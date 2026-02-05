Sometimes, one piece of good news is enough to change the mood completely. A delayed train finally arriving. An unexpected message. A long-pending result going your way. Markets work much the same way.

Over the past few months, Indian equities had been stuck in a dull phase. Tariff worries, global uncertainty, and a Budget that failed to excite. Investors remained cautious. Trading volumes were thin.

Then came the US–India trade deal. And suddenly everyone’s mood was lifted.

The U-India trade agreement, details of which are yet to be revealed, includes commitments on lowering tariffs on select industrial goods. It improves market access for Indian chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and engineering exports. It also addresses issues related to regulatory approvals and customs procedures.

For companies dependent on exports, this brings better visibility on costs and pricing. This clarity has helped revive confidence across manufacturing-linked sectors.

The Macro Catalyst: Trade Thaws and China’s Shift

This development has come alongside two other important developments.

First, India’s trade deal with the EU. And second, China is tightening environmental norms. It is also cutting excess chemical capacity (its anti-involution strategy get a grip on the supply glut across industries).

Together, these shifts are improving the outlook for Indian specialty chemical companies. Better access to large markets is helping. Lower global oversupply is supporting prices. Firmer pricing is improving margins.

After nearly two years of weak demand and margin pressure, the sector is now showing early signs of recovery. Order books are improving. Capacity utilisation is rising. Management commentary is turning more positive. The sector is not yet in a full upcycle. But the worst appears to be behind it.

The Selection Criteria: Quality Over Momentum

The companies for discussion today were shortlisted by first selecting firms with a market capitalisation above Rs 5,000 crore. This helped focus on established players.

They were then evaluated based on margin and profit trends over the past three years. Preference was given to businesses showing signs of recovery after FY23–FY24. Improving profitability in recent quarters was a key factor.

#1 Gujarat Fluorochemicals: The Fluoropolymer Opportunity

Incorporated in 2018, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, earlier known as Inox Fluorochemicals, is a part of the INOX Group of Companies. It demerged from GFL Ltd into a separate legal entity.

It is one of the leading producers of Fluoro-polymers, Fluoro-specialities, Chemicals and Refrigerants in India. It is one of the top five global players in the fluoropolymers market with exports to Europe, Americas, Japan and Asia.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals is in the middle of a large investment cycle as it looks to strengthen its position in fluoropolymers and battery materials. The company is executing a capital expenditure program of around Rs 1,600 crore, which is being spread over FY26 and FY27.

The management has said the current phase is focused on capacity creation, stabilisation, and customer approvals. Meaningful revenue contribution from these projects is expected from FY28.

Battery materials remain a key focus area. Prices of LiPF6 have risen to nearly $17 per kg from about $10 earlier. The company is among the few integrated producers outside China. Its LFP cathode material plant in India has already been commissioned. Customer validation is ongoing. Commercial sales are expected to begin in the second half of calendar 2026.

In fluorochemicals, demand for fluoropolymers and R32 refrigerants continues to remain healthy, supported by global supply restrictions. Management expects these segments to drive medium-term growth.

With major projects moving towards stabilisation and fresh capacities coming on stream, Gujarat Fluorochemicals is building a platform for steady expansion. Timely execution and market conditions will remain key factors going forward.

In the past year Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price is down 9.6%.

Gujarat Fluorochemical 1 Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#2 Navin Fluorine International: Targeting the R32 Market

Navin Fluorine International is primarily engaged in producing refrigeration gases, inorganic fluorides, specialty organofluorines and offers contract research and manufacturing services. Its portfolio includes 50+ fluorinated compounds developed over the years.

Navin Fluorine International is shifting its focus towards capacity expansion and long-term growth as it moves into the next phase of its business cycle.

The company has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 236.5 crore to set up additional R32 refrigerant capacity of 15,000 tonnes. The project was scheduled to be commissioned by Q3 FY27. At peak utilisation, it is expected to generate annual revenue of Rs 600–825 crore, supported by steady global demand and tighter supply under the Kigali Amendment.

Alongside this, the company is investing Rs 75 crore to debottleneck its multipurpose plant at Dahej. The project is aimed at improving capacity for specialty and agrochemical intermediates and is targeted for completion by Q3 FY27. The AHF project is also progressing, with commissioning expected in FY26. Development work on electronic-grade HF is continuing.

In the contract manufacturing segment, commercial supplies from the cGMP4 facility are expected to begin from January 2026 after the completion of validation.

With capital spending of Rs 600–700 crore planned for FY26 and a healthy order book, Navin Fluorine is strengthening its platform for steady growth beyond FY27, supported by deeper customer relationships and improved operating leverage.

In the past year Navin Fluorine International share price rallied 51%.

Navin Fluorine International 1 Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#3 Vinati Organics: Dominating the Global ATBS Niche

Incorporated in 1989, Vinati Organics manufactures specialty organic intermediates

and Monomers.

Vinati Organics is pushing ahead with capacity expansion and product additions to support its next phase of growth.

Management said volume growth is being driven by new products, the additives business, and higher contribution from its subsidiary. The company targets nearly 15% volume growth in FY26, supported by new capacity and steady demand.

The main focus remains on the ATBS expansion. Phase one of 10,000 tonnes has been commissioned and is being ramped up. Phase two is scheduled for commissioning around April–May 2026. Once fully operational, the project will increase total capacity by about 25% to nearly 40,000 tonnes per year. Initial volumes from phase one are largely booked.

At the subsidiary, products such as MEHQ and Glycol faced delays due to new processes. Management said quality approvals are now in place and commercial ramp-up is expected next year. In antioxidants, utilisation stands at around 60%, and the business has turned profitable. Imports remain a challenge, while clarity on anti-dumping duties is awaited.

