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Sambhaav Media Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMBHAAV MEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Sambhaav Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.52 Closed
-0.76₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sambhaav Media Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.41₹6.79
₹6.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.17₹11.50
₹6.52
Open Price
₹6.56
Prev. Close
₹6.57
Volume
24,984

Source: Dion Global

Sambhaav Media Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sambhaav Media has declined 3.55% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Sambhaav Media has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Sambhaav Media Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sambhaav Media Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.416.6
106.296.49
206.36.42
506.526.51
1006.546.75
2007.637.02

Source: Dion Global

Sambhaav Media Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sambhaav Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sambhaav Media Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTSambhaav Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTSambhaav Media - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30-06-2026
Jul 29, 2026, 04:22 PM IST ISTSambhaav Media - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Conso
Jul 28, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTSambhaav Media - Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTSambhaav Media - Corporate Action- Book Closure For Purpose Of 36Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Sambhaav Media

Sambhaav Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1990PLC014094 and registration number is 014094. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj B Vadoraria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Pawra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hemant Golani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Paresh Vaghela
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Balveermal Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gouri P Popat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sambhaav Media Share Price

What is the share price of Sambhaav Media?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sambhaav Media is ₹6.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sambhaav Media?

The Sambhaav Media is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sambhaav Media?

The market cap of Sambhaav Media is ₹124.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sambhaav Media?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sambhaav Media are ₹6.79 and ₹6.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sambhaav Media?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sambhaav Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sambhaav Media is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Sambhaav Media is ₹5.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sambhaav Media performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sambhaav Media has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, 6.36% for the past month, -4.26% over 3 months, -3.55% over 1 year, 22.23% across 3 years, and 14.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sambhaav Media?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sambhaav Media are -76.53 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sambhaav Media News

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