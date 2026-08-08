Here's the live share price of Sambhaav Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sambhaav Media has declined 3.55% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Sambhaav Media has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.41
|6.6
|10
|6.29
|6.49
|20
|6.3
|6.42
|50
|6.52
|6.51
|100
|6.54
|6.75
|200
|7.63
|7.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sambhaav Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Sambhaav Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Sambhaav Media - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30-06-2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:22 PM IST IST
|Sambhaav Media - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Conso
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Sambhaav Media - Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Sambhaav Media - Corporate Action- Book Closure For Purpose Of 36Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Sambhaav Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1990PLC014094 and registration number is 014094. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sambhaav Media is ₹6.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sambhaav Media is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sambhaav Media is ₹124.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sambhaav Media are ₹6.79 and ₹6.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sambhaav Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sambhaav Media is ₹11.50 and 52-week low of Sambhaav Media is ₹5.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sambhaav Media has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, 6.36% for the past month, -4.26% over 3 months, -3.55% over 1 year, 22.23% across 3 years, and 14.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sambhaav Media are -76.53 and 1.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global