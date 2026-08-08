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Universus Photo Imagings Share Price

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BSE

UNIVERSUS PHOTO IMAGINGS

Jindal BC Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Universus Photo Imagings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹472.10 Closed
1.93₹ 8.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Universus Photo Imagings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹466.05₹472.10
₹472.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹176.40₹518.50
₹472.10
Open Price
₹466.05
Prev. Close
₹463.15
Volume
128

Source: Dion Global

Universus Photo Imagings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Universus Photo Imagings has gained 77.51% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Universus Photo Imagings has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Universus Photo Imagings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Universus Photo Imagings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5483.65483.22
10475.81473.95
20434.2457.19
50439.46429.29
100361.42386.92
200309.63340.83

Source: Dion Global

Universus Photo Imagings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Universus Photo Imagings saw a rise in promoter holding to 149.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Universus Photo Imagings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTUniversus Photo Imag - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Conso
Jul 14, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTUniversus Photo Imag - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 05:06 AM IST ISTUniversus Photo Imag - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 30, 2026, 05:03 AM IST ISTUniversus Photo Imag - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 20
May 26, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTUniversus Photo Imag - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolid

Source: Dion Global

About Universus Photo Imagings

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22222UP2011PLC103611 and registration number is 000381. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of photographic plates, films, sensitized paper and other sensitized unexposed materials,chemical preparations for photographic uses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Agarwal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Sinha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rathi Binod Pal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S K Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Agarwal Bali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Universus Photo Imagings Share Price

What is the share price of Universus Photo Imagings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universus Photo Imagings is ₹472.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Universus Photo Imagings?

The Universus Photo Imagings is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Universus Photo Imagings?

The market cap of Universus Photo Imagings is ₹516.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Universus Photo Imagings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Universus Photo Imagings are ₹472.10 and ₹466.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universus Photo Imagings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universus Photo Imagings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universus Photo Imagings is ₹518.50 and 52-week low of Universus Photo Imagings is ₹176.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Universus Photo Imagings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Universus Photo Imagings has shown returns of 1.93% over the past day, 32.85% for the past month, -0.88% over 3 months, 77.51% over 1 year, 4.98% across 3 years, and 9.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Universus Photo Imagings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universus Photo Imagings are -6.46 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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