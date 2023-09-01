Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.17
|0
|18.18
|8.33
|-7.14
|54.76
|-47.15
|-2.59
|-0.63
|73.45
|135.18
|111.67
|192.23
|-1.64
|3.29
|3.15
|27.26
|63.87
|13.48
|110.02
|20.79
|0.23
|28.75
|38.33
|43.69
|111.34
|291.06
|189.93
|0.94
|2.76
|56.95
|53.59
|71.13
|167.74
|-12.67
|2.49
|10.92
|33.56
|44.75
|33.06
|376.36
|333.47
|2.10
|-0.50
|36.14
|111.52
|97.51
|162.88
|1.69
|0.84
|10.24
|34.85
|116.05
|77.53
|111.95
|34.25
|5.98
|-3.79
|-17.63
|21.68
|135.49
|281.16
|71.64
|7.07
|7.44
|17.17
|23.78
|41.20
|103.61
|18.25
|5.25
|9.57
|23.97
|29.65
|15.62
|54.17
|-57.17
|-11.96
|0.88
|-4.11
|22.95
|3.62
|18.11
|-60.96
|6.10
|0
|19.65
|22.34
|19.62
|23.65
|7.12
|10.87
|18.60
|15.91
|4.08
|-20.31
|96.15
|-10.53
|9.48
|3.47
|22.51
|42.93
|50.53
|131.97
|4.24
|23.24
|33.72
|52.88
|65.12
|45.11
|9.18
|-65.72
|7.02
|-11.59
|-10.29
|7.02
|-66.48
|205.00
|205.00
|8.42
|11.96
|14.44
|7.29
|-1.90
|39.19
|8.42
|0
|50.00
|28.57
|38.46
|-10.00
|63.64
|50.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sambhaav Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1990PLC014094 and registration number is 014094. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sambhaav Media Ltd. is ₹62.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sambhaav Media Ltd. is -19.94 and PB ratio of Sambhaav Media Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sambhaav Media Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sambhaav Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sambhaav Media Ltd. is ₹5.90 and 52-week low of Sambhaav Media Ltd. is ₹2.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.