The Indian equity markets were under visible pressure on March 27, 2026, with selling not limited to one pocket but spreading across sectors in a way that usually makes the session feel heavier than it should. The Nifty 50 was hovering near 22,947, down about 1.54%, while the BSE Sensex was moving around 74,049, lower by roughly 1.63% by midday.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Tata Motors PV

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles was down 5% as concerns resurfaced around its British arm, Jaguar Land Rover. Reports indicated that production at its Solihull plant has been paused due to a parts supply issue involving a vendor. The pause is expected to last close to two weeks, and that includes an already scheduled Easter shutdown.

The disruption is not happening in isolation. It follows a cyberattack last year that had already forced the company to shut systems for weeks. That earlier episode still lingers in the background, and it shows up in the numbers.

The company’s Q3 FY26 numbers already reflected strain. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,483 crore, sharply reversing from a profit of Rs 5,485 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 70,108 crore against Rs 94,472 crore in the corresponding period. Expenses stood at Rs 74,880 crore.

HEG, Graphite India

Graphite electrode stocks moved sharply higher by midday, reacting to a pricing decision taken outside India but with direct implications for domestic players.

HEG share price surged nearly 14% to, while Graphite India gained 7%. The trigger was GrafTech International announcing an increase in graphite electrode prices by $600 to $1,200 per metric tonne on uncommitted volumes, according to reports.

Infosys

Infosys share price moved higher by about 1.22% after the company approved two acquisitions. The reaction was measured, not aggressive, which says something about how the market is viewing the development.

The first acquisition involves Optimum Achieve Holdings, including Optimum Healthcare IT. The deal value is up to $465 million. The company described it as a way to deepen its healthcare capabilities, particularly in working with provider organisations.

Salil Parekh said, “Optimum Healthcare IT has established a strong position in the healthcare sector by consistently delivering measurable outcomes through deep domain expertise and trusted client engagements.”

The second acquisition involves Stratus Global LLC for up to $95 million. Stratus brings expertise in property and casualty insurance technology, along with a team of over 450 professionals.

Kannan Amaresh said, “AI is fundamentally transforming the global insurance industry, strengthening decision-making across underwriting, claims, and fraud detection, while making systems intelligent and significantly improving operational efficiency.”

Oil marketing companies: IOCL, BPCL, HPCL

Shares of oil marketing companies remained in focus after the government cut excise duty on fuels. Petrol duty has been reduced to Rs 3 per litre from Rs 13 earlier, while diesel duty has been brought down to nil from Rs 10.

OMC stocks are showing a mixed trend today. Oil And Natural Gas Corporation is leading with a solid gain of about 3.24%, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are largely flat, posting marginal gains. In contrast, Indian Oil Corporation is slightly down by around 0.57%. The broader energy sector remains under pressure, with stocks like Reliance Industries declining sharply

The move comes at a time when global crude prices have remained elevated due to tensions in West Asia. Fuel retailers have been under pressure because retail prices were not adjusted despite a sharp increase in input costs.

The Finance Ministry said the cuts are effective immediately. Hardeep Singh Puri stated that international crude prices moved from around $70 per barrel to over $120 in a month, forcing difficult choices.

He said, “International crude prices have gone through the roof in the last 1 month, from around 70 dollars/barrel to around 122 dollars/barrel.”

At the same time, the government has imposed export taxes to ensure domestic availability.

Oil companies also clarified there is no shortage of fuel. Indian Oil said its outlets are fully operational and well stocked. BPCL and HPCL issued similar statements, asking consumers not to engage in panic buying.

Seamec

Seamec share price saw a volatile session. The stock had earlier risen to Rs 1,463.90 after securing a contract worth more than Rs 329.92 crore from ONGC for operation and maintenance services of the diving support vessel ‘Samudra Prabha’.

The contract will run for 698 days and is expected to begin within 60 days of allotment.

However, by midday the stock was trading about 1.63% lower, suggesting that initial enthusiasm was followed by profit booking.

The longer-term trend remains strong. The stock has delivered over 210% returns in five years and more than 47% in one year.