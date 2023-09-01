Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.25
|9.57
|23.97
|29.65
|15.62
|54.17
|-57.17
|-2.59
|-0.63
|73.45
|135.18
|111.67
|192.23
|-1.64
|3.29
|3.15
|27.26
|63.87
|13.48
|110.02
|20.79
|0.23
|28.75
|38.33
|43.69
|111.34
|291.06
|189.93
|0.94
|2.76
|56.95
|53.59
|71.13
|167.74
|-12.67
|2.49
|10.92
|33.56
|44.75
|33.06
|376.36
|333.47
|2.10
|-0.50
|36.14
|111.52
|97.51
|162.88
|1.69
|0.84
|10.24
|34.85
|116.05
|77.53
|111.95
|34.25
|5.98
|-3.79
|-17.63
|21.68
|135.49
|281.16
|71.64
|7.07
|7.44
|17.17
|23.78
|41.20
|103.61
|18.25
|-11.96
|0.88
|-4.11
|22.95
|3.62
|18.11
|-60.96
|6.10
|0
|19.65
|22.34
|19.62
|23.65
|7.12
|10.87
|18.60
|15.91
|4.08
|-20.31
|96.15
|-10.53
|9.48
|3.47
|22.51
|42.93
|50.53
|131.97
|4.24
|23.24
|33.72
|52.88
|65.12
|45.11
|9.18
|-65.72
|3.17
|0
|18.18
|8.33
|-7.14
|54.76
|-47.15
|7.02
|-11.59
|-10.29
|7.02
|-66.48
|205.00
|205.00
|8.42
|11.96
|14.44
|7.29
|-1.90
|39.19
|8.42
|0
|50.00
|28.57
|38.46
|-10.00
|63.64
|50.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HT Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22121DL2002PLC117874 and registration number is 117874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of books, periodicals and other publishing activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 751.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HT Media Ltd. is ₹559.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HT Media Ltd. is -1.95 and PB ratio of HT Media Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HT Media Ltd. is ₹24.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HT Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HT Media Ltd. is ₹26.30 and 52-week low of HT Media Ltd. is ₹14.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.