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HT Media Share Price

NSE
BSE

HT MEDIA

KK Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of HT Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.80 Closed
3.35₹ 0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HT Media Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.62₹28.00
₹27.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.70₹31.25
₹27.80
Open Price
₹26.62
Prev. Close
₹26.90
Volume
13,204

Source: Dion Global

HT Media Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HT Media has gained 18.25% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, HT Media has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

HT Media Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HT Media Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.8426.49
102525.89
2025.5325.42
5023.7524.35
10022.6623.58
20023.2723.22

Source: Dion Global

HT Media Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HT Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HT Media Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTHT Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTHT Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTHT Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Aug 05, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTHT Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTHT Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 5, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About HT Media

HT Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22121DL2002PLC117874 and registration number is 117874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing and service activities related to printing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1031.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shobhana Bhartia
    Chairperson&Editorial Director
  • Mr. Manhar Kapoor
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shamit Bhartia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Jayakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Windlass
    Independent Director

FAQs on HT Media Share Price

What is the share price of HT Media?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HT Media is ₹27.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HT Media?

The HT Media is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HT Media?

The market cap of HT Media is ₹647.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HT Media?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HT Media are ₹28.00 and ₹26.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HT Media?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HT Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HT Media is ₹31.25 and 52-week low of HT Media is ₹17.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HT Media performed historically in terms of returns?

The HT Media has shown returns of 3.35% over the past day, 6.96% for the past month, 24.11% over 3 months, 18.25% over 1 year, 6.8% across 3 years, and -0.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HT Media?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HT Media are -64.41 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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