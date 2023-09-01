Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|-3.17
|10.14
|9.44
|3.19
|11.08
|123.66
|7.01
|1.14
|25.02
|33.58
|79.24
|142.89
|783.92
|553.87
|-1.68
|-13.66
|-1.95
|22.55
|16.23
|-31.21
|62.37
|9.85
|-4.63
|-8.94
|-10.56
|-42.96
|79.34
|103.72
|26.12
|9.18
|14.83
|14.28
|-38.32
|42.40
|52.46
|4.93
|3.66
|49.67
|74.78
|20.54
|255.73
|-5.38
|6.87
|6.72
|1.69
|15.63
|-34.62
|55.45
|144.26
|7.60
|23.39
|69.44
|101.23
|53.41
|45.75
|45.75
|3.49
|0.43
|-7.78
|31.20
|36.52
|1.51
|-2.50
|-2.76
|2.46
|27.49
|70.50
|24.47
|6,206.80
|2,800.21
|11.88
|11.49
|20.68
|8.89
|-20.23
|185.05
|334.12
|7.47
|-6.76
|15.18
|46.13
|0.85
|299.32
|236.18
|4.16
|0.35
|-16.39
|16.15
|81.80
|257.85
|190.84
|2.85
|-12.16
|-14.32
|2.57
|-43.78
|49.14
|99.48
|-2.23
|7.60
|6.12
|12.18
|-13.56
|623.12
|544.36
|-3.99
|-1.26
|21.16
|18.33
|-6.74
|147.53
|89.10
|2.45
|0.40
|7.96
|21.55
|-30.28
|23.34
|-31.89
|1.33
|1.84
|17.00
|42.52
|1.29
|44.64
|44.64
|8.92
|61.07
|51.39
|36.43
|165.31
|423.38
|345.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Rights issue
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1993PLC020880 and registration number is 020880. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is ₹269.04 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is 47.08 and PB ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is 2.9 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is ₹20.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is ₹20.50 and 52-week low of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is ₹8.62 as on Aug 31, 2023.