MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Inland Printers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1978PLC020739 and registration number is 020739. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Inland Printers Ltd. is ₹21.23 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Inland Printers Ltd. is -97.61 and PB ratio of Inland Printers Ltd. is 9.13 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inland Printers Ltd. is ₹42.95 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inland Printers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inland Printers Ltd. is ₹46.62 and 52-week low of Inland Printers Ltd. is ₹15.20 as on Jul 31, 2023.