What is the share price of Shree Rama Multi-Tech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Rama Multi-Tech is ₹38.13 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Rama Multi-Tech? The Shree Rama Multi-Tech is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rama Multi-Tech? The market cap of Shree Rama Multi-Tech is ₹508.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Rama Multi-Tech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Rama Multi-Tech are ₹38.99 and ₹35.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Rama Multi-Tech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Rama Multi-Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Rama Multi-Tech is ₹71.55 and 52-week low of Shree Rama Multi-Tech is ₹35.40 as on .

How has the Shree Rama Multi-Tech performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Rama Multi-Tech has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -14.33% for the past month, -23.16% over 3 months, -16.45% over 1 year, 26.58% across 3 years, and 24.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Rama Multi-Tech are 20.56 and 2.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global