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Shree Rama Multi-Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE RAMA MULTI-TECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Shree Rama Multi-Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.13 Closed
0.13₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Rama Multi-Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.40₹38.99
₹38.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.40₹71.55
₹38.13
Open Price
₹35.40
Prev. Close
₹38.08
Volume
9,229

Source: Dion Global

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Rama Multi-Tech has declined 16.45% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Rama Multi-Tech has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.0238.82
1039.7939.37
2041.3140.38
5042.7642.37
10044.9745.04
20051.2247.2

Source: Dion Global

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Rama Multi-Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Rama Multi-Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTShree Rama Multi - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Following:1. Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTShree Rama Multi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTShree Rama Multi - Commencement Of Commercial Production By New Tubing Machine At Plant, Moti-Bhoyan
May 09, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTShree Rama Multi - Clarification Regarding Inadvertent Error In The Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualifications Submitted Alo
May 09, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTShree Rama Multi - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Rama Multi-Tech

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1993PLC020880 and registration number is 020880. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 239.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mittal K Patel
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shailesh K Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemal R Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vandana C Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shalin S Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anuj J Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Rama Multi-Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Rama Multi-Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rama Multi-Tech is ₹38.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Rama Multi-Tech?

The Shree Rama Multi-Tech is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rama Multi-Tech?

The market cap of Shree Rama Multi-Tech is ₹508.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Rama Multi-Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Rama Multi-Tech are ₹38.99 and ₹35.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Rama Multi-Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Rama Multi-Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Rama Multi-Tech is ₹71.55 and 52-week low of Shree Rama Multi-Tech is ₹35.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Rama Multi-Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Rama Multi-Tech has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -14.33% for the past month, -23.16% over 3 months, -16.45% over 1 year, 26.58% across 3 years, and 24.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech are 20.56 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Rama Multi-Tech News

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