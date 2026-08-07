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Hubtown Share Price

NSE
BSE

HUBTOWN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Hubtown along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹175.55 Closed
-2.36₹ -4.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hubtown Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹174.35₹181.10
₹175.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹168.50₹366.00
₹175.55
Open Price
₹179.50
Prev. Close
₹179.80
Volume
36,436

Source: Dion Global

Hubtown Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hubtown		-7.85-16.40-19.84-27.25-47.9354.2634.45
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hubtown has declined 47.93% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Hubtown has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Hubtown Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hubtown Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5190.09187.39
10194.86190.89
20199.73195.36
50201.79200.45
100202.7207.48
200231.73221.66

Source: Dion Global

Hubtown Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hubtown saw a rise in promoter holding to 33.16%, while DII stake decreased to 0.20%, FII holding rose to 1.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hubtown Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTHubtown - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTHubtown - Audio Recording Of Investors'' / Analysts'' (Participants) Conference Call - Q1 & FY27
Aug 04, 2026, 03:17 AM IST ISTHubtown - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 03, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTHubtown - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 03, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTHubtown - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 03/08/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Hubtown

Hubtown Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1989PLC050688 and registration number is 050688. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 352.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hemant M Shah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vyomesh M Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Hansraj Gala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milin Jagdish Ramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartik Ruparel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhakti Jaywant Kothare
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hubtown Share Price

What is the share price of Hubtown?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hubtown is ₹175.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hubtown?

The Hubtown is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hubtown?

The market cap of Hubtown is ₹2,494.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hubtown?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hubtown are ₹181.10 and ₹174.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hubtown?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hubtown stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hubtown is ₹366.00 and 52-week low of Hubtown is ₹168.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hubtown performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hubtown has shown returns of -2.36% over the past day, -16.4% for the past month, -19.84% over 3 months, -47.93% over 1 year, 54.26% across 3 years, and 34.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hubtown?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hubtown are 26.50 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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