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Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price

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BSE

HINDUSTAN MEDIA VENTURES

KK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Media Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹98.54 Closed
-4.99₹ -5.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Media Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹98.54₹102.15
₹98.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.47₹107.60
₹98.54
Open Price
₹102.15
Prev. Close
₹103.72
Volume
2,264

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Media Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Media Ventures has gained 13.34% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Media Ventures has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Hindustan Media Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
594.3399.86
1093.0796.96
2091.3693.74
5084.4986.83
10074.6780.72
20073.1978.07

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Media Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindustan Media Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTHindustan Media Vent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTHindustan Media Vent - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 4Th August, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTHindustan Media Vent - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTHindustan Media Vent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTHindustan Media Vent - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Media Ventures

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1918 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090BR1918PLC000013 and registration number is 000013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of books, periodicals and other publishing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 739.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shobhana Bhartia
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Sharad Bhansali
    Director
  • Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia
    Director
  • Mr. Shamit Bhartia
    Director
  • Ms. Ruchira Kamboj
    Director
  • Mr. Vikas Agnihotri
    Director
  • Mr. Manhar Kapoor
    Director
  • Ms. Suchitra Rajendra
    Director

FAQs on Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Media Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹98.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Media Ventures?

The Hindustan Media Ventures is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Media Ventures?

The market cap of Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹725.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Media Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Media Ventures are ₹102.15 and ₹98.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Media Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Media Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹107.60 and 52-week low of Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹55.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Media Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Media Ventures has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 8.56% for the past month, 44.06% over 3 months, 13.34% over 1 year, 17.33% across 3 years, and 3.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Media Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Media Ventures are 8.10 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Media Ventures News

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