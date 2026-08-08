What is the share price of Sambhaav Media? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sambhaav Media is ₹6.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Sambhaav Media? The Sambhaav Media is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sambhaav Media? The market cap of Sambhaav Media is ₹124.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sambhaav Media? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sambhaav Media are ₹6.79 and ₹6.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sambhaav Media? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sambhaav Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sambhaav Media is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Sambhaav Media is ₹5.17 as on .

How has the Sambhaav Media performed historically in terms of returns? The Sambhaav Media has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, 6.36% for the past month, -4.26% over 3 months, -3.55% over 1 year, 22.23% across 3 years, and 14.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sambhaav Media? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sambhaav Media are -76.53 and 1.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global