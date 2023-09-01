Follow Us

HT Media Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.90₹24.95
₹24.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.80₹26.30
₹24.05
Open Price
₹24.70
Prev. Close
₹24.60
Volume
4,96,683

HT Media Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.77
  • R225.38
  • R325.82
  • Pivot
    24.33
  • S123.72
  • S223.28
  • S322.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.9224.05
  • 1021.8423.8
  • 2021.6823.35
  • 5021.7722.16
  • 10021.1821.04
  • 20025.9320.76

HT Media Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

HT Media Ltd. Share Holdings

HT Media Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HT Media Ltd.

HT Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22121DL2002PLC117874 and registration number is 117874. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of books, periodicals and other publishing activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 751.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shobhana Bhartia
    Chairperson&Editorial Director
  • Mr. Praveen Someshwar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Rashmi Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Jayakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priyavrat Bhartia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shamit Bhartia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on HT Media Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HT Media Ltd.?

The market cap of HT Media Ltd. is ₹559.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HT Media Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HT Media Ltd. is -1.95 and PB ratio of HT Media Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HT Media Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HT Media Ltd. is ₹24.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HT Media Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HT Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HT Media Ltd. is ₹26.30 and 52-week low of HT Media Ltd. is ₹14.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

