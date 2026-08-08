Here's the live share price of Orient Press along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Orient Press has declined 11.91% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Press has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81.95
|78.81
|10
|80.94
|79.17
|20
|75.45
|77.05
|50
|69.02
|72.17
|100
|66.25
|70.25
|200
|72.52
|72.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Orient Press saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.69%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:37 PM IST IST
|Orient Press - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Orient Press - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Orient Press - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|Orient Press - Disclosure Received Under Regulation 7(2) Read With Regulation 6(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Tradin
|Jun 22, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Orient Press - Disclosure Received Under Regulation 7(2) Read With Regulation 6(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Tradin
Source: Dion Global
Orient Press Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219MH1987PLC042083 and registration number is 042083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing and service activities related to printing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Press is ₹77.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Press is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orient Press is ₹77.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Press are ₹78.00 and ₹77.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Press stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Press is ₹109.20 and 52-week low of Orient Press is ₹54.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Press has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 13.14% for the past month, 13.6% over 3 months, -11.91% over 1 year, 3.82% across 3 years, and -0.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Press are -65.64 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global