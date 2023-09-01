Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hubtown Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HUBTOWN LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹44.50 Closed
2.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hubtown Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.05₹45.65
₹44.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.80₹126.95
₹44.50
Open Price
₹43.05
Prev. Close
₹43.50
Volume
1,05,012

Hubtown Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.72
  • R246.98
  • R348.32
  • Pivot
    44.38
  • S143.12
  • S241.78
  • S340.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 552.5343.51
  • 1054.9943.96
  • 2055.3744.56
  • 5077.344.48
  • 10072.2544.1
  • 20065.1145.84

Hubtown Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.51-3.654.0612.39-62.92278.90-25.04
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Hubtown Ltd. Share Holdings

Hubtown Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hubtown Ltd.

Hubtown Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1989PLC050688 and registration number is 050688. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 182.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hemant M Shah
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vyomesh M Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mitkumar Koradia
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil C Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Kartik Ruparel
    Director
  • Mr. Ketaki R Shah
    Director

FAQs on Hubtown Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hubtown Ltd.?

The market cap of Hubtown Ltd. is ₹339.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hubtown Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hubtown Ltd. is 16.0 and PB ratio of Hubtown Ltd. is 0.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hubtown Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hubtown Ltd. is ₹44.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hubtown Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hubtown Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hubtown Ltd. is ₹126.95 and 52-week low of Hubtown Ltd. is ₹28.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data