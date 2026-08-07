Here's the live share price of Hubtown along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hubtown
|-7.85
|-16.40
|-19.84
|-27.25
|-47.93
|54.26
|34.45
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hubtown has declined 47.93% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Hubtown has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|190.09
|187.39
|10
|194.86
|190.89
|20
|199.73
|195.36
|50
|201.79
|200.45
|100
|202.7
|207.48
|200
|231.73
|221.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hubtown saw a rise in promoter holding to 33.16%, while DII stake decreased to 0.20%, FII holding rose to 1.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Hubtown - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Hubtown - Audio Recording Of Investors'' / Analysts'' (Participants) Conference Call - Q1 & FY27
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:17 AM IST IST
|Hubtown - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Hubtown - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Hubtown - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 03/08/2026
Source: Dion Global
Hubtown Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1989PLC050688 and registration number is 050688. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 352.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hubtown is ₹175.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hubtown is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hubtown is ₹2,494.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hubtown are ₹181.10 and ₹174.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hubtown stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hubtown is ₹366.00 and 52-week low of Hubtown is ₹168.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hubtown has shown returns of -2.36% over the past day, -16.4% for the past month, -19.84% over 3 months, -47.93% over 1 year, 54.26% across 3 years, and 34.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hubtown are 26.50 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global