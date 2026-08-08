What is the share price of Inland Printers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inland Printers is ₹65.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Inland Printers? The Inland Printers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inland Printers? The market cap of Inland Printers is ₹32.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Inland Printers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Inland Printers are ₹67.14 and ₹65.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inland Printers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inland Printers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inland Printers is ₹131.25 and 52-week low of Inland Printers is ₹22.01 as on .

How has the Inland Printers performed historically in terms of returns? The Inland Printers has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 29.17% for the past month, 22.08% over 3 months, -40.4% over 1 year, 17.26% across 3 years, and 14.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inland Printers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inland Printers are -88.92 and 24.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global