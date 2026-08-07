Here's the live share price of Hindustan Media Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Media Ventures has gained 13.34% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Media Ventures has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|94.33
|99.86
|10
|93.07
|96.96
|20
|91.36
|93.74
|50
|84.49
|86.83
|100
|74.67
|80.72
|200
|73.19
|78.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Media Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Media Vent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Hindustan Media Vent - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 4Th August, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Hindustan Media Vent - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Media Vent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Media Vent - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1918 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090BR1918PLC000013 and registration number is 000013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of books, periodicals and other publishing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 739.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹98.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Media Ventures is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹725.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Media Ventures are ₹102.15 and ₹98.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Media Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹107.60 and 52-week low of Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹55.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Media Ventures has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 8.56% for the past month, 44.06% over 3 months, 13.34% over 1 year, 17.33% across 3 years, and 3.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Media Ventures are 8.10 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global