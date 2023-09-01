Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1918 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090BR1918PLC000013 and registration number is 000013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing and service activities related to printing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 669.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is ₹463.76 Cr as on Jul 03, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is -20.74 and PB ratio of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is 0.31 as on Jul 03, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is ₹62.95 as on Jul 03, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is ₹75.90 and 52-week low of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is ₹41.25 as on Jul 03, 2023.