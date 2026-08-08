What is the share price of Orient Press? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Press is ₹77.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Orient Press? The Orient Press is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Press? The market cap of Orient Press is ₹77.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Press? Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Press are ₹78.00 and ₹77.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Press? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Press stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Press is ₹109.20 and 52-week low of Orient Press is ₹54.00 as on .

How has the Orient Press performed historically in terms of returns? The Orient Press has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 13.14% for the past month, 13.6% over 3 months, -11.91% over 1 year, 3.82% across 3 years, and -0.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Press? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Press are -65.64 and 1.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global