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AGI Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

AGI INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of AGI Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹303.60 Closed
-0.34₹ -1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AGI Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹301.80₹307.80
₹303.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹210.00₹432.40
₹303.60
Open Price
₹301.80
Prev. Close
₹304.65
Volume
9,929

Source: Dion Global

AGI Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AGI Infra has gained 43.00% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, AGI Infra has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

AGI Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AGI Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5308.97306.93
10312.85311.37
20326.19321.38
50351.56337.66
100348.37334.83
200307.83308.89

Source: Dion Global

AGI Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AGI Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 4.68%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AGI Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTAGI Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Consolidated And Standalone Financial Result
Aug 03, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTAGI Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 11, 2026, 04:12 PM IST ISTAGI Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTAGI Infra - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 26, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTAGI Infra - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About AGI Infra

AGI Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200PB2005PLC028466 and registration number is 028466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 352.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sukhdev Singh Khinda
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Salwinderjit Kaur
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anuj Rai Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amrik Singh Chawla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Saluja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Simran Kaur Josan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AGI Infra Share Price

What is the share price of AGI Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGI Infra is ₹303.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AGI Infra?

The AGI Infra is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AGI Infra?

The market cap of AGI Infra is ₹3,709.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AGI Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AGI Infra are ₹307.80 and ₹301.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AGI Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGI Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGI Infra is ₹432.40 and 52-week low of AGI Infra is ₹210.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AGI Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The AGI Infra has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -12.11% for the past month, -18.06% over 3 months, 43.0% over 1 year, 74.86% across 3 years, and 82.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AGI Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AGI Infra are 39.10 and 7.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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