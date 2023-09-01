Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Century Extrusions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203WB1988PLC043705 and registration number is 043705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Aluminium - Extrusions. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 322.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Century Extrusions Ltd. is ₹90.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Century Extrusions Ltd. is 15.9 and PB ratio of Century Extrusions Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Extrusions Ltd. is ₹11.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Extrusions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Extrusions Ltd. is ₹14.60 and 52-week low of Century Extrusions Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.