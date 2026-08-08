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Sunshield Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

SUNSHIELD CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Sunshield Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,211.80 Closed
4.79₹ 55.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sunshield Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,155.00₹1,234.00
₹1,211.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹721.05₹1,299.00
₹1,211.80
Open Price
₹1,189.95
Prev. Close
₹1,156.45
Volume
6,131

Source: Dion Global

Sunshield Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sunshield Chemicals		2.477.4134.9542.8735.9310.0325.26
Pidilite Industries		3.135.8412.5911.697.98.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2323.1329.227390.5863.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3817.4219.728.6629.3417.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8712.7131.0760.8116.7315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.517.793.416.6933.791.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.342.183.9831.8848.3850.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-3.33-11.65-8.128.179.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-0.57-5.467.49-13.08-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.153.54-10.97-0.49-32.54-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.873.417.5110.93-15.63-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.384.4714.754.2843.449.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4913.9847.0171.3576.0711.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0944.0325.8438.2363.190.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.050.04-2.26-27.35.916.19
Rossari Biotech		1.892.26-5.51-4.22-20.54-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-1.94-4.42-24.87-46.2-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-0.09-22.79-21.34-41.91-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8333.9238.1751.02-5.57-5.36-9.08
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.259.768.784.74-14.31-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sunshield Chemicals has gained 35.93% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (7.90%), Apar Industries (90.58%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (29.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunshield Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Sunshield Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sunshield Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,180.431,179.1
101,187.171,180.76
201,179.051,179.3
501,147.081,132.36
100986.881,054.79
200953.84983.24

Source: Dion Global

Sunshield Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sunshield Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 9.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sunshield Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTSunshield Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Jul 03, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTSunshield Chemicals - Regulation 30 Disclosure - Confirmation Of Reappointment Of Independent Director
Jul 03, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTSunshield Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 03, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTSunshield Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jun 09, 2026, 02:36 PM IST ISTSunshield Chemicals - Letters Sent To Shareholders

Source: Dion Global

About Sunshield Chemicals

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC041612 and registration number is 041612. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 440.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Maya Parihar Malhotra
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Jeet Malhotra
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Anand Parihar
    Non Executive Director
  • Prof. Aniruddha Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Cyrus Poonevala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Malhotra
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Sunshield Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Sunshield Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunshield Chemicals is ₹1,211.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sunshield Chemicals?

The Sunshield Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunshield Chemicals?

The market cap of Sunshield Chemicals is ₹1,065.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunshield Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunshield Chemicals are ₹1,234.00 and ₹1,155.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunshield Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunshield Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunshield Chemicals is ₹1,299.00 and 52-week low of Sunshield Chemicals is ₹721.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sunshield Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sunshield Chemicals has shown returns of 4.79% over the past day, 2.66% for the past month, 41.89% over 3 months, 37.52% over 1 year, 10.03% across 3 years, and 25.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunshield Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunshield Chemicals are 36.01 and 4.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sunshield Chemicals News

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