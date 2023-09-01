Name
Orient Press Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219MH1987PLC042083 and registration number is 042083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Orient Press Ltd. is ₹92.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Orient Press Ltd. is -32.8 and PB ratio of Orient Press Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Press Ltd. is ₹92.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Press Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Press Ltd. is ₹96.90 and 52-week low of Orient Press Ltd. is ₹54.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.