What is the share price of AGI Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGI Infra is ₹303.60 as on .

What kind of stock is AGI Infra? The AGI Infra is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AGI Infra? The market cap of AGI Infra is ₹3,709.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AGI Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of AGI Infra are ₹307.80 and ₹301.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AGI Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGI Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGI Infra is ₹432.40 and 52-week low of AGI Infra is ₹210.00 as on .

How has the AGI Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The AGI Infra has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -12.11% for the past month, -18.06% over 3 months, 43.0% over 1 year, 74.86% across 3 years, and 82.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AGI Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AGI Infra are 39.10 and 7.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global