Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUNSHIELD CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹885.05 Closed
-3.48-31.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹882.00₹924.00
₹885.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹451.25₹1,040.00
₹885.05
Open Price
₹924.00
Prev. Close
₹916.95
Volume
739

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1912.03
  • R2939.02
  • R3954.03
  • Pivot
    897.02
  • S1870.03
  • S2855.02
  • S3828.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5588.49887.38
  • 10593.15874.97
  • 20574.99870.45
  • 50539.66830.34
  • 100507.41756.8
  • 200522.36674.58

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.002.3560.6063.4476.52522.84209.13
-1.07-5.05-5.658.41-11.3175.46114.71
5.2710.74-8.18-4.02-8.70461.14260.47
7.142.80-4.64-8.91-40.92-6.3744.79
1.368.810.332.04-19.86-10.68-10.68
-5.62-8.999.4613.357.5927.5427.54
-1.524.19-10.3648.2230.9290.1190.11
22.3567.5686.43164.20134.44351.6482.78
-0.62-1.598.4612.49-18.3257.19108.25
9.199.034.1725.16-16.02118.77210.40
11.408.9710.4933.0913.78159.66558.09
-0.434.194.65-9.21-29.78-25.04-25.04
12.046.176.2837.081.51929.41532.53
-1.6217.2826.9133.30101.25231.92126.59
3.5911.0626.3824.16-1.06228.0247.98
3.59-1.34-3.79-10.49-29.3579.95202.59
9.7813.3016.426.04-0.78526.56132.92
-0.384.424.6516.11-1.75366.36325.79
11.157.533.0520.942.5921.0722.42
5.584.175.704.82-31.82-51.99-51.99

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.

Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1986PLC041612 and registration number is 041612. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 244.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R L Shenoy
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jeet Malhotra
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Aruna Soman
    Director
  • Mr. Ajit Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Anand Parihar
    Director
  • Mr. Cyrus Poonevala
    Director
  • Mr. Maya Parihar Malhotra
    Director

FAQs on Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. is ₹650.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. is 47.57 and PB ratio of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. is 9.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. is ₹885.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,40.00 and 52-week low of Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. is ₹451.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

