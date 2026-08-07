What is the share price of HT Media? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HT Media is ₹27.80 as on .

What kind of stock is HT Media? The HT Media is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HT Media? The market cap of HT Media is ₹647.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HT Media? Today’s highest and lowest price of HT Media are ₹28.00 and ₹26.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HT Media? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HT Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HT Media is ₹31.25 and 52-week low of HT Media is ₹17.70 as on .

How has the HT Media performed historically in terms of returns? The HT Media has shown returns of 3.35% over the past day, 6.96% for the past month, 24.11% over 3 months, 18.25% over 1 year, 6.8% across 3 years, and -0.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HT Media? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HT Media are -64.41 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global