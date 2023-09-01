Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22222UP2011PLC103611 and registration number is 000381. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of photographic plates, films, sensitized paper and other sensitized unexposed materials,chemical preparations for photographic uses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.