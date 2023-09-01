What is the Market Cap of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.? The market cap of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is ₹269.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is 47.08 and PB ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is 2.9 as on .

What is the share price of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is ₹20.15 as on .