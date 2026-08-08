Here's the live share price of Inland Printers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Inland Printers has declined 40.40% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Inland Printers has outperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73.61
|70.3
|10
|68.88
|68.88
|20
|60.96
|64.55
|50
|53.89
|57.8
|100
|50.95
|55.64
|200
|65
|59.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Inland Printers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Inland Printers - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Inland Printers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Inland Printers - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 26, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Inland Printers - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 14, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Inland Printers - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter A
Source: Dion Global
Inland Printers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1978PLC020739 and registration number is 020739. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inland Printers is ₹65.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inland Printers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inland Printers is ₹32.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inland Printers are ₹67.14 and ₹65.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inland Printers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inland Printers is ₹131.25 and 52-week low of Inland Printers is ₹22.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inland Printers has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 29.17% for the past month, 22.08% over 3 months, -40.4% over 1 year, 17.26% across 3 years, and 14.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inland Printers are -88.92 and 24.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global