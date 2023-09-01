Follow Us

ORIENT PRESS LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹92.80 Closed
1.981.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Orient Press Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.20₹95.00
₹92.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.25₹96.90
₹92.80
Open Price
₹93.90
Prev. Close
₹91.00
Volume
66,088

Orient Press Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.52
  • R296.43
  • R397.87
  • Pivot
    93.08
  • S191.17
  • S289.73
  • S387.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 566.3786.81
  • 1066.5580.88
  • 2066.875.37
  • 5065.9269.64
  • 10064.866.36
  • 20068.3664.91

Orient Press Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

Orient Press Ltd. Share Holdings

Orient Press Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Orient Press Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication Pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith Newspaper Publication of Notice to Shareholders for transfer of Dividend and Shares of the Company to Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF) as per the provision of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Published in newspaper on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:55 PM

About Orient Press Ltd.

Orient Press Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219MH1987PLC042083 and registration number is 042083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramvilas Maheshwari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajaram Maheshwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Maheshwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prakash Maheshwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Das Mundra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kannan Ramamirtham
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vilas Madhukar Dighe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vinita Chhaparwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Orient Press Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Press Ltd.?

The market cap of Orient Press Ltd. is ₹92.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orient Press Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orient Press Ltd. is -32.8 and PB ratio of Orient Press Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Orient Press Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Press Ltd. is ₹92.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Press Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Press Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Press Ltd. is ₹96.90 and 52-week low of Orient Press Ltd. is ₹54.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

