Integrated packaging solutions provider Bharat PET has filed its draft papers with the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise Rs 760 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 120 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 640 crore by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Wednesday.

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of securities aggregating up to Rs 24 crore. If undertaken, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.

Proceeds utilisation plan

As per the documents, the proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 50 crore will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings, Rs 35.8 crore for the purchase of machinery and equipment, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Equirus Capital and Ambit are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Bharat PET business

Incorporated in 1998, Bharat PET is engaged in manufacturing a diversified portfolio of rigid packaging products, including PET bottles and jars, preforms, multi-layer co-extruded bottles, caps and closures, and tin containers.

The company primarily caters to the agrochemical industry and has an estimated market share of around 11 per cent in India’s agrochemical packaging segment, as per a CARE report.

As of September 30, 2025, Bharat PET had over 500 moulds and served more than 1,500 customers across industries. Its key clients include Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd, and Safex Chemicals India Ltd, among others.

Bharat PET operates four manufacturing facilities located in Delhi, Sonipat, Ankleshwar, and Jammu, with a total installed capacity of 18,110.53 MTPA as of September 30, 2025.

On the financial front, the company posted revenue from operations of Rs 411.82 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 50.99 crore during FY25.