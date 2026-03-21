India Inc bagged order worth more than Rs 11,994 crore this week across the sector. Companies including Bharat Electronics, NBCC (India), GR Infraprojects, Hindustan Construction Company, RailTel Corporation of India, VA Tech Wabag, and HEC Infra Projects secured contracts spanning defence systems, highway construction, wastewater treatment, urban infrastructure and solar power.

Bharat Electronics bags Rs 1,011 cr defence orders

Defence PSU, Bharat Electronics (BEL) secured fresh orders worth Rs 1,011 crore for a range of defence and technology systems. The new contracts include communication equipment, radar warning and jamming systems, fire control systems, electro-optic sights, and high-energy laser systems, among others.

BEL share price closed in red for the week, down 3.08% at Rs 426.05 per share.

HCC wins BMC contract for Mumbai road

Hindustan Construction Company secured a Rs 1,662 crore contract from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to build a section of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road in Mumbai. The project has been awarded to the Aakshya-HCC joint venture, where HCC holds a 49% stake.

The work is related to Phase IV of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road corridor. The project aims to improve east-west connectivity in Mumbai.

Hindustan Construction Company share price closed in green for the week, up 0.72% at Rs 15.45 per share.

GR Infraprojects wins highway project bid

GR Infraprojects emerged as the L1 (lowest) bidder for a Rs 2,440.87 crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project involves building a four-lane greenfield section of NH-33 from Mokama to Munger in Bihar. The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The construction period is 910 days from the appointed date.

GR Infraprojects share price closed in red for the week, down 5.86% at Rs 862.00 per share.

NBCC bags Rajasthan Mandapam project

NBCC (India) has secured a Rs 5,800 crore contract to develop the Rajasthan Mandapam and allied projects in Jaipur from Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation.

The project, located near Jaipur International Airport, will be developed over more than 90 acres and will include a convention centre, expo halls, IT and GCC office spaces, hotels, retail facilities, housing, a natural history museum, and other public infrastructure. The company said the project will be executed through a self-financing model.

NBCC (India) share price closed in green for the week, up 0.88% at Rs 83.91 per share.

VA Tech Wabag wins wastewater project in Georgia

VA Tech Wabag secured a ‘large’ consortium order worth Rs 250-600 crore from United Water Supply Company of Georgia LLC to build a 19 MLD wastewater treatment plant in Kutaisi, Georgia. The project is funded by the European Investment Bank. The EPC scope includes demolition of the existing plant, construction of a new facility, and installation of an effluent pipeline. Wabag will lead the consortium and handle design, engineering, installation, commissioning, and supervision of operations for 12 months.

VA TECH WABAG share price closed in green for the week, up 0.86% at Rs 1,238.00 per share.

RailTel bags orders worth over Rs 443 crore from govt entities

RailTel Corporation of India has secured multiple orders from government entities this week with a combined value of over Rs 443 crore.

The company received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 24.53 crore from East Coast Railway for outsourcing manpower to strengthen signalling and telecom (S&T) maintenance activities in the Khurda Road Division.

RailTel also secured a major order worth Rs 159.80 crore from Prasar Bharati for the supply, installation, testing, commissioning and services of a cloud-based integrated newsroom system for Doordarshan News, DD India and regional news units.

In another order, the company received a Rs 168.74 crore contract from Bihar Education Project Council to act as an implementation partner for education quality enhancement in selected government schools across Bihar under the PM SHRI scheme.

Further, North Bihar Power Distribution Company awarded RailTel a Rs 48.37 crore contract to establish a Cyber Security Operations Centre for IT and OT systems at NBPDCL and SBPDCL, including maintenance for five years. The project is to be executed by January 17, 2027.

Additionally, the company also received a Rs 42.63 crore work order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated for a new core link under the National Knowledge Network (NKN) project for a period of 12 months, with completion scheduled by March 31, 2027.

RailTel Corporation of India share price closed in red for the week, down 1.94% at Rs 272.50 per share.

HEC Infra wins solar EPC order

HEC Infra Projects said it has secured a work order worth about Rs 36.50 crore from Siemens Financial Services Private. The contract is for the engineering, procurement and construction of a 10.4 MW solar power plant. The scope includes installation and commissioning of the complete solar power generation system along with related infrastructure. The project is expected to be completed within six months.

HEC Infra Projects share price closed in red for the week, down 2.39% at Rs 107.45 per share.

Conclusion

The latest orders across defence, infrastructure, urban development, railways, and renewable energy will strengthen the order books of companies such as Bharat Electronics, NBCC (India) and GR Infraprojects, providing revenue visibility over the coming years.