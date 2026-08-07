Here's the live share price of AGI Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AGI Infra has gained 43.00% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, AGI Infra has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|308.97
|306.93
|10
|312.85
|311.37
|20
|326.19
|321.38
|50
|351.56
|337.66
|100
|348.37
|334.83
|200
|307.83
|308.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AGI Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 4.68%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|AGI Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Consolidated And Standalone Financial Result
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|AGI Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 11, 2026, 04:12 PM IST IST
|AGI Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|AGI Infra - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 26, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|AGI Infra - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
AGI Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200PB2005PLC028466 and registration number is 028466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 352.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGI Infra is ₹303.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AGI Infra is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AGI Infra is ₹3,709.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AGI Infra are ₹307.80 and ₹301.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGI Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGI Infra is ₹432.40 and 52-week low of AGI Infra is ₹210.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AGI Infra has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -12.11% for the past month, -18.06% over 3 months, 43.0% over 1 year, 74.86% across 3 years, and 82.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AGI Infra are 39.10 and 7.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global