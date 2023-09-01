Follow Us

AGI Infra Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AGI INFRA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹616.60 Closed
4.0223.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AGI Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹585.00₹618.50
₹616.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹433.25₹625.00
₹616.60
Open Price
₹593.00
Prev. Close
₹592.75
Volume
6,571

AGI Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1628.4
  • R2640.2
  • R3661.9
  • Pivot
    606.7
  • S1594.9
  • S2573.2
  • S3561.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5523.32588.53
  • 10516.25587.78
  • 20511.33583.9
  • 50512.37569.88
  • 100469.27550.53
  • 200351.67517.27

AGI Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.897.3715.2124.5929.84950.43565.16
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

AGI Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

AGI Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About AGI Infra Ltd.

AGI Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200PB2005PLC028466 and registration number is 028466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sukhdev Singh Khinda
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Salwinderjit Kaur
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anuj Rai Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parmod Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Balwinder Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AGI Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AGI Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of AGI Infra Ltd. is ₹753.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AGI Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AGI Infra Ltd. is 14.93 and PB ratio of AGI Infra Ltd. is 4.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AGI Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AGI Infra Ltd. is ₹616.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AGI Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AGI Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AGI Infra Ltd. is ₹625.00 and 52-week low of AGI Infra Ltd. is ₹433.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

