Century Extrusions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Extrusions Ltd. is ₹11.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Century Extrusions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Extrusions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Extrusions Ltd. is ₹14.60 and 52-week low of Century Extrusions Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data