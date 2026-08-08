Here's the live share price of Shree Rama Multi-Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Rama Multi-Tech has declined 16.45% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Rama Multi-Tech has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.02
|38.82
|10
|39.79
|39.37
|20
|41.31
|40.38
|50
|42.76
|42.37
|100
|44.97
|45.04
|200
|51.22
|47.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Rama Multi-Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Shree Rama Multi - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Following:1. Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Shree Rama Multi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Shree Rama Multi - Commencement Of Commercial Production By New Tubing Machine At Plant, Moti-Bhoyan
|May 09, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Shree Rama Multi - Clarification Regarding Inadvertent Error In The Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualifications Submitted Alo
|May 09, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|Shree Rama Multi - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1993PLC020880 and registration number is 020880. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 239.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rama Multi-Tech is ₹38.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Rama Multi-Tech is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Rama Multi-Tech is ₹508.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Rama Multi-Tech are ₹38.99 and ₹35.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Rama Multi-Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Rama Multi-Tech is ₹71.55 and 52-week low of Shree Rama Multi-Tech is ₹35.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Rama Multi-Tech has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -14.33% for the past month, -23.16% over 3 months, -16.45% over 1 year, 26.58% across 3 years, and 24.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech are 20.56 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global