With major projects nearing stabilisation and new products gaining traction, Vinati Organics is building a stronger base for medium-term growth. Execution and pricing trends will remain key.

In the past year Vinati Organics share price is down 10.7%.

Vinati Organics 1 Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#4 Aether Industries: Mastering High-Complexity Chemistries

Incorporated in 2013, Aether Industries is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals. The company is sole Indian manufacturer for chemicals such as 4-(2-Methoxyethyl) Phenol (4MEP), and 3-Methoxy-2-Methylbenzoyl Chloride (MMBC), Thiophene-2-Ethanol (T2E), Ortho Tolyl Benzo Nitrile (OTBN), N-Octyl-D-Glucamine, Delta-Valerolactone, and Bifenthrin Alcohol.

Aether Industries too is in the middle of a large capacity build-up as it looks to scale up its contract and specialty chemicals business. The company is expanding operations at Site 3++ and Site 5, where new production blocks are being added. Water and solvent trials are underway, and commercial production at both sites is expected to begin by March 2026.

At Site 5, two blocks under Phase 1 are ready, while construction of Phase 2 has also started. The new facilities are meant to cater to growing demand from contract and exclusive manufacturing customers, who now contribute a major share of Aether’s revenues.

In the first nine months of FY26, the company went through 36 customer and certification audits and added 15 new clients, pointing to improving relationships with global customers.

Alongside capacity expansion, Aether is strengthening its research base. The company spent Rs 606 million on research and development in the first nine months of FY26 and is expanding its research centre. Several large projects are now nearing stabilisation, and the order pipeline remains steady. This is helping the company prepare for the next phase of growth. Going ahead, timely execution and consistent quality will be critical to sustaining this momentum.

In the past year Aether Industries share price surged 20.2%.

Aether Industries 1 Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#5 Privi Specialty Chemicals: Leading the Global Aroma Value Chain

Incorporated in 1985, Privi Speciality Chemicals (Formerly known as Privi Speciality) is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, supply and exports of aroma and fragrance chemicals used in soaps, detergents, shampoos, and other fine fragrances.

Privi Specialty Chemicals, like its peers, is in the middle of a capacity expansion cycle as it looks to scale up its aroma and fragrance ingredients business.

The company is implementing a phased capital expenditure program. Part of Phase 1 has been completed ahead of schedule. The remaining work is expected to be finished by the end of FY26. This will raise installed capacity from 48,000 tonnes to around 54,000 tonnes.

An additional 6,000-tonne expansion is expected to be fully operational by December 2025. Higher volumes are likely from January 2026.

In the first half, capacity utilisation was around 92%, reflecting healthy demand from overseas fragrance and FMCG clients. Privi works with several major international blenders and consumer goods firms, backed by its backward integration and focus on sustainability.

The company is also building a pipeline of new specialty and bio-based products through its biotechnology arm. Several products are expected to be commercialised over the next 12 to 15 months. Management is gradually broadening the product range to reduce dependence on a few key items.

As new capacities come on stream and demand remains steady, the company is gearing up for medium-term growth. Going forward, timely execution and market conditions will be important in sustaining this momentum.

In the past year Privi Speciality Chemicals share price rallied 60.3%.

Privi Speciality Chemicals 1 Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

Valuations

Let’s now turn to the valuations of the companies in focus, using the Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiple as a yardstick.

Valuations of Companies in focus

Sr No Company EV/EBITDA Ratio 5 – Year

Average ROCE 1 Gujarat Flourochemicals 27.1 26.0 10.0% 2 Navin Flourine International 40.6 42.0 11.7% 3 Vinati Organics 21.3 33.7 20.6% 4 Aether Industries 41.9 56.0 10.2% 5 Privi Specialty Chemicals 20.7 22.2 16.4% Industry Median 14.8 15.2%

Source: Screener.in

The table clearly shows that most of the companies are trading well above the industry median of 14.8x.

Navin Fluorine International and Aether Industries are at the highest levels, which shows that the market has strong expectations from their future growth, product pipeline, and export business.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Vinati Organics are also trading at a premium because of their strong presence in specialised segments. Privi Specialty Chemicals, though comparatively lower, is still valued above the industry average.

When these valuation levels are compared with ROCE, some differences become visible. Vinati Organics and Privi Specialty Chemicals have better return ratios, indicating more efficient use of capital.

On the other hand, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Aether Industries have lower ROCE despite high valuation multiples. This means that investors are already assuming that their profitability will improve in the coming years.

The higher valuations for some of the companies is mainly due to the strong re-rating in recent times. A large part of the expected future growth and earnings seems to be already reflected in current stock prices. To justify these multiples, companies will need to continue delivering on capacity expansion, margins, and overall performance.

Conclusion

The recent improvement in the specialty chemicals sector is being supported by global and policy-related developments. The India–US and India–EU trade agreements are expected to help Indian exporters gain better access to large markets other than the fact that reduce the pressure of the higher tariffs imposed by US on Indian companies. China’s decision to curb excess capacity has reduced supply pressure and helped support prices. This has made the business environment more favourable for Indian companies.

At the same time, these advantages may not last. Trade policies can change. Tariff benefits may not last. Compliance and regulatory costs can go up. China may step up production if demand slows, which would hurt prices. Global growth also remains uncertain.

For companies, the main task will be to execute expansion plans on time, keep costs under control, and hold on to key customers. For investors, there are opportunities, but they come with risks. In the long run, good returns come from buying strong companies at fair prices.

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Ekta Sonecha Desai has a passion for writing and a deep interest in the equity markets. Combined with an analytical approach, she likes to deep dive into the world of companies, studying their performance, and uncovering insights that bring value to her readers.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.