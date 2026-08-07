What is the share price of Hind Aluminium Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hind Aluminium Industries is ₹98.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Hind Aluminium Industries? The Hind Aluminium Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hind Aluminium Industries? The market cap of Hind Aluminium Industries is ₹62.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hind Aluminium Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hind Aluminium Industries are ₹100.00 and ₹96.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hind Aluminium Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hind Aluminium Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hind Aluminium Industries is ₹162.55 and 52-week low of Hind Aluminium Industries is ₹57.25 as on .

How has the Hind Aluminium Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Hind Aluminium Industries has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, -1.25% for the past month, -4.91% over 3 months, 53.34% over 1 year, 38.95% across 3 years, and 21.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hind Aluminium Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hind Aluminium Industries are 10.92 and 0.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global