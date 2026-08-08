Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Inland Printers Share Price

NSE
BSE

INLAND PRINTERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Inland Printers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹65.80 Closed
-2.00₹ -1.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Inland Printers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.80₹67.14
₹65.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.01₹131.25
₹65.80
Open Price
₹67.14
Prev. Close
₹67.14
Volume
2,268

Source: Dion Global

Inland Printers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Inland Printers has declined 40.40% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Inland Printers has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Inland Printers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Inland Printers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
573.6170.3
1068.8868.88
2060.9664.55
5053.8957.8
10050.9555.64
2006559.12

Source: Dion Global

Inland Printers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inland Printers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Inland Printers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTInland Printers - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTInland Printers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTInland Printers - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 26, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTInland Printers - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 14, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTInland Printers - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter A

Source: Dion Global

About Inland Printers

Inland Printers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1978PLC020739 and registration number is 020739. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishor Krushna Sorap
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Ramanlal Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Anurag Satish Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anju Ashok Tiwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inland Printers Share Price

What is the share price of Inland Printers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inland Printers is ₹65.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inland Printers?

The Inland Printers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inland Printers?

The market cap of Inland Printers is ₹32.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inland Printers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inland Printers are ₹67.14 and ₹65.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inland Printers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inland Printers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inland Printers is ₹131.25 and 52-week low of Inland Printers is ₹22.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Inland Printers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inland Printers has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 29.17% for the past month, 22.08% over 3 months, -40.4% over 1 year, 17.26% across 3 years, and 14.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inland Printers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inland Printers are -88.92 and 24.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Inland Printers News

More Inland Printers News
Market Pulse