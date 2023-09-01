Follow Us

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE RAMA MULTI-TECH LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹20.15 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.15₹20.15
₹20.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.62₹20.50
₹20.15
Open Price
₹20.15
Prev. Close
₹20.15
Volume
48,000

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.15
  • R220.15
  • R320.15
  • Pivot
    20.15
  • S120.15
  • S220.15
  • S320.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.819.48
  • 1013.8618.95
  • 2014.0318.42
  • 5014.6916.76
  • 10013.3514.71
  • 20014.213.1

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Rights issue
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1993PLC020880 and registration number is 020880. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh K Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemal R Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mittal K Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Vandana C Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pathik C Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shalin S Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is ₹269.04 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is 47.08 and PB ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is 2.9 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is ₹20.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is ₹20.50 and 52-week low of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd. is ₹8.62 as on Aug 31, 2023.

