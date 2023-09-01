Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.72
|4.08
|8.33
|7.54
|-3.63
|-2.53
|-59.56
|-7.68
|-5.14
|44.42
|91.14
|69.74
|1,079.86
|94.54
|-4.21
|4.74
|19.81
|41.06
|-16.29
|217.20
|117.60
|-0.21
|10.76
|8.91
|13.78
|-9.03
|385.31
|66.93
|21.20
|-28.25
|-36.65
|-39.63
|95.79
|356.97
|265.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1987PLC043472 and registration number is 043472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is ₹24.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is -5.16 and PB ratio of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is ₹38.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is ₹44.99 and 52-week low of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is ₹31.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.