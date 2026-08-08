What is the share price of Universus Photo Imagings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universus Photo Imagings is ₹472.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Universus Photo Imagings? The Universus Photo Imagings is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Universus Photo Imagings? The market cap of Universus Photo Imagings is ₹516.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Universus Photo Imagings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Universus Photo Imagings are ₹472.10 and ₹466.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universus Photo Imagings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universus Photo Imagings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universus Photo Imagings is ₹518.50 and 52-week low of Universus Photo Imagings is ₹176.40 as on .

How has the Universus Photo Imagings performed historically in terms of returns? The Universus Photo Imagings has shown returns of 1.93% over the past day, 32.85% for the past month, -0.88% over 3 months, 77.51% over 1 year, 4.98% across 3 years, and 9.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Universus Photo Imagings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universus Photo Imagings are -6.46 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global