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Orient Press Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORIENT PRESS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Orient Press along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.00 Closed
-1.91₹ -1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Orient Press Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.00₹78.00
₹77.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.00₹109.20
₹77.00
Open Price
₹77.99
Prev. Close
₹78.50
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

Orient Press Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Orient Press has declined 11.91% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Press has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Orient Press Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Orient Press Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
581.9578.81
1080.9479.17
2075.4577.05
5069.0272.17
10066.2570.25
20072.5272.99

Source: Dion Global

Orient Press Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orient Press saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.69%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Orient Press Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:37 PM IST ISTOrient Press - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 14, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTOrient Press - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 06, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTOrient Press - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTOrient Press - Disclosure Received Under Regulation 7(2) Read With Regulation 6(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Tradin
Jun 22, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTOrient Press - Disclosure Received Under Regulation 7(2) Read With Regulation 6(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Tradin

Source: Dion Global

About Orient Press

Orient Press Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219MH1987PLC042083 and registration number is 042083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing and service activities related to printing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramvilas Maheshwari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajaram Maheshwari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Maheshwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Manikant Vaishnav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Biyani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Jagetia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orient Press Share Price

What is the share price of Orient Press?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Press is ₹77.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orient Press?

The Orient Press is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Press?

The market cap of Orient Press is ₹77.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Press?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Press are ₹78.00 and ₹77.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Press?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Press stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Press is ₹109.20 and 52-week low of Orient Press is ₹54.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Orient Press performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orient Press has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 13.14% for the past month, 13.6% over 3 months, -11.91% over 1 year, 3.82% across 3 years, and -0.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Press?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Press are -65.64 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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