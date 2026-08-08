What is the share price of Sunshield Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunshield Chemicals is ₹1,211.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Sunshield Chemicals? The Sunshield Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunshield Chemicals? The market cap of Sunshield Chemicals is ₹1,065.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunshield Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunshield Chemicals are ₹1,234.00 and ₹1,155.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunshield Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunshield Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunshield Chemicals is ₹1,299.00 and 52-week low of Sunshield Chemicals is ₹721.05 as on .

How has the Sunshield Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Sunshield Chemicals has shown returns of 4.79% over the past day, 2.66% for the past month, 41.89% over 3 months, 37.52% over 1 year, 10.03% across 3 years, and 25.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunshield Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunshield Chemicals are 36.01 and 4.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global