Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUSTAN MEDIA VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹62.95 Closed
00
As on Jul 3, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.75₹64.00
₹62.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.25₹75.90
₹62.95
Open Price
₹63.40
Prev. Close
₹62.95
Volume
0

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R164.05
  • R265.15
  • R366.3
  • Pivot
    62.9
  • S161.8
  • S260.65
  • S359.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.8969.01
  • 1055.5569.75
  • 2056.0268.93
  • 5058.2365.85
  • 10055.9862.23
  • 20062.3359.6

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1918 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090BR1918PLC000013 and registration number is 000013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing and service activities related to printing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 669.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shobhana Bhartia
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Shamit Bhartia
    Director
  • Mr. Praveen Someshwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sameer Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Windlass
    Director
  • Dr. Mukesh Aghi
    Director
  • Ms. Savitri Kunadi
    Director
  • Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia
    Director

FAQs on Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is ₹463.76 Cr as on Jul 03, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is -20.74 and PB ratio of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is 0.31 as on Jul 03, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is ₹62.95 as on Jul 03, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is ₹75.90 and 52-week low of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. is ₹41.25 as on Jul 03, 2023.

