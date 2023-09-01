Follow Us

UNIVERSUS PHOTO IMAGINGS LTD.

Sector : Photographic & Allied Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹400.30 Closed
-1.66-6.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹396.00₹409.85
₹400.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹350.50₹747.00
₹400.30
Open Price
₹406.80
Prev. Close
₹407.05
Volume
2,625

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1405.83
  • R2413.67
  • R3418.58
  • Pivot
    400.92
  • S1393.08
  • S2388.17
  • S3380.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5564.22403.26
  • 10594.99403.34
  • 20569.8404.23
  • 50548.57404.52
  • 100536.52409.87
  • 200579.76431.8

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.11-2.322.770.62-24.90102.22566.06
3.129.181.6518.2730.022,723.66933.24

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. Share Holdings

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Oct, 2022Board MeetingSpecial Dividend

About Universus Photo Imagings Ltd.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22222UP2011PLC103611 and registration number is 000381. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of photographic plates, films, sensitized paper and other sensitized unexposed materials,chemical preparations for photographic uses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Radha Krishna Pandey
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Sinha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rathi Binod Pal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Universus Photo Imagings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd.?

The market cap of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is ₹438.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is 11.36 and PB ratio of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is ₹400.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is ₹747.00 and 52-week low of Universus Photo Imagings Ltd. is ₹350.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

