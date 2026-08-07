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Century Extrusions Share Price

NSE
BSE

CENTURY EXTRUSIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Century Extrusions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.15 Closed
2.03₹ 0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Century Extrusions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.62₹23.15
₹23.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.35₹34.80
₹23.15
Open Price
₹22.76
Prev. Close
₹22.69
Volume
11,079

Source: Dion Global

Century Extrusions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Century Extrusions		16.6223.015.857.47-2.4030.4911.82
Sacheta Metals		0.26-2.05-4.74-8.83-11.570.510.53
Sudal Industries		12.18-9.87-42.15-40.46-62.4977.4941.54
Maitri Enterprises		10.6521.8813.7539.2936.6419.9339.51
Associated Coaters		-1.47-1.47-8.597.3614.20-9.35-5.72
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions		3.6911.60-6.52-14.80-31.17-28.38-14.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Century Extrusions has declined 2.40% compared to peers like Sacheta Metals (-11.57%), Sudal Industries (-62.49%), Maitri Enterprises (36.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Century Extrusions has underperformed peers relative to Sacheta Metals (0.53%) and Sudal Industries (41.54%).

Century Extrusions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Century Extrusions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.0821.54
1018.9720.52
2018.9419.87
5019.4319.72
10019.7820.12
20021.8120.9

Source: Dion Global

Century Extrusions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Century Extrusions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Century Extrusions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTCentury Extru. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 22, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTCentury Extru. - Intimation Regarding Dispatch Of Physical Letter(S) To Shareholders In Accordance With Regulation 36(1) (B)
Jul 22, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTCentury Extru. - Intimation For 38TH Annual General Meeting And Book Closure Notice
Jul 22, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTCentury Extru. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 22, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTCentury Extru. - Notice Of 38Th Annual General Meeting And Annual Report Of The Company, Scheduled To Be Held On 14Th August,

Source: Dion Global

About Century Extrusions

Century Extrusions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203WB1988PLC043705 and registration number is 043705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Extrusions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 478.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shivanshu Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajib Mazumdar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bishwanath Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepankar Bose
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dhwani Fatehpuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Charan Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Century Extrusions Share Price

What is the share price of Century Extrusions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Extrusions is ₹23.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Century Extrusions?

The Century Extrusions is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Century Extrusions?

The market cap of Century Extrusions is ₹185.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Century Extrusions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Century Extrusions are ₹23.15 and ₹22.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Century Extrusions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Extrusions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Extrusions is ₹34.80 and 52-week low of Century Extrusions is ₹16.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Century Extrusions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Century Extrusions has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 23.01% for the past month, 5.85% over 3 months, -2.4% over 1 year, 30.49% across 3 years, and 11.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Century Extrusions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Century Extrusions are 16.88 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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