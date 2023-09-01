Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Special Dividend
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22222UP2011PLC103611 and registration number is 000381. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of photographic plates, films, sensitized paper and other sensitized unexposed materials,chemical preparations for photographic uses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is ₹438.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is 11.36 and PB ratio of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is ₹400.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is ₹747.00 and 52-week low of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is ₹350.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.