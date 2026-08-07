What is the share price of Hubtown? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hubtown is ₹175.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Hubtown? The Hubtown is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hubtown? The market cap of Hubtown is ₹2,494.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hubtown? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hubtown are ₹181.10 and ₹174.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hubtown? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hubtown stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hubtown is ₹366.00 and 52-week low of Hubtown is ₹168.50 as on .

How has the Hubtown performed historically in terms of returns? The Hubtown has shown returns of -2.36% over the past day, -16.4% for the past month, -19.84% over 3 months, -47.93% over 1 year, 54.26% across 3 years, and 34.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hubtown? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hubtown are 26.50 and 0.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global