Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HIND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires | Smallcap | BSE
₹38.50 Closed
1.320.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.03₹39.65
₹38.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.01₹44.99
₹38.50
Open Price
₹39.65
Prev. Close
₹38.00
Volume
7,787

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.42
  • R240.35
  • R341.04
  • Pivot
    38.73
  • S137.8
  • S237.11
  • S336.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.3837.94
  • 1037.4737.75
  • 2037.537.46
  • 5038.9437.1
  • 10038.5737.13
  • 20041.4937.6

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.724.088.337.54-3.63-2.53-59.56
-7.68-5.1444.4291.1469.741,079.8694.54
-4.214.7419.8141.06-16.29217.20117.60
-0.2110.768.9113.78-9.03385.3166.93
21.20-28.25-36.65-39.6395.79356.97265.57

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd.

Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1987PLC043472 and registration number is 043472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Daga
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shailesh Daga
    Managing Director
  • CA. Sudhir Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Mundhra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sundeep Mohta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is ₹24.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is -5.16 and PB ratio of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is ₹38.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is ₹44.99 and 52-week low of Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is ₹31.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data