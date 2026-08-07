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Hind Aluminium Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

HIND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Hind Aluminium Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹98.80 Closed
0.99₹ 0.97
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hind Aluminium Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.59₹100.00
₹98.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.25₹162.55
₹98.80
Open Price
₹100.00
Prev. Close
₹97.83
Volume
3,857

Source: Dion Global

Hind Aluminium Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hind Aluminium Industries		6.01-1.25-4.91-1.9453.3438.9521.12
Arfin India		-1.45-2.35-7.215.08147.3424.9668.42
Belding India		-0.94-33.19-31.42-54.6123.1351.4776.32
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries		-4.21-3.7712.03-7.7-24.7689.4654.63
Euro Panel Products		2.44-3.87-2.42-10.77-29.69-7.78-4.74
P G Foils		19.215.848.54-17.753.14-3.914.12
Jivial Industries		1.14-39.38-50.59-50.59-50.59-20.94-13.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hind Aluminium Industries has gained 53.34% compared to peers like Arfin India (147.34%), Belding India (123.13%), Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (-24.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Hind Aluminium Industries has underperformed peers relative to Arfin India (68.42%) and Belding India (76.32%).

Hind Aluminium Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hind Aluminium Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
594.1896.49
1095.5296.14
2096.3996.72
50100.1498.72
10099.9498.49
20092.8693.43

Source: Dion Global

Hind Aluminium Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hind Aluminium Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hind Aluminium Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTHind Aluminium Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTHind Aluminium Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 09, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTHind Aluminium Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTHind Aluminium Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 02, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTHind Aluminium Ind. - Notice Of The 39Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Mea

Source: Dion Global

About Hind Aluminium Industries

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1987PLC043472 and registration number is 043472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Daga
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Daga
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ambarish Daga
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Mundhra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hind Aluminium Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Hind Aluminium Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hind Aluminium Industries is ₹98.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hind Aluminium Industries?

The Hind Aluminium Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hind Aluminium Industries?

The market cap of Hind Aluminium Industries is ₹62.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hind Aluminium Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hind Aluminium Industries are ₹100.00 and ₹96.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hind Aluminium Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hind Aluminium Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hind Aluminium Industries is ₹162.55 and 52-week low of Hind Aluminium Industries is ₹57.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hind Aluminium Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hind Aluminium Industries has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, -1.25% for the past month, -4.91% over 3 months, 53.34% over 1 year, 38.95% across 3 years, and 21.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hind Aluminium Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hind Aluminium Industries are 10.92 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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