Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sambhaav Media Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAMBHAAV MEDIA LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.25 Closed
1.560.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sambhaav Media Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.15₹3.25
₹3.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.25₹5.90
₹3.25
Open Price
₹3.25
Prev. Close
₹3.20
Volume
18,933

Sambhaav Media Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.28
  • R23.32
  • R33.38
  • Pivot
    3.22
  • S13.18
  • S23.12
  • S33.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.043.17
  • 104.13.2
  • 204.323.24
  • 504.323.18
  • 1003.983.14
  • 2004.363.28

Sambhaav Media Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

Sambhaav Media Ltd. Share Holdings

Sambhaav Media Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sambhaav Media Ltd.

Sambhaav Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1990PLC014094 and registration number is 014094. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kiran B Vadoraria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Ray
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj B Vadoraria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. N R Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip D Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. O P Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gouri P Popat
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Sambhaav Media Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sambhaav Media Ltd.?

The market cap of Sambhaav Media Ltd. is ₹62.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sambhaav Media Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sambhaav Media Ltd. is -19.94 and PB ratio of Sambhaav Media Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sambhaav Media Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sambhaav Media Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sambhaav Media Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sambhaav Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sambhaav Media Ltd. is ₹5.90 and 52-week low of Sambhaav Media Ltd. is ₹2.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data