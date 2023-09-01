Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.89
|7.37
|15.21
|24.59
|29.84
|950.43
|565.16
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
AGI Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200PB2005PLC028466 and registration number is 028466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AGI Infra Ltd. is ₹753.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AGI Infra Ltd. is 14.93 and PB ratio of AGI Infra Ltd. is 4.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGI Infra Ltd. is ₹616.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGI Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGI Infra Ltd. is ₹625.00 and 52-week low of AGI Infra Ltd. is ₹433.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.