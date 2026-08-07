What is the share price of Hindustan Media Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹98.54 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Media Ventures? The Hindustan Media Ventures is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Media Ventures? The market cap of Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹725.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Media Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Media Ventures are ₹102.15 and ₹98.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Media Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Media Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹107.60 and 52-week low of Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹55.47 as on .

How has the Hindustan Media Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Media Ventures has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 8.56% for the past month, 44.06% over 3 months, 13.34% over 1 year, 17.33% across 3 years, and 3.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Media Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Media Ventures are 8.10 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global