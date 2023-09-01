Follow Us

INLAND PRINTERS LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.95 Closed
00
As on Jul 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Inland Printers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.23₹42.95
₹42.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.20₹46.62
₹42.95
Open Price
₹41.23
Prev. Close
₹42.95
Volume
0

Inland Printers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.52
  • R244.1
  • R345.24
  • Pivot
    42.38
  • S141.8
  • S240.66
  • S340.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.0843.1
  • 1021.441.32
  • 2022.0937.07
  • 5024.4830.15
  • 10024.4427.22
  • 20028.0326.78

Inland Printers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
06.446.4411.4196.5735.7022.71
-1.930.3174.22136.94113.31194.66-0.93
2.772.7026.8363.3412.93109.9919.97
1.1929.5539.4345.15114.10289.95195.02
0.652.2856.6553.7170.39167.00-13.02
2.5911.4034.4645.5734.17363.25338.13
3.160.2037.07113.9199.21164.112.81
0.569.3234.14114.3574.32111.8232.87
5.78-4.31-17.9221.00134.68279.5871.73
6.376.9716.0722.8539.48105.1717.70
5.619.8523.9329.9515.2254.86-57.00
-1.0810.705.1934.4113.8830.74-57.46
6.120.1119.7524.2120.8123.166.87
10.8719.1615.383.66-20.5694.66-9.89
11.394.9124.5746.2253.87135.514.72
25.0033.6653.2766.7745.8014.14-65.46
-0.4826.8450.3765.50118.23172.49172.49
0.31-0.9315.944.58-8.3145.45-48.88
-0.68-6.75-26.68-25.64-91.51-90.01-83.93
-6.78-9.0816.6528.4424.6570.9770.43

Inland Printers Ltd. Share Holdings

Inland Printers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Inland Printers Ltd.

Inland Printers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1978PLC020739 and registration number is 020739. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhavesh Ramanlal Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kishor Krushna Sorap
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sonali Sinha
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Devkinandan Bansal
    Director
  • Mrs. Nitaben Bhaveshkumar Patel
    Director

FAQs on Inland Printers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inland Printers Ltd.?

The market cap of Inland Printers Ltd. is ₹21.23 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inland Printers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inland Printers Ltd. is -97.61 and PB ratio of Inland Printers Ltd. is 9.13 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Inland Printers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inland Printers Ltd. is ₹42.95 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inland Printers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inland Printers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inland Printers Ltd. is ₹46.62 and 52-week low of Inland Printers Ltd. is ₹15.20 as on Jul 31, 2023.

