Here's the live share price of Universus Photo Imagings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Universus Photo Imagings has gained 77.51% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Universus Photo Imagings has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|483.65
|483.22
|10
|475.81
|473.95
|20
|434.2
|457.19
|50
|439.46
|429.29
|100
|361.42
|386.92
|200
|309.63
|340.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Universus Photo Imagings saw a rise in promoter holding to 149.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Universus Photo Imag - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Conso
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|Universus Photo Imag - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 05:06 AM IST IST
|Universus Photo Imag - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 30, 2026, 05:03 AM IST IST
|Universus Photo Imag - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 20
|May 26, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Universus Photo Imag - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolid
Source: Dion Global
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22222UP2011PLC103611 and registration number is 000381. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of photographic plates, films, sensitized paper and other sensitized unexposed materials,chemical preparations for photographic uses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universus Photo Imagings is ₹472.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Universus Photo Imagings is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Universus Photo Imagings is ₹516.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Universus Photo Imagings are ₹472.10 and ₹466.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universus Photo Imagings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universus Photo Imagings is ₹518.50 and 52-week low of Universus Photo Imagings is ₹176.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Universus Photo Imagings has shown returns of 1.93% over the past day, 32.85% for the past month, -0.88% over 3 months, 77.51% over 1 year, 4.98% across 3 years, and 9.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universus Photo Imagings are -6.46 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global