Here's the live share price of Sunshield Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|7.41
|34.95
|42.87
|35.93
|10.03
|25.26
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|5.84
|12.59
|11.69
|7.9
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|23.13
|29.22
|73
|90.58
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|17.42
|19.7
|28.66
|29.34
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|12.71
|31.07
|60.8
|116.73
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|7.79
|3.41
|6.69
|33.79
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|2.18
|3.98
|31.88
|48.38
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-3.33
|-11.65
|-8.12
|8.17
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-0.57
|-5.46
|7.49
|-13.08
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|3.54
|-10.97
|-0.49
|-32.54
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|3.41
|7.51
|10.93
|-15.63
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|4.47
|14.7
|54.28
|43.44
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|13.98
|47.01
|71.35
|76.07
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|44.03
|25.84
|38.23
|63.19
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.05
|0.04
|-2.26
|-27.3
|5.9
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|2.26
|-5.51
|-4.22
|-20.54
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-1.94
|-4.42
|-24.87
|-46.2
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-0.09
|-22.79
|-21.34
|-41.91
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|33.92
|38.17
|51.02
|-5.57
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|9.76
|8.78
|4.74
|-14.31
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sunshield Chemicals has gained 35.93% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (7.90%), Apar Industries (90.58%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (29.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunshield Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,180.43
|1,179.1
|10
|1,187.17
|1,180.76
|20
|1,179.05
|1,179.3
|50
|1,147.08
|1,132.36
|100
|986.88
|1,054.79
|200
|953.84
|983.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sunshield Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 9.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Sunshield Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Sunshield Chemicals - Regulation 30 Disclosure - Confirmation Of Reappointment Of Independent Director
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Sunshield Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Sunshield Chemicals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jun 09, 2026, 02:36 PM IST IST
|Sunshield Chemicals - Letters Sent To Shareholders
Source: Dion Global
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC041612 and registration number is 041612. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 440.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunshield Chemicals is ₹1,211.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunshield Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sunshield Chemicals is ₹1,065.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunshield Chemicals are ₹1,234.00 and ₹1,155.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunshield Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunshield Chemicals is ₹1,299.00 and 52-week low of Sunshield Chemicals is ₹721.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunshield Chemicals has shown returns of 4.79% over the past day, 2.66% for the past month, 41.89% over 3 months, 37.52% over 1 year, 10.03% across 3 years, and 25.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunshield Chemicals are 36.01 and 4.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.
Source: Dion Global