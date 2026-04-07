The global markets are in a mixed territory as investors analyse developments in the West Asia conflict. Domestically, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start in early trade, down 65 points or 0.29% to trade at 22,40.

Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 255 points or 1.12% higher at 22,968, while the BSE Sensex advanced 787 points or 1.07% to close at 74,107.

Key global and domestic cues to know on April 07, 2025

Trump’s renewed threats

The US President Donald Trump has once again threatened to bombard Iranian bridges and power plants if the country doesn’t soon agree to reopen the Hormuz Strait, arguing that the Iranian people supported the US and Israeli bombing.

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Tuesday morning opened on a higher note, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, plus investors analysed the latest developments in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.35%, and the broad-based Topix added 0.62%. South Korea’s blue-chip Kospi advanced 1.5%, and the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.5%. Hong Kong markets remained closed on Tuesday for the Easter holiday.

US markets

The futures tied to the US equity benchmarks traded lower on Tuesday morning as President Donald Trump’s Tuesday deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz approached. Futures tied to the S&P 500 index were marginally lower. Nasdaq 100 futures were down about 0.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 45 points, or 0.1%.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate crude futures surged 0.95% to trade at $113.47 per barrel, above the psychologically important level of $100. Brent crude futures were up 0.54% at $110.37 today morning. On COMEX, crude prices surged 0.74% to trade at $113.24 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,49,970 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by almost 0.3% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,49,710 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,12,477.5. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,686.20 an ounce, rising 0.03%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate dropped 0.33% at Rs 2.33 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices rise 0.4% on Tuesday to trade at $73.14 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January as well amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 7,839.62 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 7,950.01 crore on April 06, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was up 0.05% at 100.04. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.05% to close at 93.06 to the dollar on April 06.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Retail sector’s stocks rose the most in Monday’s trade, rising 5% in market capitalisation. Further, Gems and Jewellery stocks were followed by the Water Management sector stocks, which were further followed by the Electronics stocks. However, the Petroleum sector stocks fell the most, declining 2.3%.