Here's the live share price of Hind Aluminium Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hind Aluminium Industries
|6.01
|-1.25
|-4.91
|-1.94
|53.34
|38.95
|21.12
|Arfin India
|-1.45
|-2.35
|-7.2
|15.08
|147.34
|24.96
|68.42
|Belding India
|-0.94
|-33.19
|-31.42
|-54.6
|123.13
|51.47
|76.32
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|-4.21
|-3.77
|12.03
|-7.7
|-24.76
|89.46
|54.63
|Euro Panel Products
|2.44
|-3.87
|-2.42
|-10.77
|-29.69
|-7.78
|-4.74
|P G Foils
|19.2
|15.84
|8.54
|-17.75
|3.14
|-3.91
|4.12
|Jivial Industries
|1.14
|-39.38
|-50.59
|-50.59
|-50.59
|-20.94
|-13.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hind Aluminium Industries has gained 53.34% compared to peers like Arfin India (147.34%), Belding India (123.13%), Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (-24.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Hind Aluminium Industries has underperformed peers relative to Arfin India (68.42%) and Belding India (76.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|94.18
|96.49
|10
|95.52
|96.14
|20
|96.39
|96.72
|50
|100.14
|98.72
|100
|99.94
|98.49
|200
|92.86
|93.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hind Aluminium Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Hind Aluminium Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|Hind Aluminium Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Hind Aluminium Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Hind Aluminium Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 02, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Hind Aluminium Ind. - Notice Of The 39Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Mea
Source: Dion Global
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1987PLC043472 and registration number is 043472. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hind Aluminium Industries is ₹98.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hind Aluminium Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hind Aluminium Industries is ₹62.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hind Aluminium Industries are ₹100.00 and ₹96.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hind Aluminium Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hind Aluminium Industries is ₹162.55 and 52-week low of Hind Aluminium Industries is ₹57.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hind Aluminium Industries has shown returns of 0.99% over the past day, -1.25% for the past month, -4.91% over 3 months, 53.34% over 1 year, 38.95% across 3 years, and 21.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hind Aluminium Industries are 10.92 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global