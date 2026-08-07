Here's the live share price of HT Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HT Media has gained 18.25% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, HT Media has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.84
|26.49
|10
|25
|25.89
|20
|25.53
|25.42
|50
|23.75
|24.35
|100
|22.66
|23.58
|200
|23.27
|23.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HT Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|HT Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|HT Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|HT Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|HT Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|HT Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 5, 2026
Source: Dion Global
HT Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22121DL2002PLC117874 and registration number is 117874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing and service activities related to printing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1031.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HT Media is ₹27.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HT Media is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HT Media is ₹647.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HT Media are ₹28.00 and ₹26.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HT Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HT Media is ₹31.25 and 52-week low of HT Media is ₹17.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HT Media has shown returns of 3.35% over the past day, 6.96% for the past month, 24.11% over 3 months, 18.25% over 1 year, 6.8% across 3 years, and -0.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HT Media are -64.41 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global